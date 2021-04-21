Refusing to wear a mask: The Record for Tuesday, April 20
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
7:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two dogs who looked like they had been abandoned in a parking lot in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers transported the dogs to the Routt County Humane Society.
8:55 a.m. Officers received a call about loud music coming from a house in the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway. The loud music had been turned down by the time officers arrived.
1:07 p.m. Officers received a call from Safeway employees who said a customer in the store was refusing to wear a mask. Officers arrived and spoke with the customer, who said he had a medical condition preventing him from wearing a mask. Officers said the man either had to leave the store or wear a mask, so the man left the store and said he would file a complaint with Safeway’s corporate office.
5:54 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a bear attempting to get into a trailer in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Deputies reported the issue to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
11:19 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog barking loudly in the 400 block of Mountain Village Circle. The unit was quiet when officers arrived.
Total incidents: 38
• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
