Routt County real estate sales eclipse $17.9M from April 14-20

Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $17.9 million across 28 sales for the week of April 14-20.

1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Fergus Thomas

Buyer: Jamie and Jorge Lamora

Date: April 14

Price: $1,285,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 206 at Bronze Tree Condo. Last sold for $900,000 in 2022.

273 Roselawn Avenue, Yampa

Seller: Constance E. Wyatt

Buyer: Robert Oscar Harris Jr. and William Charles Kent

Date: April 14

Price: $100,000

Property Description: 708-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 9-10 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa.

55900 Hannahs Way

Seller: Cornelia and Franciscus Hijkoop

Buyer: Heather N. Brassell and Thomas J. Richardson

Date: April 14

Price: $2,800,000

Property Description: 3,659-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 51.21 acres of land, Lot 12 at Murphy-Larsen Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $1,060,000 in 2010.

25820 Connor Court

Seller: Kimberly M. and Tyler R. Troyer

Buyer: Jeffery Nissen

Date: April 14, 2023

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 5.03 acres of agricultural land, Lot 16 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $127,500 in 2021.

2280 Marble Court

Seller: Barstone LLC

Buyer: Abigail and Kraig Dean

Date: April 14

Price: $484,900

Property Description: 1,180-square-foot commercial warehouse, Unit 5 at Tailwind Warehouses Condominiums.

3448 Covey Circle

Seller: Casey Earp and Alison Mack

Buyer: Stratz Maya Family Trust

Date: April 14

Price: $837,500

Property Description: 1,143-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condominium, Unit 506 at Quail Run Condominiums Phase 1. Last sold for $564,750 in 2021.

No address

Seller: Spur LLC

Buyer: Funspace Storage LLC

Date: April 17

Price: $379,000

Property Description: Unit C-3 at Spur Condominiums (The Spur).

22663 Commanche Road

Seller: Kristine Norum Combs

Buyer: South Routt Land LLC

Date: April 17

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 67 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

33473 Tewa Way

Seller: Robert G. Davis and Sharon K. Davis Living Trust

Buyer: Robert Lehman

Date: April 17

Price: $27,500

Property Description: 0.94 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 103 at Horseback at Stagecoach.

25865 Lodgepole Drive

Seller: Kristen L. Skolnick Revocable Trust

Buyer: Elizabeth V., Matthew C. and John I. Dixon Jr.

Date: April 17

Price: $250,000

Property Description: 5.01 acres of agricultural land, Lot 12 at Parkside at Steamboat Lake.

501 West Airport Boulevard, Hayden

Seller: Charles Daniel Sear

Buyer: Mary E. and Richard W. Ramsay

Date: April 17

Price: $70,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Unit D-82 at Hayden Airport Garages.

1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Christina Garcia

Buyer: Ralph William Nultemeier

Date: April 17

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3301 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $458,000 in 2006.

29455 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Jonathan Trent and Kimberly Jean Hamilton

Buyer: Crazy R Bar N LLC

Date: April 17

Price: $1,941,250

Property Description: 2,638-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence on 35.06 acres of land, Lot 1 at Bieber/Steinberg Lot Line Adjustment. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2018.

23330 Postrider Trail

Seller: Benjamin H. Krapf

Buyer: Jack Mical Huyser

Date: April 18

Price: $127,500

Property Description: 0.24 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 11 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $116,900 in 2006

31145 Broken Talon Trail

Seller: Brian and Sara House

Buyer: Barbara Miller, Walter C. Miller Jr., Walter C. Miller III

Date: April 18

Price: $183,000

Property Description: 0.79 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 50 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $85,000 in 2017.

No address

Seller: Spur LLC

Buyer: Leslie Goldstein

Date: April 18

Price: $434,000

Property Description: Unit C-2 at Spur Condominiums (The Spur).

2920 Village Drive

Seller: Dennis D. and Marie F. Siglinger

Buyer: Donna J., Mark Robert and Robert F. Willard

Date: April 18

Price: $711,000

Property Description: 757-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 2112 at Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $230,000 in 2001.

200 Lincoln Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Caitlin and William C. Mowris III

Buyer: Charles D. Banta

Date: April 18

Price: $455,000

Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 18-20 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $295,000 in 2020.

3448 Spring Valley Drive

Seller: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC

Buyer: Tomkat Tile LLC

Date: April 18

Price: $1,202,000

Property Description: 1,646-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Unit 10 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $600,000 in 2020.

1315 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Jennifer Mae and Matthew James Creagan

Buyer: Aaron J. Hermes

Date: April 18

Price: $409,900

Property Description: 575-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 4, Building Omicron at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $185,000 in 2019.

No address

Seller: Spur LLC

Buyer: B J Energy Enterprises LP

Date: April 19

Price: $395,060

Property Description: Unit C-1 at Spur Condominiums (The Spur).

31195 Sunbird Way

Seller: Jimmy L. and Melonie A. Juel Trust

Buyer: Jack Mical Huyser

Date: April 19

Price: $167,500

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 43 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $105,100 in 2006.

2280 Marble Court

Seller: Barstone LLC

Buyer: Howell I Family LP

Date: April 19

Price: $420,000

Property Description: Warehouse, Unit 2 at Tailwind Warehouses Condominiums.

501 West Airport Boulevard, Hayden

Seller: Monica Ann and Peter Charles Wheeler

Buyer: Christopher Luke

Date: April 20

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot garage, Filing No. 2, Unit D-93 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $18,000 in 2013.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: KJET Ventures LLC

Buyer: Three Forks LLC

Date: April 20

Price: $3,000,000

Property Description: 2,062-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit R-306 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $2,250,000 in 2022.

1397 Morgan Court

Seller: Leslie Anne Charpentier Trust

Buyer: Eli H. White

Date: April 20

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 703, Building 7 at the Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $129,900 in 1998.

Total sales: $17.6 million

2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: Merrill K. Galera

Date: April 18

Price: $68,800

Property Description: Floating Vacation Period to Unit 7502 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

No address

Seller: Marsha P. Fisher Living Trust

Buyer: Jesse Kaimikaua

Date: April 19

Price: $192,000

Property Description: 1/2-interest in and to SEC 35-6-88.

Total timeshares: $260,800