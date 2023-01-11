Registration for Tour de Steamboat opens next week

Registration for the 2023 Tour de Steamboat opens on Monday, Jan. 16.

The non-competitive cycling event is scheduled for July 15, and regularly brings together 1,200 riders each year in a ride that benefits area nonprofits.

All proceeds benefit the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, Partners for Youth and South Routt Recreation Association. The beneficiaries participate in the planning, marketing and execution of the event.

The tour includes two gravel routes of 50 and 100 miles, as well as three road routes at 26, 44 and 66 miles. Riders of all ages and abilities are welcome.