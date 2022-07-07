Registration for Steamboat Writers Conference closes soon
The 39th Annual Steamboat Writers Conference will featured Mary Taylor Young as she guides attendees through “The glint of light on broken glass: Building imagery in your writing.”
The conference will take place on July 22 and 23 and is open to a limited number of participants. New and experienced writers will benefit from “Young’s deep understanding of the West, as well as from each other, in a friendly, welcoming setting,” according to a news release.
Pre-registration is required and few openings remain. For more information and for a complete program, email info@SteamboatWriters.com or call 970-291-0115.
The conference kicks off with an optional buffet dinner Friday. The day for writers commences at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with a breakfast.
