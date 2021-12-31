Routt County real estate sales Dec. 24-30 total $18.8M
Real estate sales totaled $18.8 million across 24 sales for week of Dec. 24-30.
Address: 48320 Routt County Road 56C
Seller: Charles J. and Mary M. Bramer
Buyer: Dana Forbes
Date: Dec. 27, 2021
Price: $1,110,875
Property Description: 2,060-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35 acres of land, SEC 29-8-86. Last sold for $169,900 in 1992.
Address: 1242 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: WS Foundation Real Estate LLC
Date: Dec. 27, 2021
Price: $1,525,000
Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot C, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
Address: 30311 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Arthur R. Trojan Jr. Living Trust
Buyer: David W. and Elizabeth S. Bowen
Date: Dec. 27, 2021
Price: $449,500
Property Description: 1,561-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 28 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach Phase I.
Address: 23440 Postrider Trail
Seller: West Windsor Investments LLC
Buyer: David Edward and Donna Jean Way
Date: Dec. 28, 2021
Price: $863,000
Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: 1184 Longview Circle
Seller: Beau Christiansen
Buyer: Pointbreak LLC
Date: Dec. 28, 2021
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Longview Highlands Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2020.
Address: 250 Juniper Park Trail, 35375 Routt County Road 1
Seller: Joy Maddox
Buyer: Geoffrey Stangl
Date: Dec. 29, 2021
Price: $215,000
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Enchantment Subdivision Final Amended Plat.
Address: 354 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden
Seller: Kathryn E. Burnet and Joseph B. Siegel
Buyer: Brian T. and Hannah N. Erhart
Date: Dec. 29, 2021
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 1,640-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 60 at Sagewood. Last sold for $331,000 in 2019.
Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Sarah Yuna Fox
Buyer: Brooke and Dan O’Brien
Date: Dec. 29, 2021
Price: $610,000
Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit T-24, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $429,000 in 2019.
Address: 22800 Routt County Road 56
Seller: Long Gulch Livestock Inc.
Buyer: Bonnie and Keith Webber
Date: Dec. 29, 2021
Price: $695,000
Property Description: SECS 13-8-86, 14-8-86, 23-8-86, 24-8-86.
Address: 1485 Mustang Run
Seller: Nancy N. Smith
Buyer: Windy Leigh Schneider
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $720,000
Property Description: 1,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1D at Mustang Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $364,500 in 2015.
Address: No address
Seller: Edward M. Dexter III
Buyer: Roberts Residential LLC
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 0.97 acres of vacant commercial land, Block 10, Lots 21-29 at Miller-Frazier Addition to the Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $110,000 in 2010.
Address: 30255 Triple B Lane
Seller: Sharon and Tim Magnuson
Buyer: Brian C. Frambes Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 3,991-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath farm/ranch on 35.1 acres of land, SEC 30-5-84.
Address: Routt County Road 27
Seller: Sage Creek Land Reserves LLC
Buyer: Chance Revocable Living Trust
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $936,941.20
Property Description: SECS 27-5-87, 34-5-87, 35-5-87.
Address: 331 Cherry Drive
Seller: Brian C. and Nichole L. Smith
Buyer: Janette M. Manke
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Unit 2 at Cherry Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $385,000 in 2006.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Jeremy K. Thompson
Buyer: Richard K. Herzer and Victoria B. Marsh
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 411 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $148,500 in 2014.
Address: No address
Seller: Cesar V. Sandoval, Zarmar LLC
Buyer: Charles L. Hartley III Revocable Trust and Karen W. Hartley Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 45.04 acres of agricultural land, SEC 16-5-84 and 21-5-84.
Address: 27200 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: Bear Lodge 24 LLC
Buyer: Christopher N. and Rachelle S. Mouron
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $3,995,000
Property Description: 5,575-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 5.07 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D6 at Marabou. Last sold for $3,190,000 in 2020.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Mona and Stein Halsnes
Buyer: Darren E. and Mary Kathleen Tremblay
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $603,000
Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 122 at Ski-Inn Condo.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: BT Enterprise LLC
Buyer: Dustin and Heather Pike
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3101 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $235,000 in 2018.
Address: 32452 Ute Trail
Seller: Susan J. Abbott
Buyer: Brian Taylor Smith
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 103 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
TOTAL: $18,513,816
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Randal R. Hite
Buyer: Brian W., Kelly M. and Susan D. Lynch
Date: Dec. 29, 2021
Price: $77,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,868-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 216 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $67,500 in 2018.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Randal R. Hite
Buyer: Alexandra E. and Tiffany T. Osias
Date: Dec. 29, 2021
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,868-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 216 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $67,500 in 2018.
Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC
Buyer: Thomas S. Weber
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Price: $156,500
Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Townhome 27 A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27. Last sold for $156,500 in 2021.
TOTAL: $318,500
