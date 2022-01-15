Routt County real estate sales Jan. 7-13 total $28.5M
Routt County’s real estate transactions totaled $15.3 million across 22 sales for the week of Jan. 7-13.
428 Blue Sage Circle
Seller: Kathleen E. McKinley
Buyer: BT Enterprises LLC
Date: Jan. 7, 2022
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 1,442-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.036 acres of land, Lot B at Amended Final Plat West Wind Townhomes. Last sold for $287,200 in 2013.
795 Spring Creek Circle
Seller: John Lupori
Buyer: Bret and Rebecca Cohen
Date: Jan. 7, 2022
Price: $1,255,000
Property Description: 2,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 11 at Spring Creek Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $550,000 in 2014.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Aaron M., Richard I. and Sue M. Kamins, Mary Ellen Sanders
Buyer: Brittany and Nathaniel Paykel
Date: Jan. 7, 2022
Price: $676,000
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building F at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase III.
125 North 5th Street, 135 North 5th Street, Hayden
Seller: K. A. and Peter Guler
Buyer: Sarah and Tanner Copeland
Date: Jan. 7, 2022
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 2,400-square-foot commercial building on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $40,000 in 1991.
260 Clifton Avenue, Yampa
Seller: Brad L. May
Buyer: Maureen Crofton
Date: Jan. 10, 2022
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 702-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 6 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $184,500 in 2018.
1580 Mark Twain Court
Seller: Elke O. Bass
Buyer: Pascal Bevillard and Alan Vogt
Date: Jan. 10, 2022
Price: $1,715,000
Property Description: 3,218-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 62 at Fairway Meadows.
28 Balsam Court
Seller: John and Moira Steuterman
Buyer: Cathleen C. and Charles F. Dufour
Date: Jan. 10, 2022
Price: $90,000
Property Description: Whistler Village Townhomes Lot BA28.
1854 Sunlight Drive
Seller: Thomas B. Fox, Charles E. MacArthur, Nicholas M. Metzler, Todd J. Pedersen, Leallyn Svendsen and Matthew R. Tredway
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: Jan. 10, 2022
Price: $330,000
Property Description: 0.172 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Sunlight Subdivision.
No address
Seller: Roundtree Family Trust
Buyer: Robert S. and Susan M. Leiter
Date: Jan. 10, 2022
Price: $970,000
Property Description: 25.6 acres of agricultural land, SEC 11-5-85.
30450 Triple B Lane
Seller: Melissa and Michael McKibben
Buyer: Amy C. and Patrick J. Paroline
Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Price: $2,575,000
Property Description: 4,448-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath farm/ranch on 24.71 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at J and J Subdivision and Filing No. 3, Lot 11 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2019.
1178 Natures Lane
Seller: John D. Bierwirth and Betty J. Vanek
Buyer: 534536 South Gaylord Street LLC
Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Price: $890,000
Property Description: 1,511-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Unit 8 at the Willows at Steamboat Springs.
127 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Charles R. and Timothy A. Walker
Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC
Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104 at Sierra View Condos. Last sold for $175,000 in 2017.
500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Henry F. Skelton II
Buyer: Camille M. and Matthew F. DeMarco
Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Sundance Creek West Condominium. Last sold for $420,000 in 2016.
23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Natalie A. Solawetz
Buyer: Justin Peck
Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Price: $313,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 1 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $36,100 in 2013.
2130 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jennings Trust
Buyer: Wrangell Narrows Properties LLC
Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Price: $749,000
Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit C-15 at West Condo. Last sold for $380,000 in 2000.
No address
Seller: Norma C. Seifert
Buyer: Mark Bryon Elick
Date: Jan. 11, 2022
Price: $9,000
Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 126 at South Station II at Stagecoach.
922 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: John R. Burns
Buyer: Danil Sulimov and Ekaterine Turova-Sulimov
Date: Jan. 12, 2022
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 14 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $32,500 in 2021.
1117 Lincoln Avenue
Seller: 1125 Lincoln LLC
Buyer: 1125 Lincoln Avenue LLC
Date: Jan. 12, 2022
Price: $1,020,000
Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, multi-use building and 1,650-square-foot, commercial building on 0.17 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at 1200 Lincoln Filing.
2525 Village Drive
Seller: Alicia A. Schramm
Buyer: Leslee Layne Lowe and Derek C. Meier
Date: Jan. 12, 2022
Price: $1,165,000
Property Description: 1,546-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3D at the Highmark Condos. Last sold for $575,000 in 2017.
705 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek
Seller: Lauren Michelle Jenkins and Berenice Torres
Buyer: Kathryn Noell Costello
Date: Jan. 13, 2022
Price: $449,000
Property Description: 1,666-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Lots 7-8 at Highland View Addition to Oak Creek.
3295 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Low End LLC
Buyer: Luke Gordon
Date: Jan. 13, 2022
Price: $175,500
Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B2 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $70,000 in 2015.
Total: $14.9 million
Timeshares
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Gina H. and Kyle R. Kantner
Buyer: Kimberly J. and Paul M. Kimbro
Date: Jan. 12, 2022
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,282-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-515 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2019.
Total: $375,000
