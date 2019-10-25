RECIPE: Off the Beaten Path’s Sonnet 73 and Hansel and Gretel
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With snow shaking the fall leaves off the trees and Halloween approaching, Off the Beaten Path is bringing the warmth of fall weather back with their lattes.
The October drink of the month is Sonnet 73, a maple and hickory latte that takes the drinker to warm nights around the campfire. If you plan on staying in store, a dash of Irish whiskey adds even more warmth.
As October fades away, follow the bread crumbs to the November drink of the month, Hansel and Gretel, a drink as sugary and gingerbready sweet as the childhood stork. A dash of hazelnut liquor takes it the adult-level.
You might not be able to make these at homes without a special coffee machine, but Off the Beaten Path will be glad to make them for you all season long.
Sonnet 73
Ingredients
- 1 pump of maple syrup
- 1 pump of hickory smoke syrup
- 8 oz. of steamed milk
- 1 shot of espresso
- 1 shot of Irish whiskey
Directions
- Grind beans
- Add syrups to cup
- Steam milk
- Create espresso and add to cup
- Add whiskey shot
- Add milk
Hansel and Gretel
Ingredients
- 1 pump of gingerbread syrup
- 1 pump of almond syrup
- 1 shot of hazelnut liquor
- 1 shot of espresso
- 8 oz. of milk
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
Directions
- Grind beans
- Add syrups and liquor to cup
- Steam milk
- Create espresso and add to cup
- Add milk
- Sprinkle with cinnamon
