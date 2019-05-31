RECIPE: Mahogany Ridge’s Ginberry Mule
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Summer is finally starting to float into Steamboat Springs. Along with more people filing into downtown and locals escaping to favorite trails, restaurants are starting to release their summer menus. And Mahogany Ridge is bringing out the local flavors of Steamboat with their new summer Ginberry Mule.
Made with Sleeping Giant Gin from Steamboat Whiskey Co. and strawberries to bring out fond memories of days spent at the hot springs of Strawberry Park, the Ginberry Mule tastes like summer should feel.
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Sleeping Giant Gin
- 1 oz. strawberry puree
- 1 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice
- Ginger beer
Directions
- Pour gin, strawberry puree and lemon juice into pint glass with ice
- Shake
- Top with ginger beer
- Garnish with lime wedge and candied ginger
To reach Mackenzie Hicks, call 970-871-4208, email mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @mackenzieshawna.
