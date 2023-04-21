Routt County real estate sales eclipse $17.9M from April 14-20
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $17.9 million across 28 sales for the week of April 14-20.
1995 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Fergus Thomas
Buyer: Jamie and Jorge Lamora
Date: April 14
Price: $1,285,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $900,000 in 2022.
273 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa
Seller: Constance E. Wyatt
Buyer: Robert Oscar Harris Jr. and William Charles Kent
Date: April 14
Price: $100,000
Property Description: 708-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 9-10 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa.
55900 Hannahs Way
Seller: Cornelia and Franciscus Hijkoop
Buyer: Heather N. Brassell and Thomas J. Richardson
Date: April 14
Price: $2,800,000
Property Description: 3,659-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 51.21 acres of land, Lot 12 at Murphy-Larsen Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $1,060,000 in 2010.
25820 Connor Court
Seller: Kimberly M. and Tyler R. Troyer
Buyer: Jeffery Nissen
Date: April 14, 2023
Price: $230,000
Property Description: 5.03 acres of agricultural land, Lot 16 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $127,500 in 2021.
2280 Marble Court
Seller: Barstone LLC
Buyer: Abigail and Kraig Dean
Date: April 14
Price: $484,900
Property Description: 1,180-square-foot commercial warehouse, Unit 5 at Tailwind Warehouses Condominiums.
3448 Covey Circle
Seller: Casey Earp and Alison Mack
Buyer: Stratz Maya Family Trust
Date: April 14
Price: $837,500
Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 506 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $564,750 in 2021.
No address
Seller: Spur LLC
Buyer: Funspace Storage LLC
Date: April 17
Price: $379,000
Property Description: Unit C-3 at Spur Condominiums (The Spur).
22663 Commanche Road
Seller: Kristine Norum Combs
Buyer: South Routt Land LLC
Date: April 17
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 67 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
33473 Tewa Way
Seller: Robert G. Davis and Sharon K. Davis Living Trust
Buyer: Robert Lehman
Date: April 17
Price: $27,500
Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 103 at Horseback at Stagecoach.
25865 Lodgepole Drive
Seller: Kristen L. Skolnick Revocable Trust
Buyer: Elizabeth V., Matthew C. and John I. Dixon Jr.
Date: April 17
Price: $250,000
Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural land, Lot 12 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.
501 West Airport Boulevard, Hayden
Seller: Charles Daniel Sear
Buyer: Mary E. and Richard W. Ramsay
Date: April 17
Price: $70,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit D-82 at Hayden Airport Garages.
1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Christina Garcia
Buyer: Ralph William Nultemeier
Date: April 17
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3301 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $458,000 in 2006.
29455 Routt County Road 14
Seller: Jonathan Trent and Kimberly Jean Hamilton
Buyer: Crazy R Bar N LLC
Date: April 17
Price: $1,941,250
Property Description: 2,638-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 35.06 acres of land, Lot 1 at Bieber/Steinberg Lot Line Adjustment. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2018.
23330 Postrider Trail
Seller: Benjamin H. Krapf
Buyer: Jack Mical Huyser
Date: April 18
Price: $127,500
Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $116,900 in 2006
31145 Broken Talon Trail
Seller: Brian and Sara House
Buyer: Barbara Miller, Walter C. Miller Jr., Walter C. Miller III
Date: April 18
Price: $183,000
Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 50 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $85,000 in 2017.
No address
Seller: Spur LLC
Buyer: Leslie Goldstein
Date: April 18
Price: $434,000
Property Description: Unit C-2 at Spur Condominiums (The Spur).
2920 Village Drive
Seller: Dennis D. and Marie F. Siglinger
Buyer: Donna J., Mark Robert and Robert F. Willard
Date: April 18
Price: $711,000
Property Description: 757-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2112 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $230,000 in 2001.
200 Lincoln Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Caitlin and William C. Mowris III
Buyer: Charles D. Banta
Date: April 18
Price: $455,000
Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 18-20 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $295,000 in 2020.
3448 Spring Valley Drive
Seller: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC
Buyer: Tomkat Tile LLC
Date: April 18
Price: $1,202,000
Property Description: 1,646-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 10 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $600,000 in 2020.
1315 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Jennifer Mae and Matthew James Creagan
Buyer: Aaron J. Hermes
Date: April 18
Price: $409,900
Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4, Building Omicron at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $185,000 in 2019.
No address
Seller: Spur LLC
Buyer: B J Energy Enterprises LP
Date: April 19
Price: $395,060
Property Description: Unit C-1 at Spur Condominiums (The Spur).
31195 Sunbird Way
Seller: Jimmy L. and Melonie A. Juel Trust
Buyer: Jack Mical Huyser
Date: April 19
Price: $167,500
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $105,100 in 2006.
2280 Marble Court
Seller: Barstone LLC
Buyer: Howell I Family LP
Date: April 19
Price: $420,000
Property Description: Warehouse, Unit 2 at Tailwind Warehouses Condominiums.
501 West Airport Boulevard, Hayden
Seller: Monica Ann and Peter Charles Wheeler
Buyer: Christopher Luke
Date: April 20
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot garage, Filing No. 2, Unit D-93 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $18,000 in 2013.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: KJET Ventures LLC
Buyer: Three Forks LLC
Date: April 20
Price: $3,000,000
Property Description: 2,062-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit R-306 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,250,000 in 2022.
1397 Morgan Court
Seller: Leslie Anne Charpentier Trust
Buyer: Eli H. White
Date: April 20
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 703, Building 7 at the Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $129,900 in 1998.
Total sales: $17.6 million
2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Merrill K. Galera
Date: April 18
Price: $68,800
Property Description: Floating Vacation Period to Unit 7502 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
No address
Seller: Marsha P. Fisher Living Trust
Buyer: Jesse Kaimikaua
Date: April 19
Price: $192,000
Property Description: 1/2-interest in and to SEC 35-6-88.
Total timeshares: $260,800
