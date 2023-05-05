Routt County real estate sales eclipse $28.5M from April 28-May 4

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $28.5 million across 32 sales for the week of April 28 to May 4.

1885 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Brian Richard and Maeve Sarah Sinay

Buyer: Kelly M. and Richard A. Morris

Date: April 28

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Lot 31 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $807,500 in 2020.

565 East Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Janet Marie Hollifield

Buyer: Holly Rae Kirkpatrick

Date: April 28

Price: $416,000

Property Description: 1,405-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 8, Lots 9-10 at Sellers Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $220,000 in 2017.

60160 Crazy Horse Way

Seller: Colin P. and Susan L. Cahoon

Buyer: Gilberto A. and JoAnne M. Gomez

Date: April 28

Price: $590,000

Property Description: 35.01 acres of agricultural land, Lot 3 at Wildwood Subdivision. Last sold for $295,000 in 2015.

2275 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: SME40 LLC

Buyer: JT&JT Home Investments

Date: April 28

Price: $689,000

Property Description: 591-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 7, Building A at Storm Meadows East Condo. Last sold for $124,000 in 2003.

No address

Seller: 3JT LLC

Buyer: Ann and Scot Mitchell

Date: April 28

Price: $29,980

Property Description: Vacant land, Block 5, Lots 23-24 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs.

3427 Hiawatha Court

Seller: Ikuko and Michael Wiesbrook

Buyer: Casey Earp and Alison Mack

Date: April 28

Price: $1,420,600

Property Description: 1,957-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 6 at Settlers Crossing Subdivision. Last sold for $269,000 in 1997.

No address

Seller: Donald E. Leman

Buyer: Todd Stewart

Date: May 1

Price: $13,000

Property Description: 1.26 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 183 at South Station I Subdivision at Stagecoach.

No address

Seller: 3JT LLC

Buyer: George Ojdrovich and JoAnne K. Seymour

Date: May 1

Price: $49,000

Property Description: Vacant land, Block 5, Lots 20-22 at Woolery Addition to Steamboat Springs.

1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Steven and Tiffany Benjamin

Buyer: Andrea and Kevin Greenbaum

Date: May 1

Price: $460,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $365,000 in 2022.

3370 Columbine Drive

Seller: Sharon K. and Harold L. Baeverstad Jr.

Buyer: Kristopher W. and Molly A. Gowan

Date: May 1

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 1,163-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase V. Last sold for $375,000 in 2014.

Waybills Court

Seller: Schwerpunct LLC, Steamboat Investing LLC, West Windsor Investments LLC

Buyer: Charles & Margaret Moyle Trust

Date: May 2

Price: $1,299,797

Property Description: Lot 28-D at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Michael J. Ricci

Buyer: Douglas and Susan Oliver Living Trust

Date: May 2

Price: $1,922,500

Property Description: 1,790-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 5306 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condos. Last sold for $920,000 in 2018.

2410 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Mark John Balok and Brenda Carol Balok Living Trust

Buyer: Antoinette Murphy McGlynn and Amy Murphy Sullivan

Date: May 2

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 1,497-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 2705, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $1,100,000 in 2010.

31270 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Clinton J. and Nina J. Hanson

Buyer: Tercel Fayad and Anna Rung

Date: March 2

Price: $739,000

Property Description: 2,460-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.71 acres of land, Lot 78 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach.

1565 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Suzann Ann Page, James D. and Marquie Volk

Buyer: Phyllis Facilities LLC

Date: May 3

Price: $540,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building B at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $265,000 in 2019.

1444 Bangtail Way

Seller: FV Traverse LLC

Buyer: Vacay Properties LLC

Date: May 3, 2023

Price: $1,593,900

Property Description: 2,264-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Filing No. 2, Unit 4B at Traverse at Wildhorse Meadows Condominium.

41350 River Vision Way

Seller: Kutner and Swanson Living Trust

Buyer: Andrew and Jennifer Wilson

Date: May 3

Price: $1,720,000

Property Description: 6.38 acres of agricultural land, Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead A5. Last sold for $1,500,000 in 2011.

1260 Eagle Glen Drive

Seller: Delray Tropic LLC

Buyer: F5 Eagle Glen Steamboat LLC

Date: May 3

Price: $3,452,250

Property Description: 3,186-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.10 acres of land, Lot 1 at Townhomes at Eagleridge Chadwick. Last sold for $2,000,000 in 2021.

1724 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Blue Sage Ventures LLC, BSV-GLG Clocktower LLC

Buyer: SPC Ventures LLC

Date: May 3

Price: $1,500,000

Property Description: Units C-5, C-6 at Clock Tower Square Penthouse Condo.

26320 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Kelly Ungerman

Buyer: Christopher A. and Pauline J. Johnson

Date: May 3, 2023

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 5.35 acres of vacant land, Lot 1 at Upper Beaver Canyon Drive Replat.

57735 Saturn Court

Seller: JR Johnson Revocable Trust

Buyer: Eric and Selina Heintz

Date: May 4

Price: $715,000

Property Description: 1,965-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 31 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $388,000 in 2018.

37500 Routt County Road 179

Seller: Kelley Klawiter

Buyer: Audrey and Cameron Klawiter

Date: May 4

Price: $1,190,000

Property Description: 2,524-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 43.76 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 6 at Saddle Mt Ranchettes Subdivision, SEC 24-6-86. Last sold for $530,000 in 2017.

2800 Rowhouse Drive

Seller: Snowbros LLC

Buyer: Grant Cottrell Larson Trust

Date: May 4

Price: $2,120,000

Property Description: 1,924-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 6, Lot L1, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain. Last sold for $1,470,000 in 2023.

No address

Seller: Gentry Lebeck Revocable Trust

Buyer: James J. Hill III

Date: May 4

Price: $300,000

Property Description: Vacant agricultural land, Lot 1 at Focus Ranch, SEC 16-12-87.

33632 Seneca Trail

Seller: Jose C. Perez

Buyer: Erin E. Noonan, James E. Sperry and Lisa A. Winn

Date: May 4

Price: $710,000

Property Description: 1,570-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Lot 185 at Horseback Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $310,000 in 2017.

Total sales: $26.2 million

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Charlotte and Randy Schaefer

Buyer: Purposed LLC

Date: May 1

Price: $160,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 236 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Gareth and Nathalie Morrison

Buyer: Beth Schneider and Richard D. Naylor

Date: May 2

Price: $202,000

Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Unit 26-B at More’s Corner, Replat Lot 26.

338 Cherry Drive

Seller: Wade D. Wykert

Buyer: Todd Merlin Elenz and Victoria Versteac

Date: May 3

Price: $945,000

Property Description: 1/2-interest in and to Lot B at Willett Ridge Subdivision. 2,363-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land.

Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Frederick W. and Jessica K. Brazelton

Buyer: Kara L. Haraden

Date: May 3

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 12.5-interest in and to Unit 26-B at More’s Corner.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Merle Allen Nash

Buyer: Price Family Revocable Trust

Date: May 3

Price: $106,816

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit 652 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: McAragon Grand Lodge LLC

Buyer: Eric and Lori Lorenz

Date: May 3

Price: $182,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to Unit Golf 346 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Russ and Jennifer Peterson Family LLC

Buyer: Adam D. and Belen M. Tokarski

Date: May 4

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to Unit RC-404 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Total timeshares: $2.3 million