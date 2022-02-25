 Routt County real estate sales total $33M the week of Feb. 18-24 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales total $33M the week of Feb. 18-24

Real Estate Real-estate |

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

Real estate transactions totaled $33 million across 20 sales from Feb. 18-24.

23315 Blue Valley Lane

Seller: James H. and Terry A. Taylor

Buyer: Edward Anthony and Monica Marie Ramunno

Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 7.15 acres of agricultural land, Lot 9 at Blue Valley Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2018.

356 Sunflower Drive, Hayden

Seller: Drew W. Jenrich

Buyer: Hielkje A. R. Kouwenhoven and Louis P. T. Nijsten

Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Price: $559,000

Property Description: 2,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 61 at Sagewood.

27509 Silver Spur Street

Seller: Kyle R. Latham Trust

Buyer: Dana Rachel Marcus

Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Price: $1,275,000

Property Description: 2,302-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 85 at Silverview Estates.

21900 Middle Creek Road

Seller: Kale and Susan L. Hart

Buyer: Brian A. Blake, Amanda Deneice and Justin Woodward

Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 1,977-square three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch on 82.36 acres of agricultural land, Lot 8 at Middle Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $470,000 in 2005.

102 Bell Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: George A. and Luanne P. Sager

Buyer: Christopher J. and Michael A. Sciacca

Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Price: $233,000

Property Description: 2,828-square-foot, seven-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.32 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 1-5 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.

23875 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Alison Marie and Joseph Dean Keegan

Buyer: Steamboat Associates 22 LLC

Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Price: $275,000

Property Description: 1,269-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land, Lot 204 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $225,000 in 2021.

No address

Seller: Kay Marie Wright

Buyer: Chelsey A. and Justin M. Lee

Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Price: $10,000

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 255 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $1,000 in 1982.

1724 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: BSV-GLG Clocktower LLC

Buyer: Camp Carey Steamboat LLC

Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Price: $860,000

Property Description: Units C-4 and C-8 at Clock Tower Square Penthouse Condo.

30250 Coyote Run Court

Seller: LA Bannowsky and GL McBroom Revocable Trust, Lovell Alonzo Bannowsky III and Geralding Lynn McBroom Revocable Trust

Buyer: Patricia Hughes

Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Coyote Run Subdivision.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Katkaylee LLC

Buyer: Two Hummingbirds LLP

Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Price: $815,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209, Building A at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $290,000 in 2016.

1948 Indian Trails

Seller: Kruse Builders LLC

Buyer: James Spiro and Margot Spiro Stand-By Revocable Trust Agreement

Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Price: $994,097.30

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 75 at Sunlight Subdivision.

424 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: COCRES Investments LLC, Swedproperty LLC

Buyer: New Main Street LLC

Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Price: $9,420,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot commercial, 11,880-square-foot multi-units on 0.48 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 8-10 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2018.

331 South Lincoln Avenue, 333 South Lincoln Avenue

Seller: COCRES Investments LLC, Swedproperty LLC

Buyer: New Flour Mill LLC

Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Price: $14,580,000

Property Description: 22,997-square-foot multi-units on 2.36 acres of land, SEC 17-6-84.

No address

Seller: Miller Family Trust

Buyer: Jason Kos

Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Price: $475,000

Property Description: SECS 7-1-84 and 18-1-84.

739 East Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Devin and Felicia Cook

Buyer: GYS Commercial Hayden LLC

Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Price: $150,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Cook Minor Subdivision.

363 Sunflower Drive, Hayden

Seller: Rick Jacoby

Buyer: Jacob Clay Harvey

Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Price: $59,000

Property Description: 0.3 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Phase 1, Lot 11 at Lake Village.

No address

Seller: McCollister Stokes LLC

Buyer: Camilletti and Sons Inc.

Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Price: $28,000

Property Description: SEC 20-5-86.

791 Conifer Circle, 795 Conifer Circle

Seller: Valerie D. Stothart

Buyer: Charles Hunter and Jon Peddie

Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Price: $1,505,000

Property Description: 2,002-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence and 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 22 at Spruce Knoll.

Total sales: $32,708,097

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: R & C Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: SEBO LLC

Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Price: $210,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 334 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $113,000 in 2018.

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Kim and Loren Mauerhan

Buyer: Cynthia Ann Butschek and Stephen Thad Perlitz

Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Price: $125,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 126 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $100,000 in 2021.

Total Timeshares: $335,000

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more