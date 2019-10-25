RECIPE: Off the Beaten Path’s Sonnet 73 and Hansel and Gretel

Off the Beaten Path's Hansel and Gretel, left, and Sonnet 73.

Mackenzie Hicks

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With snow shaking the fall leaves off the trees and Halloween approaching, Off the Beaten Path is bringing the warmth of fall weather back with their lattes.

The October drink of the month is Sonnet 73, a maple and hickory latte that takes the drinker to warm nights around the campfire. If you plan on staying in store, a dash of Irish whiskey adds even more warmth.

As October fades away, follow the bread crumbs to the November drink of the month, Hansel and Gretel, a drink as sugary and gingerbready sweet as the childhood stork. A dash of hazelnut liquor takes it the adult-level.

You might not be able to make these at homes without a special coffee machine, but Off the Beaten Path will be glad to make them for you all season long.

Sonnet 73

Ingredients

1 pump of maple syrup

1 pump of hickory smoke syrup

8 oz. of steamed milk

1 shot of espresso

1 shot of Irish whiskey

Directions

Grind beans

Add syrups to cup

Steam milk

Create espresso and add to cup

Add whiskey shot

Add milk

Hansel and Gretel

Ingredients

1 pump of gingerbread syrup

1 pump of almond syrup

1 shot of hazelnut liquor

1 shot of espresso

8 oz. of milk

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Directions

Grind beans

Add syrups and liquor to cup

Steam milk

Create espresso and add to cup

Add milk

Sprinkle with cinnamon

