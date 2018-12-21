RECIPE: Make Bésame’s new Tipsy Carrot cocktail
December 21, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Tequila, meet your favorite vegetables.
Bésame has a new cocktail this holiday season named The Tipsy Carrot.
Perfect for any festivity, this palate pleaser features a base of fresh carrot juice. Hellfire bitters, Fresno chili and chili simple syrup add a zest that will leave taste buds wanting more.
The Tipsy Carrot recipe
Ingredients
- 2 ounces tequila
- 2 ounces carrot juice
- 1.25 ounces lime juice
- 1 ounce chili simple syrup
- 1 ounce triple sec
- 4 drops Hellfire bitters
- Fresno chili pepper to garnish
- Cilantro to garnish
- Smoked sea salt to garnish
Directions
Mix tequila, carrot and lime juice, simple syrup, triple sec and bitters in a shaker. Garnish with a smoked sea-salt rim, cilantro and Fresno chili pepper.
Your taste buds can thank us later.
