Stephan Zittel Joins the Wittemyer Group
news@steamboatpilot.com
Homebuilder Stephan Zittel has joined Colorado Group Realty as a broker associate, partnering with Chris Wittemyer and Hugh Jessiman to form the Wittemyer Group.
According to the company, Zittel is a residential homebuilder with his company Zittel Real Estate Development, as well as having been an agent for over 20 years.
A news release says Zittel has built close to 50 homes in some of the more exclusive parts of the Steamboat area, varying from single-family luxury homes to multi-family residences.
“Stephan is a talented and successful builder-broker who has built and sold some of the finest homes in Routt County over the last 25 years,” Wittemyer said in a news release. “While his real estate track record speaks for itself, what sets Stephan apart is his integrity and kindness. You won’t find an individual who listens to and cares more about the people in his life more than Stephan.”
