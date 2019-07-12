RECIPE: Steamboat Braus Haus’ The Haus Spritzer

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After a long day on the river or hiking the trails around Steamboat Springs, a nice refreshing beverage is always a welcome choice as the sun dips in the sky. If you find yourself more in the mood for a fruity beverage over a beer, The Haus Spritzer at Steamboat Braus Haus is just for you.

Made with pomegranate juice, peach schnapps and rosemary, the spritzer has all the freshness of picking up fruit from your local farmers market.

Ingredients

6 ounces of Prosecco wine

1/2 ounce of rosemary syrup

1/2 ounce of chilled peach schnapps

1 ounce of pomegranate juice

Pomegranate seed float

Sprig of rosemary

Directions

Mix wine, syrup, schnapps and juice all together.

Pour in seed float.

Garnish with rosemary sprig.

To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.