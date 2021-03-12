Refusal to wear a mask: The Record for Thursday, March 11

Thursday, March 11

7:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of unemployment fraud in the 70 block of Routt County Road 6L in Yampa.

8:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a group of employees who had been previously trespassed from a business in the 900 block of Weiss Drive returning to the business. Officers asked the group to leave, and they did.

2:50 p.m. Offices received a report about a group of people inside a business in the 800 block of Weiss Drive who were refusing to wear masks. The family left before officers arrived.

3:48 p.m. Officers mediated an argument over a parking issue between a tenant and landlord in the 600 block of North Park Road.

6:46 p.m. Offices received a call about a man refusing to wear a mask inside a business in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man left before officers arrived.

11:01 p.m. Officers received a report about an intoxicated man causing a scene in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Officers gave the man a courtesy ride to his residence.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.