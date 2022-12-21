Registration for watercolor classes now open
Registration is now open for upcoming watercolor painting classes at The Depot Arts Center in Steamboat Springs.
Classes will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and meet from 9 a.m. to noon weekly until April 19 at The Depot, 1001 13th St.
Some experience is preferred, and supplies will not included. For information, contact Mary Levingston at 970-879-5388 or blendingarts@yahoo.com.
