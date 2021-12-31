 Routt County real estate sales Dec. 24-30 total $18.8M | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Routt County real estate sales Dec. 24-30 total $18.8M

Real Estate Real-estate |

Steamboat Pilot & Today
news@steamboatpilot.com

Real estate sales totaled $18.8 million across 24 sales for week of Dec. 24-30.

Address: 48320 Routt County Road 56C

Seller: Charles J. and Mary M. Bramer

Buyer: Dana Forbes

Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Price: $1,110,875

Property Description: 2,060-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 35 acres of land, SEC 29-8-86. Last sold for $169,900 in 1992.

 

Address: 1242 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: WS Foundation Real Estate LLC

Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Price: $1,525,000

Property Description: Filing No. 5, Lot C, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

 

Address: 30311 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Arthur R. Trojan Jr. Living Trust

Buyer: David W. and Elizabeth S. Bowen

Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Price: $449,500

Property Description: 1,561-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Lot 28 at Eagles Nest Subdivision at Stagecoach Phase I.

 

Address: 23440 Postrider Trail

Seller: West Windsor Investments LLC

Buyer: David Edward and Donna Jean Way

Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Price: $863,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 at Young’s Peak at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

 

Address: 1184 Longview Circle

Seller: Beau Christiansen

Buyer: Pointbreak LLC

Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 0.42 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 16 at Longview Highlands Subdivision. Last sold for $340,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 250 Juniper Park Trail, 35375 Routt County Road 1

Seller: Joy Maddox

Buyer: Geoffrey Stangl

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Price: $215,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Enchantment Subdivision Final Amended Plat.

 

Address: 354 Honeysuckle Drive, Hayden

Seller: Kathryn E. Burnet and Joseph B. Siegel

Buyer: Brian T. and Hannah N. Erhart

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,640-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 60 at Sagewood. Last sold for $331,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 2235 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Sarah Yuna Fox

Buyer: Brooke and Dan O’Brien

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Price: $610,000

Property Description: 886-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit T-24, Building 300 at Storm Meadows 300-400 Condo. Last sold for $429,000 in 2019.

 

Address: 22800 Routt County Road 56

Seller: Long Gulch Livestock Inc.

Buyer: Bonnie and Keith Webber

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Price: $695,000

Property Description: SECS 13-8-86, 14-8-86, 23-8-86, 24-8-86.

 

Address: 1485 Mustang Run

Seller: Nancy N. Smith

Buyer: Windy Leigh Schneider

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $720,000

Property Description: 1,444-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1D at Mustang Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $364,500 in 2015.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Edward M. Dexter III

Buyer: Roberts Residential LLC

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 0.97 acres of vacant commercial land, Block 10, Lots 21-29 at Miller-Frazier Addition to the Town of Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $110,000 in 2010.

 

Address: 30255 Triple B Lane

Seller: Sharon and Tim Magnuson

Buyer: Brian C. Frambes Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 3,991-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath farm/ranch on 35.1 acres of land, SEC 30-5-84.

 

Address: Routt County Road 27

Seller: Sage Creek Land Reserves LLC

Buyer: Chance Revocable Living Trust

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $936,941.20

Property Description: SECS 27-5-87, 34-5-87, 35-5-87.

 

Address: 331 Cherry Drive

Seller: Brian C. and Nichole L. Smith

Buyer: Janette M. Manke

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Unit 2 at Cherry Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $385,000 in 2006.

 

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Jeremy K. Thompson

Buyer: Richard K. Herzer and Victoria B. Marsh

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 704-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 411 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $148,500 in 2014.

 

Address: No address

Seller: Cesar V. Sandoval, Zarmar LLC

Buyer: Charles L. Hartley III Revocable Trust and Karen W. Hartley Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 45.04 acres of agricultural land, SEC 16-5-84 and 21-5-84.

 

Address: 27200 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: Bear Lodge 24 LLC

Buyer: Christopher N. and Rachelle S. Mouron

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $3,995,000

Property Description: 5,575-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 5.07 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D6 at Marabou. Last sold for $3,190,000 in 2020.

 

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Mona and Stein Halsnes

Buyer: Darren E. and Mary Kathleen Tremblay

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $603,000

Property Description: 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 122 at Ski-Inn Condo.

 

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: BT Enterprise LLC

Buyer: Dustin and Heather Pike

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3101 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $235,000 in 2018.

 

Address: 32452 Ute Trail

Seller: Susan J. Abbott

Buyer: Brian Taylor Smith

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 103 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

TOTAL: $18,513,816

 

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Randal R. Hite

Buyer: Brian W., Kelly M. and Susan D. Lynch

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Price: $77,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,868-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 216 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $67,500 in 2018.

 

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Randal R. Hite

Buyer: Alexandra E. and Tiffany T. Osias

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 1/4-interest in and to a 1,868-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 216 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $67,500 in 2018.

 

Address: 1315 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Mountain Meadow Preserve LLC

Buyer: Thomas S. Weber

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Price: $156,500

Property Description: 12.5 interest in and to a 4,157-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath townhome on 0.064 acres of land, Townhome 27 A at More’s Corner Replat of Lot 27. Last sold for $156,500 in 2021.

TOTAL: $318,500

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more