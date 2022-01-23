Routt County real estate sales Jan. 14-20 total $14.5M
Real estate transactions totaled $14.5 million across 19 sales for week of Jan. 14-20.
33855 Canyon Court
Seller: Gary R. Nelson Trust and Holly Roos Nelson Trust
Buyer: David Robert Stroh and Tamara A. Stroh Revocable Trust
Date: Jan. 14, 2022
Price: $4,600,000
Property Description: 9,076-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 6.01 acres of land, Lot 19 at Catamount Ranch LPSE.
1525 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: KK Investments LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey and Randall D. Johannes
Date: Jan. 14, 2022
Price: $529,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $370,000 in 2021.
36872 Tree Haus Drive
Seller: Bruce A. and Kathleen S. Bahman
Buyer: Gavin and Jennifer Finlay
Date: Jan. 14, 2022
Price: $1,969,000
Property Description: 3,886-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Lot 53 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $765,000 in 2016.
2700 Village Drive
Seller: Nicolas and Sharla Huret
Buyer: Amy and Eric Kimball
Date: Jan. 14, 2022
Price: $937,000
Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 205, Building E at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $341,000 in 2016.
61169 Cottonwood Street
Seller: Kimberly M. and Tyler R. Troyer
Buyer: Daniel Wiedman
Date: Jan. 18, 2022
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 551-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lots 6-7, 15-18, Block 22 at Town of Hahn’s Peak. Last sold for $179,000 in 2017.
23140 Schussmark Trail
Seller: D & V Smith Family LLLP
Buyer: Tyler N. Theis
Date: Jan. 18, 2022
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot D, Block 2 at Second Replat at Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach and 1/6-interest in and to Lot G, Block 2. Last sold for $122,000 in 2000.
1395 Morgan Court
Seller: Reding Family Trust
Buyer: Kathleen McBride and Alexi Rodriguez
Date: Jan. 18, 2022
Price: $736,000
Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 702, Building 7 at The Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $103,300 in 2010.
121 Rich Avenue, Yampa
Seller: Brandt Brandolino
Buyer: Judy and Keith Wheeler
Date: Jan. 18, 2022
Price: $274,000
Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 1 at Replat of Lots 5-8 at Van Camp Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $125,000 in 2012.
26835 Neptune Place
Seller: Bearfoot LLC
Buyer: Travis Wolf
Date: Jan. 18, 2022
Price: $29,000
Property Description: 1.05 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 396 at Steamboat Lakes. Last sold for $7,750 in 2016.
27460 West Wind Place
Seller: Melissa Emanuel
Buyer: Kathryn E. Burnet and Joseph B. Siegel
Date: Jan. 18, 2022
Price: $613,000
Property Description: 1,752-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.12 acres of land, Lot 61 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1. Last sold for $369,000 in 2005.
1821 Kamar Plaza
Seller: Kamar Inc.
Buyer: Fedewa Custom Works Inc.
Date: Jan. 19, 2022
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 1,960-square-foot commercial condos (Lots C and D) at Smith Building Condominium.
27320 Routt County Road 52E
Seller: John J. and Mindy R. Littlehorn
Buyer: Mark P. and Nancy S. Wadopian
Date: Jan. 19, 2022
Price: $860,000
Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.9 acres of land, SEC 3-7-85. Last sold for $424,300 in 2015.
211 Dodge Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Dodge Street LLC
Buyer: Robert James Quinn and Kyla Yennie
Date: Jan. 19, 2022
Price: $407,500
Property Description: 1,672-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 7-8 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $208,400 in 2005.
2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Andrew J., Aurora, Karen J. and Richard L. Barich
Buyer: Jodi and William Cropper, Chris Duffy
Date: Jan. 20, 2022
Price: $830,000
Property Description: 1,448-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107, Building 100 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $240,000 in 2013.
1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Allie LLC
Buyer: Steven and Tiffany Benjamin
Date: Jan. 20, 2022
Price: $365,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $135,000 in 2017.
Total: $13.4 million
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Warren M. Hern
Buyer: Nancy Smith
Date: Jan. 18, 2022
Price: $124,900
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 652 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $109,500 in 2002.
1805 Walton Creek Road; 2940, 2944, 2948, 2956, 2964, 2968 Village Drive
Seller: Sunscope LLC
Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.
Date: Jan. 18, 2022
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to 0.65 acres of commercial land, SEC 27-6-84. Last sold for $550,000 in 2020.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Leon A. and Michelle C. McNiece
Buyer: John David Moyer Beneficiary Trust
Date: Jan. 19, 2022
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,286-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-412 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2018.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jose D. Mergulhao
Buyer: Michael Hordijk IRA, NDTCO Trustee FBO Michael Hordijk IRA
Date: Jan. 20, 2022
Price: $77,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 643 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $43,000 in 2019.
Total: $1.1 million
