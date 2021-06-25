Reds, Whites and Brews returns to Steamboat in new location

The popular Reds, Whites and Brews festival will return to Steamboat Springs on Saturday — this year in a new location, moving down to the end of Yampa Street, between 10th and 12th streets.

As a result, that section of Yampa Street will be closed, along with portions of 11th and 12th streets. These roadways will be closed to vehicular traffic, starting at 6 a.m. Saturday until a few hours after the event concludes later that evening.

This is the festival’s fourth year in Steamboat, and after taking last year off due to COVID-19, event host Krista Benedetti of Radiate Live Events said they are excited to be back.

“It was important for us to bring this back as quickly as we could, even though we haven’t had a lot of time to plan, because of uncertainties surrounding COVID,” said Benedetti. “But it’s important to bring the community together in a safe and positive way. I think people are looking forward to having a really fun day outside along the Yampa River in a beautiful setting.”

If you go What: Reds, Whites and Brews in the ‘Boat When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday Where: Yampa between 10th and 12th streets Tickets: RedsWhitesandBrews.net/#tickets

The event will feature over 30 wineries and breweries, including local favorites Mahogany Ridge, Yampa Valley Brewing Co. and Mountain Tap Brewery. Other Colorado breweries will also participate, along with several from out of state. Selections are not limited to beer and wine; there will also be ciders and hard seltzers.

Mountain Tap owner Wendy Tucciarone will be pouring both their Picking Hops IPA and summer favorite Passionate Pedal passionfruit wheat ale.

“We’re so happy that events have landed back on the calendar this summer,” Tucciarone said. “This will be the first beer festival we’ve poured beers at since 2019, and we’re extra excited that the event is practically out our front door at its new location this year. What a great way to kick off the summer season.”

The event will also feature live music from two Nashville artists, Kristen Kelly and Hailey Steele, as well as the band The Company Stores from West Virginia.

An unlimited tasting ticket can be purchased for $35, which also includes a collectors tasting cup. VIP tickets are $75 per person and include a VIP-only entrance line, catered lunch and snacks, unlimited beer and wine tastings, including full-sized pours and a collectors glass. VIP Designated Driver tickets are available for $50 and include everything that a VIP ticket includes except the alcohol.

The VIP tent will be on 12th Street, next to the music stage.

An after-party will take place at Otto Pint from 5 to 10 p.m., where participants can show their ticket to receive a specialty pizza and one draft beer for $12.

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.