STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the summer heat continuing to climb, finding a nice place to relax after a hot day of hiking, biking or tubing requires a view and a drink in hand. Slopeside Grill at the base of Steamboat Resort provides a great place to do just that, and their original Aperol Spritz and Slopeside Summer Gin are sure to refresh.
Aperol Spritz ingredients
- Ice
- Aperol liquor
- Prosecco
- Club soda
- Orange slice
Directions
- Put ice, liquor, Prosecco and soda in a wine glass.
- Garnish with orange peel.
Slopeside Summer Gin ingredients
- Ice
- Light-flavored gin
- Lemon juice
- Soda water
- Elderflower liquor
- Lemon slice
Directions
- Put ice, gin, lemon juice and soda water in a glass.
- Lightly shake.
- Top with elderflower liquor.
- Garnish with lemon slice.
