Registration open for annual Steamboat cross country ski camp

The Steamboat XC Ski Camp will be January 6-8, hosted by Lake Catamount Touring Center, Steamboat Ski Touring Center and Ski Haus.

In its 17th year, the camp caters to cross country skiing enthusiast of all levels. From new skiers learning the technique to seasoned skiers looking to get a jump on training, anyone can benefit from this camp. The camp includes top level coaching staff, full day and half day options, all ability levels, a low student to coach ratio, video analysis and new equipement available to demo.

For more about the Steamboat XC Camp, TheNordicLink.com