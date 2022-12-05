Recycling depot to open in new indoor location Wednesday

Yampa Valley Recycles Depot for hard-to-recycle collections will reopen in an indoor location at 2851 Riverside Plaza, Unit 250, in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Recycles Depot, the hard-to-recycle materials drop-off facility supported by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County, is moving to a new indoor location at 2851 Riverside Plaza, Unit 250 in Steamboat Springs.

The depot will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 7, and its hours of operation will remain the same from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

The depot’s operator, the nonprofit Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, moved to the winterized location in an effort to better serve the community. For questions, go to YVSC.org/Yampa-Valley-Recycles-Depot or email dakota@yvsc.org .