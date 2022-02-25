Routt County real estate sales total $33M the week of Feb. 18-24
Real estate transactions totaled $33 million across 20 sales from Feb. 18-24.
23315 Blue Valley Lane
Seller: James H. and Terry A. Taylor
Buyer: Edward Anthony and Monica Marie Ramunno
Date: Feb. 18, 2022
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 7.15 acres of agricultural land, Lot 9 at Blue Valley Ranch Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2018.
356 Sunflower Drive, Hayden
Seller: Drew W. Jenrich
Buyer: Hielkje A. R. Kouwenhoven and Louis P. T. Nijsten
Date: Feb. 18, 2022
Price: $559,000
Property Description: 2,276-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 61 at Sagewood.
27509 Silver Spur Street
Seller: Kyle R. Latham Trust
Buyer: Dana Rachel Marcus
Date: Feb. 18, 2022
Price: $1,275,000
Property Description: 2,302-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 85 at Silverview Estates.
21900 Middle Creek Road
Seller: Kale and Susan L. Hart
Buyer: Brian A. Blake, Amanda Deneice and Justin Woodward
Date: Feb. 18, 2022
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 1,977-square three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch on 82.36 acres of agricultural land, Lot 8 at Middle Creek Subdivision. Last sold for $470,000 in 2005.
102 Bell Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: George A. and Luanne P. Sager
Buyer: Christopher J. and Michael A. Sciacca
Date: Feb. 18, 2022
Price: $233,000
Property Description: 2,828-square-foot, seven-bedroom, three-bath duplex on 0.32 acres of land, Block 1, Lots 1-5 at 3rd Addition to Oak Creek.
23875 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Alison Marie and Joseph Dean Keegan
Buyer: Steamboat Associates 22 LLC
Date: Feb. 17, 2022
Price: $275,000
Property Description: 1,269-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land, Lot 204 at South Shore at Stagecoach. Last sold for $225,000 in 2021.
No address
Seller: Kay Marie Wright
Buyer: Chelsey A. and Justin M. Lee
Date: Feb. 17, 2022
Price: $10,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 255 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision. Last sold for $1,000 in 1982.
1724 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: BSV-GLG Clocktower LLC
Buyer: Camp Carey Steamboat LLC
Date: Feb. 22, 2022
Price: $860,000
Property Description: Units C-4 and C-8 at Clock Tower Square Penthouse Condo.
30250 Coyote Run Court
Seller: LA Bannowsky and GL McBroom Revocable Trust, Lovell Alonzo Bannowsky III and Geralding Lynn McBroom Revocable Trust
Buyer: Patricia Hughes
Date: Feb. 22, 2022
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 0.72 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 23 at Coyote Run Subdivision.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Katkaylee LLC
Buyer: Two Hummingbirds LLP
Date: Feb. 22, 2022
Price: $815,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 209, Building A at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $290,000 in 2016.
1948 Indian Trails
Seller: Kruse Builders LLC
Buyer: James Spiro and Margot Spiro Stand-By Revocable Trust Agreement
Date: Feb. 22, 2022
Price: $994,097.30
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot 75 at Sunlight Subdivision.
424 Lincoln Avenue
Seller: COCRES Investments LLC, Swedproperty LLC
Buyer: New Main Street LLC
Date: Feb. 23, 2022
Price: $9,420,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot commercial, 11,880-square-foot multi-units on 0.48 acres of land, Block 19, Lots 8-10 at Original Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2018.
331 South Lincoln Avenue, 333 South Lincoln Avenue
Seller: COCRES Investments LLC, Swedproperty LLC
Buyer: New Flour Mill LLC
Date: Feb. 23, 2022
Price: $14,580,000
Property Description: 22,997-square-foot multi-units on 2.36 acres of land, SEC 17-6-84.
No address
Seller: Miller Family Trust
Buyer: Jason Kos
Date: Feb. 23, 2022
Price: $475,000
Property Description: SECS 7-1-84 and 18-1-84.
739 East Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Devin and Felicia Cook
Buyer: GYS Commercial Hayden LLC
Date: Feb. 23, 2022
Price: $150,000
Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Cook Minor Subdivision.
363 Sunflower Drive, Hayden
Seller: Rick Jacoby
Buyer: Jacob Clay Harvey
Date: Feb. 24, 2022
Price: $59,000
Property Description: 0.3 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Phase 1, Lot 11 at Lake Village.
No address
Seller: McCollister Stokes LLC
Buyer: Camilletti and Sons Inc.
Date: Feb. 24, 2022
Price: $28,000
Property Description: SEC 20-5-86.
791 Conifer Circle, 795 Conifer Circle
Seller: Valerie D. Stothart
Buyer: Charles Hunter and Jon Peddie
Date: Feb. 24, 2022
Price: $1,505,000
Property Description: 2,002-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence and 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 22 at Spruce Knoll.
Total sales: $32,708,097
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: R & C Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: SEBO LLC
Date: Feb. 23, 2022
Price: $210,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,369-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 334 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $113,000 in 2018.
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Kim and Loren Mauerhan
Buyer: Cynthia Ann Butschek and Stephen Thad Perlitz
Date: Feb. 24, 2022
Price: $125,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 2,075-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 126 at Christie Condominiums. Last sold for $100,000 in 2021.
Total Timeshares: $335,000
