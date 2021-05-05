Recycling the wrong way: The Record for Tuesday, May 4

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

8:56 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a resident in the 23000 block of Schussmark Trail in Oak Creek who said someone ripped the mirror off his vehicle and broke the driver’s side window. Deputies took a report and are investigating.

11:21 a.m. Deputies received a report from a resident in the 24000 block of Routt County Road 49Z in Oak Creek who said her recycling company was taking the recycling contents and then turning the recycling bin around backwards. Deputies told the woman to contact the company.

3:17 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 1400 block of Athens Plaza.

5:33 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee inside a business in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza who said a customer was refusing to wear a mask. The customer was gone when officers arrived.

Total incidents: 41

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.