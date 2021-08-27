Steamboat Sotheby’s welcomes new broker associate

Avery Globe (Courtesy photo)



Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced Avery Globe has joined the firm as a broker associate, working with brokers Darlinda Baldinger and ChLoe Lawrence.

Avery was born and raised in Steamboat Spring. She attended the University of Colorado, Boulder as well as Sciences Po in Paris where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and a minor in French.

After living and working abroad, Globe returned to the Yampa Valley to lay down her roots and pursue a career in real estate.

“Avery has been a dream come true. She is bright, cheery, and helpful, and we are excited to have her working with us and selling real estate,” Lawrence said. “Plus, Avery was born and raised in Steamboat, so she fits in perfectly with her knowledge of the Yampa Valley and is such an asset to our team.”

As a local, Globe has a deep understanding and love for Steamboat’s history, traditions and culture, which contribute to her expertise about the town and its surrounding areas.

Outside of real estate Avery loves to travel and explore as much as she can. On the weekends you can find her hiking, skiing, camping, working out, playing volleyball, cooking new recipes, and hanging out with her family and friends.