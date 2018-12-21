RECIPE: Make Bésame’s new Tipsy Carrot cocktail

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Tequila, meet your favorite vegetables.

Bésame has a new cocktail this holiday season named The Tipsy Carrot.

Perfect for any festivity, this palate pleaser features a base of fresh carrot juice. Hellfire bitters, Fresno chili and chili simple syrup add a zest that will leave taste buds wanting more.

The Tipsy Carrot recipe

Ingredients

2 ounces tequila

2 ounces carrot juice

1.25 ounces lime juice

1 ounce chili simple syrup

1 ounce triple sec

4 drops Hellfire bitters

Fresno chili pepper to garnish

Cilantro to garnish

Smoked sea salt to garnish

Directions

Mix tequila, carrot and lime juice, simple syrup, triple sec and bitters in a shaker. Garnish with a smoked sea-salt rim, cilantro and Fresno chili pepper.

Recommended Stories For You

Your taste buds can thank us later.

To reach Audrey Dwyer, call 970-871-4229, email adwyer@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @Audrey_Dwyer1.