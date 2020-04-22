Refusing to wear a face mask: The Record for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

4:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle at a park in the 300 block of Mount Werner Road.

10:45 a.m. Police were called about an ongoing dispute between two neighbors in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane. One of the neighbors allegedly was recording video of the other.

11:15 a.m. Police investigated some vandalism in the form of large scratch marks on a bus station window in Central Park Plaza.

Support Local Journalism Donate



11:32 a.m. Police received a report of a cold theft at a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. Someone allegedly stole a drill bit worth $16.

11:43 a.m. Police investigated more vandalism in the form of large scratch marks, this time at a bus stop in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

4:35 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 400 block of Pitkin Street.

7:57 p.m. Police were called about three males burning a large pile of leaves in Willett Heights Court.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:46 p.m. Police received a report of a bear trying to get into a dumpster in the 2400 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

9:50 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. A customer came in without a face mask, which violates a local public health order. When an employee confronted the customer, he got upset, refusing either to wear a mask or to leave. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.