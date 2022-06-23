Reds Whites and Brews to bring bustle, beer, bands

The Reds Whites and Brews festival brings crowds to Yampa Street in June 2021. This year's event is set to kick off on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The Reds Whites and Brews in the Boat festival will be back for another afternoon of beer and wine tasting from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, on Yampa Street.

Attendees will peruse a variety of tents on Yampa between 10th and 12th streets, where they can try specialty beers, brews, ales and wines from local brewing companies and labels throughout the country.

“We call it the unofficial kickoff to summer,” said Krista Benedetti, co-owner of AlwaysMountainTime and Radiate Live Events, which is coordinating Reds Whites and Brews.

The event was originally in Avon, but moved to Steamboat in 2017.

“It’s our fifth year” in Steamboat, Benedetti explained, as the festival missed the summer of 2020 due to the pandemic.

With over 40 beers, wines and spirits vendors at the event, attendees can expect a wide variety of flavors, Benedetti said.

There are three different ticket packages, she added, including unlimited tasting for $40, the VIP experience for $75 and the VIP designated driver experience for $50. A standard tasting ticket will be $45 the day of the festival, Benedetti said.

If you go What: Reds Whites and Brews Where: Yampa Street between 10th and 12th streets When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25

The standard ticket includes unlimited beer tasting and a collectors tasting cup, while the VIP experience adds on unlimited wine tasting, a catered lunch and a collectors glass.

The designated driver package features lunch and designated seating to view live music during the event. Folks who are not interested in tasting the beer but do want a taste of the scene can walk through the event for free.

People under 21 can also attend the event with the chance to buy food and non-alcoholic beverages.

In addition to drink sampling, attendees will be able to shop at a variety of artisan tents.

“We have a wonderful photographer that’s coming in and displaying her work,” Benedetti said. “We have fun vendors that have hats and clothing — everything from artisans to photographers to candles.”

She added that one company called “I Love Colorado Beer” will be selling merchandise like T-shirts and hats so attendees can express their admiration for local brews.

Live music will also take place on 12th Street, featuring the tunes of one-man-band Brendan O’Hara and The Margarita Brothers, a Jimmy Buffet-esque band that is sure to bring the fun, Benedetti explained.

She added that bringing outside alcohol is prohibited. Parking will be available at the Bud Werner Memorial Library and across the street from the event.

Benedetti said she has been looking forward to Reds Whites and Brews and is hoping for good weather and a strong turnout.

“It’s gonna be a really busy weekend in Steamboat,” she said. “There’s really nothing else like it, combining both beer and wine and spirits.”

“This is really unique to kick off the week before the Fourth of July and just get out and enjoy downtown,” Benedetti added.

Tickets can be purchased on Saturday at the event or online at RedsWhitesAndBrews.net .

To reach Katy Pickens, call 970-871-4208 or email her at kpickens@SteamboatPilot.com