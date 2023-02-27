Registration open for Steamboat Creates summer arts youth camp
Steamboat Creates announced Monday, Feb. 27, that registration is open for the Young at Art Summer Creativity camps.
The camps, available for anyone between ages 5 and 18, offer a variety of artistic mediums including theater, dance, drawing, photography, sculpture, design and more. This year, Steamboat Creates expanded to include camps for middle and high school students.
According to a news release, camp spots fill up quickly, so early registration is encouraged. Scholarships are also available.
Interested participants can register at SteamboatCreates.org/yaa, or call Jill at 970-879-9008 for more information.
