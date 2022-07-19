Registration open for Yampa Valley Crane Festival in September

A greater sandhill crane forages for food in a hay meadow west of Steamboat Springs that shows the shades of fall.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Rocky Mountain Sandhill Crane Expert Dan Collins will headline the 2022 Yampa Valley Crane Festival.

Registration is now open for the 11th annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, which takes place Sept. 1-4 in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig.

The festival will present crane, bird and nature activities including opportunities for guided crane viewing and bird walks, a demonstration with live raptors, bird art exhibits, workshops, documentary films and expert speakers.

Other featured speakers include Liz Smith, International Crane Foundation whooping crane expert; Al Batt, Bird Watcher’s Digest columnist, radio host, author and humorist; and Chris Wood, Cornell Lab of Ornithology eBird Director.

Crane experts Sandra Noll and Erv Nichols will lead the guided crane viewings and present a Cranes 101 talk. With the assistance of Hannah and Andrew Floyd, Ted Floyd, the editor of Birding magazine, will lead guided bird walks and offer a special presentation during the community picnic.

Some events are free and open to the public. Others require registration. View the complete schedule and register at ColoradoCranes.org . For questions, email info@coloradocranes.org .