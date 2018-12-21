 RECIPE: Make Bésame’s new Tipsy Carrot cocktail | SteamboatToday.com

The Tipsy Carrot is one of Bésame’s new cocktails.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Tequila, meet your favorite vegetables.

Bésame has a new cocktail this holiday season named The Tipsy Carrot.

Perfect for any festivity, this palate pleaser features a base of fresh carrot juice. Hellfire bitters, Fresno chili and chili simple syrup add a zest that will leave taste buds wanting more.

The Tipsy Carrot recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces tequila
  • 2 ounces carrot juice
  • 1.25 ounces lime juice
  • 1 ounce chili simple syrup
  • 1 ounce triple sec
  • 4 drops Hellfire bitters
  • Fresno chili pepper to garnish
  • Cilantro to garnish
  • Smoked sea salt to garnish

Directions

Mix tequila, carrot and lime juice, simple syrup, triple sec and bitters in a shaker. Garnish with a smoked sea-salt rim, cilantro and Fresno chili pepper.

Your taste buds can thank us later.

