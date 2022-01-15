 Routt County real estate sales Jan. 7-13 total $28.5M | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales Jan. 7-13 total $28.5M

Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County’s real estate transactions totaled $15.3 million across 22 sales for the week of Jan. 7-13.

428 Blue Sage Circle

Seller: Kathleen E. McKinley

Buyer: BT Enterprises LLC

Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 1,442-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.036 acres of land, Lot B at Amended Final Plat West Wind Townhomes. Last sold for $287,200 in 2013.

795 Spring Creek Circle

Seller: John Lupori

Buyer: Bret and Rebecca Cohen

Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Price: $1,255,000

Property Description: 2,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land, Lot 11 at Spring Creek Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $550,000 in 2014.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Aaron M., Richard I. and Sue M. Kamins, Mary Ellen Sanders

Buyer: Brittany and Nathaniel Paykel

Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Price: $676,000

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 103, Building F at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase III.

125 North 5th Street, 135 North 5th Street, Hayden

Seller: K. A. and Peter Guler

Buyer: Sarah and Tanner Copeland

Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot commercial building on 0.14 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 1-2 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $40,000 in 1991.

260 Clifton Avenue, Yampa

Seller: Brad L. May

Buyer: Maureen Crofton

Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 702-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 4, Lot 6 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $184,500 in 2018.

1580 Mark Twain Court

Seller: Elke O. Bass

Buyer: Pascal Bevillard and Alan Vogt

Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Price: $1,715,000

Property Description: 3,218-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 62 at Fairway Meadows.

28 Balsam Court

Seller: John and Moira Steuterman

Buyer: Cathleen C. and Charles F. Dufour

Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Price: $90,000

Property Description: Whistler Village Townhomes Lot BA28.

1854 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Thomas B. Fox, Charles E. MacArthur, Nicholas M. Metzler, Todd J. Pedersen, Leallyn Svendsen and Matthew R. Tredway

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Price: $330,000

Property Description: 0.172 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 7 at Sunlight Subdivision.

No address

Seller: Roundtree Family Trust

Buyer: Robert S. and Susan M. Leiter

Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Price: $970,000

Property Description: 25.6 acres of agricultural land, SEC 11-5-85.

30450 Triple B Lane

Seller: Melissa and Michael McKibben

Buyer: Amy C. and Patrick J. Paroline

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Price: $2,575,000

Property Description: 4,448-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath farm/ranch on 24.71 acres of agricultural land, Lot 1 at J and J Subdivision and Filing No. 3, Lot 11 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $1,350,000 in 2019.

1178 Natures Lane

Seller: John D. Bierwirth and Betty J. Vanek

Buyer: 534536 South Gaylord Street LLC

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Price: $890,000

Property Description: 1,511-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Unit 8 at the Willows at Steamboat Springs.

127 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Charles R. and Timothy A. Walker

Buyer: Steamboat Realty Partners LLC

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 104 at Sierra View Condos. Last sold for $175,000 in 2017.

500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Henry F. Skelton II

Buyer: Camille M. and Matthew F. DeMarco

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,404-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102 at Sundance Creek West Condominium. Last sold for $420,000 in 2016.

23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Natalie A. Solawetz

Buyer: Justin Peck

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Price: $313,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 1 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $36,100 in 2013.

2130 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jennings Trust

Buyer: Wrangell Narrows Properties LLC

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Price: $749,000

Property Description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit C-15 at West Condo. Last sold for $380,000 in 2000.

No address

Seller: Norma C. Seifert

Buyer: Mark Bryon Elick

Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Price: $9,000

Property Description: 0.82 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 126 at South Station II at Stagecoach.

922 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: John R. Burns

Buyer: Danil Sulimov and Ekaterine Turova-Sulimov

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 14 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $32,500 in 2021.

1117 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: 1125 Lincoln LLC

Buyer: 1125 Lincoln Avenue LLC

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Price: $1,020,000

Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, multi-use building and 1,650-square-foot, commercial building on 0.17 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 2 at 1200 Lincoln Filing.

2525 Village Drive

Seller: Alicia A. Schramm

Buyer: Leslee Layne Lowe and Derek C. Meier

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Price: $1,165,000

Property Description: 1,546-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3D at the Highmark Condos. Last sold for $575,000 in 2017.

705 Lillian Lane, Oak Creek

Seller: Lauren Michelle Jenkins and Berenice Torres

Buyer: Kathryn Noell Costello

Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Price: $449,000

Property Description: 1,666-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Lots 7-8 at Highland View Addition to Oak Creek.

3295 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Low End LLC

Buyer: Luke Gordon

Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Price: $175,500

Property Description: 295-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B2 at Mount Werner Meadows Condos. Last sold for $70,000 in 2015.

Total: $14.9 million

Timeshares

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Gina H. and Kyle R. Kantner

Buyer: Kimberly J. and Paul M. Kimbro

Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,282-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-515 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $365,000 in 2019.

Total: $375,000

