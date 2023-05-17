Registration is open for Steamboat Mountain School’s new summer camp

Registration remains open for the pilot year of Steamboat Mountain School’s Camp Sol, a teacher-led camp that looks to put an educational twist on traditional summer camps.

Keri Searls, lower and middle school art teacher, and Emma Griffin, lower school English language arts and math teacher, are the team behind organizing the camp. They say the idea was spurred by requests from parents.

“We’re actual teachers running this camp, versus having typical camp counselors,” said Searls. “We will be super-active and hands-on while keeping it pretty educational.”

Searls and Griffin said a large focus of the camp is STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — and that the camp will also explore Spanish summer vocabulary with the kids.

Sol, meaning sun in Spanish, is the focus of the camp and learning about sundials, sun catchers and solar ovens is all on the table.

Campers will also spend time investigating various ideas of environmental conservation that include food and water systems, textiles, electronics, and general recycling in our community.

The camp will run June 12-16 and will be for incoming first-graders to incoming sixth-graders. Camp Sol is open to any students that wish to participate and is not limited to Steamboat Mountain School students.

The camp will take place on Steamboat Mountain School’s campus on Oak Street and there’s an option to attend a half day, 9 a.m.-noon, or a full day, which will go until 4 p.m. A half day costs $300 and a full day costs $500.

The organizers hope to keep a 12:1 ratio of campers to staff.

Learn more or register at steamboatmountainschool.org/summer-camp .