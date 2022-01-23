 Routt County real estate sales Jan. 14-20 total $14.5M | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales Jan. 14-20 total $14.5M

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

Real estate transactions totaled $14.5 million across 19 sales for week of Jan. 14-20.

33855 Canyon Court

Seller: Gary R. Nelson Trust and Holly Roos Nelson Trust

Buyer: David Robert Stroh and Tamara A. Stroh Revocable Trust

Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Price: $4,600,000

Property Description: 9,076-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 6.01 acres of land, Lot 19 at Catamount Ranch LPSE.

1525 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: KK Investments LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey and Randall D. Johannes

Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Price: $529,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 102, Building A at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $370,000 in 2021.

36872 Tree Haus Drive

Seller: Bruce A. and Kathleen S. Bahman

Buyer: Gavin and Jennifer Finlay

Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Price: $1,969,000

Property Description: 3,886-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.5 acres of land, Lot 53 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $765,000 in 2016.

2700 Village Drive

Seller: Nicolas and Sharla Huret

Buyer: Amy and Eric Kimball

Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Price: $937,000

Property Description: 1,288-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 205, Building E at Lodge at Steamboat Condo Phase I. Last sold for $341,000 in 2016.

61169 Cottonwood Street

Seller: Kimberly M. and Tyler R. Troyer

Buyer: Daniel Wiedman

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 551-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lots 6-7, 15-18, Block 22 at Town of Hahn’s Peak. Last sold for $179,000 in 2017.

23140 Schussmark Trail

Seller: D & V Smith Family LLLP

Buyer: Tyler N. Theis

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Lot D, Block 2 at Second Replat at Project I & II Townhomes at Stagecoach and 1/6-interest in and to Lot G, Block 2. Last sold for $122,000 in 2000.

1395 Morgan Court

Seller: Reding Family Trust

Buyer: Kathleen McBride and Alexi Rodriguez

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Price: $736,000

Property Description: 1,155-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 702, Building 7 at The Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $103,300 in 2010.

121 Rich Avenue, Yampa

Seller: Brandt Brandolino

Buyer: Judy and Keith Wheeler

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Price: $274,000

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 1 at Replat of Lots 5-8 at Van Camp Addition to Yampa. Last sold for $125,000 in 2012.

26835 Neptune Place

Seller: Bearfoot LLC

Buyer: Travis Wolf

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Price: $29,000

Property Description: 1.05 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 396 at Steamboat Lakes. Last sold for $7,750 in 2016.

27460 West Wind Place

Seller: Melissa Emanuel

Buyer: Kathryn E. Burnet and Joseph B. Siegel

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Price: $613,000

Property Description: 1,752-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.12 acres of land, Lot 61 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision Unit No. 1. Last sold for $369,000 in 2005.

1821 Kamar Plaza

Seller: Kamar Inc.

Buyer: Fedewa Custom Works Inc.

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 1,960-square-foot commercial condos (Lots C and D) at Smith Building Condominium.

27320 Routt County Road 52E

Seller: John J. and Mindy R. Littlehorn

Buyer: Mark P. and Nancy S. Wadopian

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Price: $860,000

Property Description: 2,640-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.9 acres of land, SEC 3-7-85. Last sold for $424,300 in 2015.

211 Dodge Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Dodge Street LLC

Buyer: Robert James Quinn and Kyla Yennie

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Price: $407,500

Property Description: 1,672-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 7-8 at Schempps Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $208,400 in 2005.

2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Andrew J., Aurora, Karen J. and Richard L. Barich

Buyer: Jodi and William Cropper, Chris Duffy

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Price: $830,000

Property Description: 1,448-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 107, Building 100 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $240,000 in 2013.

1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Allie LLC

Buyer: Steven and Tiffany Benjamin

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Price: $365,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 101, Building D at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $135,000 in 2017.

Total: $13.4 million

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Warren M. Hern

Buyer: Nancy Smith

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Price: $124,900

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 652 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $109,500 in 2002.

1805 Walton Creek Road; 2940, 2944, 2948, 2956, 2964, 2968 Village Drive

Seller: Sunscope LLC

Buyer: Grandmothers Inc.

Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to 0.65 acres of commercial land, SEC 27-6-84. Last sold for $550,000 in 2020.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Leon A. and Michelle C. McNiece

Buyer: John David Moyer Beneficiary Trust

Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 1/8-interest in and to a 2,286-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit RC-412 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way. Last sold for $375,000 in 2018.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jose D. Mergulhao

Buyer: Michael Hordijk IRA, NDTCO Trustee FBO Michael Hordijk IRA

Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Price: $77,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 643 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $43,000 in 2019.

Total: $1.1 million

