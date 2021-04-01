Refusal to wear a mask: The Record for Wednesday, March 31

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

3:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a resident in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive who said a man and a woman entered his home. Officers took a report but could not investigate further because the man refused to cooperate with the dispatcher.

4:13 a.m. Officers received a call about an elderly man wandering outside in the 3400 block of Covey Circle. The Steamboat Springs Fire Department transported the man to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

6:34 a.m. Officers received a call from an employee in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza who said a customer was refusing to wear a mask. Officers asked the customer to leave.

8:52 p.m. Officers received a call about a theft from an office in the 1000 block of Resort Drive. Officers are investigating.

11:59 p.m. Officers mediated an argument between family members in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.