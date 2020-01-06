Reiki master opens wellness practice in Steamboat

Winter Clark celebrates the grand opening of Source and Stone, her new metaphysical wellness practice in downtown Steamboat Springs on Jan. 3, 2020.

Kari Dequine Harden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As healthcare providers increasingly focus on a more holistic approach — connecting mental health and physical health and better recognizing the relationship between the mind and the body — the perspective of what it means to be healthy grows increasingly broad.

A vast array of alternative options exists when seeking better balance, awareness and happiness — whether through a meditation app, a yoga class, herbal medicine, a church service, a snowshoe in the woods or cognitive behavior therapy.

And no matter the personal philosophy or accepted doctrine of medicine, it is widely accepted that better mental health leads to better physical health, and vice versa.

Sometimes, that process of healing takes patients to methods like Reiki, “a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing,” according to the International Center for Reiki Training.

“It is administered by ‘laying on hands’ and is based on the idea that an unseen ‘life force energy’ flows through us and is what causes us to be alive. If one’s ‘life force energy’ is low, then we are more likely to get sick or feel stress, and if it is high, we are more capable of being happy and healthy,” according to the center.

With Reiki master Winter Clark setting up shop in Steamboat Springs, those nontraditional options for finding ways to live better are only on the rise.

Last week, Clark celebrated the grand opening of Source and Stone, a metaphysical wellness practice tucked in an upstairs studio at 1125 Lincoln Ave.

Clark was born and raised in New York City and never thought she would leave.

But the mountains called her — intensely.

In 2017, she settled in Denver,and opened a healing practice that was “going strong,” she said. But Clark felt a needed shift and, having connections in Steamboat, made the move around Thanksgiving of 2019.

She brought her book, “Goddess Grows Up,” to Off the Beaten Path, where it was well received and turned into the opportunity to host regular classes and events.

Clark’s book first takes readers through her own journey as a “conduit,” or “channel,” and then serves as a guide to help people find their own skills in the realm of intuition.

After she made the move to the Yampa Valley, Clark found a group dedicated to spiritual growth on the website meetup.org, which helps people “find groups that get together to do the things they love.”

They had just lost a leader, and she turned out to be a perfect fit.

All around, things started to fall into place with the move, Clark said.

In her new business, Clark seeks to provide a comfortable place not only for clients interested in seeking “soulful guidance” and exploring different ways of healing, but also for students wanting to learn Reiki and other aspects of her practice.

For some people, Reiki can help solve issues that often other medical treatments “don’t quite reach,” Clark said. “A lot of illness manifests itself at the energetic level before the physical level.”

Our bodies are highly intelligent, she said. When a cold or other affliction is coming, “we get the feeling something is off — a tickle, or the slightest sensation.”

Identifying and addressing it very early can act preventatively, she said.

Clark gives an example of what she tries to give to others from her own life experience. While she was a teacher in New York City public schools, she found herself in an environment she described as toxic. The stress level was high, the expectations unreasonable, and “everyone was unhappy.”

Clark was experiencing migraine headaches and mental breakdowns, sometimes driving her to cry in classroom closets.

Not in a position to leave the job, Clark created a healthier, safe and sacred space within the job. She brought in a yoga mat and locked the door at lunch to take some time to herself. She set boundaries and incorporated things like aromatherapy to reduce stress.

“It worked,” she said. The migraines stopped. The breakdowns stopped. And soon, she had other teachers wanting her to help them create their own healthier spaces within their classrooms.

In her brand new practice in Steamboat, Reiki is only one element of what Clark offers. The soulful guidance, along with Reiki techniques, can help “clear baggage” and help guide people when making difficult or life-changing decisions, she described.

Her skills, Clark described, allow her to see the “connections in a person’s life — between work, family, relationships — and what is happening where.” With that information, she can help address any issues and “get better results and get closer to where they want to be.”

She helps people get out of “here,” Clark said, putting her hands on her head, and into “here,” she said, clasping her hands to her heart.

For more information, visit the Source and Stone website at sourceandstone.com.

Updates about Clark’s events and classes can be found on Facebook or Eventbrite.

