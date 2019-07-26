STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the summer heat continuing to climb, finding a nice place to relax after a hot day of hiking, biking or tubing requires a view and a drink in hand. Slopeside Grill at the base of Steamboat Resort provides a great place to do just that, and their original Aperol Spritz and Slopeside Summer Gin are sure to refresh.

Aperol Spritz ingredients

Ice

Aperol liquor

Prosecco

Club soda

Orange slice

Directions

Put ice, liquor, Prosecco and soda in a wine glass. Garnish with orange peel.

Slopeside Summer Gin ingredients

Ice

Light-flavored gin

Lemon juice

Soda water

Elderflower liquor

Lemon slice

Directions

Put ice, gin, lemon juice and soda water in a glass. Lightly shake. Top with elderflower liquor. Garnish with lemon slice.

