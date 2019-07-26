 Slopeside Grill serves up refreshing summer drinks | SteamboatToday.com

RECIPES: Slopeside Grill’s Aperol Spritz and Slopeside Summer Gin

News | July 26, 2019

Mackenzie Hicks

Slopeside Grills' Slopeside Summer Gin, top, and Aperol Spritz
Mackenzie Hicks

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the summer heat continuing to climb, finding a nice place to relax after a hot day of hiking, biking or tubing requires a view and a drink in hand. Slopeside Grill at the base of Steamboat Resort provides a great place to do just that, and their original Aperol Spritz and Slopeside Summer Gin are sure to refresh.

Aperol Spritz ingredients

  • Ice
  • Aperol liquor
  • Prosecco
  • Club soda
  • Orange slice

Directions

  1. Put ice, liquor, Prosecco and soda in a wine glass.
  2. Garnish with orange peel.

Slopeside Summer Gin ingredients

  • Ice
  • Light-flavored gin
  • Lemon juice
  • Soda water
  • Elderflower liquor
  • Lemon slice

Directions

  1. Put ice, gin, lemon juice and soda water in a glass.
  2. Lightly shake.
  3. Top with elderflower liquor.
  4. Garnish with lemon slice.
Steamboat Sips
