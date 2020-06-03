Real or a statue? The Record for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

12:02 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of trespassing from the 24700 block of Routt County Road 33B.

12:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear wandering through a mobile home park in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

4:36 a.m. Police were called about two men screaming at each other outside of a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Donate



7:08 a.m. Police received a report of two elk near the entrance to a hospital in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. When officers arrived, all they found in the area was a statue of two deer.

11:42 a.m. Police received a report of two bikes stolen from outside a residence in the 10th block of Anglers Drive.

11:53 a.m. Police were called about some graffiti at a bus stop in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 40.

2:33 p.m. A Buddha statue went missing from the Yampa River Botanic Park. Police are investigating.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:27 p.m. Police received a report of a bike stolen from the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:50 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called about a woman who had not returned from a hike in the Oak Creek area. The woman got back before volunteers could respond.

9:12 p.m. Police received a fireworks complaint from the area of Larimer Street and Missouri Avenue.

10:57 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The noise likely was more fireworks.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers received one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.