Routt County real estate sales eclipse $28.5M from April 28-May 4
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $28.5 million across 32 sales for the week of April 28 to May 4.
1885 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Brian Richard and Maeve Sarah Sinay
Buyer: Kelly M. and Richard A. Morris
Date: April 28
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lot 31 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $807,500 in 2020.
565 East Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Janet Marie Hollifield
Buyer: Holly Rae Kirkpatrick
Date: April 28
Price: $416,000
Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 9-10 at Sellers Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $220,000 in 2017.
60160 Crazy Horse Way
Seller: Colin P. and Susan L. Cahoon
Buyer: Gilberto A. and JoAnne M. Gomez
Date: April 28
Price: $590,000
Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural land, Lot 3 at Wildwood Subdivision. Last sold for $295,000 in 2015.
2275 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: SME40 LLC
Buyer: JT&JT Home Investments
Date: April 28
Price: $689,000
Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 7, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $124,000 in 2003.
No address
Seller: 3JT LLC
Buyer: Ann and Scot Mitchell
Date: April 28
Price: $29,980
Property Description: Vacant land, Block 5, Lots 23-24 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs.
3427 Hiawatha Court
Seller: Ikuko and Michael Wiesbrook
Buyer: Casey Earp and Alison Mack
Date: April 28
Price: $1,420,600
Property Description: 1,957-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 6 at Settlers Crossing Subdivision. Last sold for $269,000 in 1997.
No address
Seller: Donald E. Leman
Buyer: Todd Stewart
Date: May 1
Price: $13,000
Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 183 at South Station I Subdivision at Stagecoach.
No address
Seller: 3JT LLC
Buyer: George Ojdrovich and JoAnne K. Seymour
Date: May 1
Price: $49,000
Property Description: Vacant land, Block 5, Lots 20-22 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs.
1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Steven and Tiffany Benjamin
Buyer: Andrea and Kevin Greenbaum
Date: May 1
Price: $460,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $365,000 in 2022.
3370 Columbine Drive
Seller: Sharon K. and Harold L. Baeverstad Jr.
Buyer: Kristopher W. and Molly A. Gowan
Date: May 1
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase V. Last sold for $375,000 in 2014.
Waybills Court
Seller: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC
Buyer: Charles & Margaret Moyle Trust
Date: May 2
Price: $1,299,797
Property Description: Lot 28-D at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Michael J. Ricci
Buyer: Douglas and Susan Oliver Living Trust
Date: May 2
Price: $1,922,500
Property Description: 1,790-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5306 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $920,000 in 2018.
2410 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Mark John Balok and Brenda Carol Balok Living Trust
Buyer: Antoinette Murphy McGlynn and Amy Murphy Sullivan
Date: May 2
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2705, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2010.
31270 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Clinton J. and Nina J. Hanson
Buyer: Tercel Fayad and Anna Rung
Date: March 2
Price: $739,000
Property Description: 2,460-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.71 acres of land, Lot 78 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach.
1565 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Suzann Ann Page, James D. and Marquie Volk
Buyer: Phyllis Facilities LLC
Date: May 3
Price: $540,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $265,000 in 2019.
1444 Bangtail Way
Seller: FV Traverse LLC
Buyer: Vacay Properties LLC
Date: May 3, 2023
Price: $1,593,900
Property Description: 2,264-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 4B at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.
41350 River Vision Way
Seller: Kutner and Swanson Living Trust
Buyer: Andrew and Jennifer Wilson
Date: May 3
Price: $1,720,000
Property Description: 6.38 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead A5. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2011.
1260 Eagle Glen Drive
Seller: Delray Tropic LLC
Buyer: F5 Eagle Glen Steamboat LLC
Date: May 3
Price: $3,452,250
Property Description: 3,186-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.10 acres of land, Lot 1 at Townhomes at Eagleridge Chadwick. Last sold for $2,000,000 in 2021.
1724 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Blue Sage Ventures LLC, BSV-GLG Clocktower LLC
Buyer: SPC Ventures LLC
Date: May 3
Price: $1,500,000
Property Description: Units C-5, C-6 at Clock Tower Square Penthouse Condo.
26320 Beaver Canyon Drive
Seller: Kelly Ungerman
Buyer: Christopher A. and Pauline J. Johnson
Date: May 3, 2023
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 5.35 acres of vacant land, Lot 1 at Upper Beaver Canyon Drive Replat.
57735 Saturn Court
Seller: JR Johnson Revocable Trust
Buyer: Eric and Selina Heintz
Date: May 4
Price: $715,000
Property Description: 1,965-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 31 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $388,000 in 2018.
37500 Routt County Road 179
Seller: Kelley Klawiter
Buyer: Audrey and Cameron Klawiter
Date: May 4
Price: $1,190,000
Property Description: 2,524-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 43.76 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Saddle Mt Ranchettes Subdivision, SEC 24-6-86. Last sold for $530,000 in 2017.
2800 Rowhouse Drive
Seller: Snowbros LLC
Buyer: Grant Cottrell Larson Trust
Date: May 4
Price: $2,120,000
Property Description: 1,924-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 6, Lot L1, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain. Last sold for $1,470,000 in 2023.
No address
Seller: Gentry Lebeck Revocable Trust
Buyer: James J. Hill III
Date: May 4
Price: $300,000
Property Description: Vacant agricultural land, Lot 1 at Focus Ranch, SEC 16-12-87.
33632 Seneca Trail
Seller: Jose C. Perez
Buyer: Erin E. Noonan, James E. Sperry and Lisa A. Winn
Date: May 4
Price: $710,000
Property Description: 1,570-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Lot 185 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $310,000 in 2017.
Total sales: $26.2 million
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Charlotte and Randy Schaefer
Buyer: Purposed LLC
Date: May 1
Price: $160,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 236 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Gareth and Nathalie Morrison
Buyer: Beth Schneider and Richard D. Naylor
Date: May 2
Price: $202,000
Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Unit 26-B at More’s Corner, Replat Lot 26.
338 Cherry Drive
Seller: Wade D. Wykert
Buyer: Todd Merlin Elenz and Victoria Versteac
Date: May 3
Price: $945,000
Property Description: 1/2-interest in and to Lot B at Willett Ridge Subdivision. 2,363-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land.
Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Frederick W. and Jessica K. Brazelton
Buyer: Kara L. Haraden
Date: May 3
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Unit 26-B at More’s Corner.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Merle Allen Nash
Buyer: Price Family Revocable Trust
Date: May 3
Price: $106,816
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 652 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: McAragon Grand Lodge LLC
Buyer: Eric and Lori Lorenz
Date: May 3
Price: $182,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit Golf 346 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Russ and Jennifer Peterson Family LLC
Buyer: Adam D. and Belen M. Tokarski
Date: May 4
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Total timeshares: $2.3 million
