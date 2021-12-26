Routt County real estate sales Dec. 17-23
news@steamboatpilot.com
Real estate transactions totaled $30,684,500 across 33 sales for week of Dec. 17-23.
Address: 2118 Aster Place
Seller: Cynthia L. and Jim D. Edwards
Buyer: Clint M. and Whitney R. Haggard
Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 2,122-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Lot 4 at Columbine Landing Townhomes. Last sold for $566,500 in 2018.
Address: No address, Hayden
Seller: Stonehedge Partners LLC
Buyer: High Flyer Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Price: $73,000
Property Description: 1.0 acre of vacant commercial land, Lot 1 at Williams Annexation B and Subdivision.
Address: 3055 Village Drive
Seller: Anthony and Claire Lodico
Buyer: Christopher Deridder
Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Price: $667,500
Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building A at Alpine Ridge Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $299,000 in 2015.
Address: 33690 Sky Valley Drivve
Seller: Zarmar LLC
Buyer: Sky Valley 2 LLC
Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 2,784-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.98 acres of land, Lot 3 at Timbers Village.
Address: No address
Seller: Janet K. Fine and Charles Barnhill Jr.
Buyer: Christina and Paul Fedders
Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Price: $6,000
Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 203 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Address: No address, Oak Creek
Seller: Pensco Trust Company FBO Janet K. Fine IRA
Buyer: Christina and Paul Fedders
Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 3.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 199, 201, 202, 207 at South Station I at Stagecoach.
Address: 1455 Morgan Court
Seller: Natalie E. Cowan
Buyer: Kelly and Michelle Cobb
Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Price: $615,000
Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $307,000 in 2014.
Address: 68 Park Place
Seller: Robert J. and Saundra L. Steele
Buyer: Gary and Holly Nelson
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 3,593-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 11 at Park Place. Last sold for $982,000 in 2012.
Address: 700 Yampa Street
Seller: James N. Stamer Revocable Trust and Kathleen A. Stamer Revocable Trust
Buyer: Shane A. and Sharon K. Jensen
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 1,587-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A-204 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $990,250 in 2010.
Address: 1800 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Peter Sperzel
Buyer: Lauren and Matthew K. Dunn
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 637-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 211 at Stormwatch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $214,000 in 2016.
Address: 527 East Lincoln Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Kurt Frentress
Buyer: Jacob Shirar
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 1,726-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 22-24 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $27,000 in 1998.
Address: 56455 Olive Street
Seller: Rowe Nominees
Buyer: Linnea Krizsan and Peter Sherman
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 5.05 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Willow Point Subdivision.
Address: 2853 Golf Stream Court
Seller: Laura L. Zulim
Buyer: Peter J. and Susan P. Neidecker
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 3, Lot 55 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $625,000 in 2011.
Address: 41560 Routt County Road 38A
Seller: Anne and Mary Katherman, Sarah Katherman Revocable Trust
Buyer: Joe Clynes
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $855,000
Property Description: 2,412-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.1 acres of land, SEC 33-7-84.
Address: 23395 Stageline Avenue
Seller: Kim K. and William D. Bue
Buyer: Nicholas Salter
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 52 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 2000 Trollhaugen Court
Seller: David A. and Lynn D. Kamer
Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $652,500
Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Montview Park Subdivision. Last sold for $533,000 in 2007.
Address: 2405 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Samolion 1 USA LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Laurel and Scott Phillip Griffin
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $4,000,000
Property Description: 6,055-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 0.75 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 1, Lot 6 at Ski Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $2,425,000 in 2007.
Address: 1855 Ski Time Square
Seller: Linda Chen and Francis Lee Miller
Buyer: F&D Snow Ticket! LLC
Date: Dec. 20, 2021
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 505, Building A at Torian Plum Condo Phase I. Last sold for $575,000 in 2010.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jack Properties LLC
Buyer: Jean M. Lawrence
Date: Dec. 21, 2021
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 630-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-4 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Jack Properties LLC
Buyer: Joseph D. Kelly
Date: Dec. 21, 2021
Price: $280,000
Property Description: 536-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-1 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.
Address: 61255 Main Street, Hahn’s Peak
Seller: Michael Corrado
Buyer: Kari Mariah Fenex and Andrew Holtmeier
Date: Dec. 22, 2021
Price: $185,000
Property Description: 1,240-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on .22 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 19-21 at Town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court
Seller: John & Janet Hansen Living Trust
Buyer: Krista and William Brown, Leon and Nicole Hurley
Date: Dec. 22, 2021
Price: $549,000
Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 308, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $84,000 in 1992.
Address: No address
Seller: Stephanie Mitchell
Buyer: CSL Irrevocable Trust
Date: Dec. 22, 2021
Price: $755,000
Property Description: Unit D-13, Building D at West Condo.
Address: 1426 Harwig Circle
Seller: Dana Forbes
Buyer: Matthew Larson and Lucy Newman
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $1,800,000
Property Description: 3,379-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 6 at Aspen View Estates Subdivision.
Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16
Seller: Loretta Rose Edwards and Alexander James Ellsworth
Buyer: Scott J. Baraw and Gabrielle Ott
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 3 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $103,000 in 2016.
Address: Yampa Street
Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC
Buyer: TE Lefler Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $1,077,500
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-5 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
Address: 446 Yampa Street
Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC
Buyer: Barnes Revocable Trust
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $1,077,500
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-2 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP
Buyer: Lucy Pierce Siddle Legacy Trust
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: Lot 34 at Alpine Mountain Ranch Land Preservation Subdivision Exemption Amendment No. 5.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Michelle Jayne House
Buyer: Robert and Sheryl Callahan
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $645,000
Property Description: 1,025-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3306 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $298,200 in 2009.
Address: 203 Spruce Street
Seller: Leipold Family LLC
Buyer: Kimberly Lynn Ladehoff and Brian Keith Timmons
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $1,725,000
Property Description: 3,040-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 13, Lot 2 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 38835 Ridge Line Court
Seller: Marjorie and Rodney McGowen
Buyer: BZ&W Inc., Grandmother’s Inc.
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $1,150,000
Property Description: 4,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 5.015 acres of land, Lot 2 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $197,500 in 2006.
Address: Yampa Street
Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC
Buyer: Kevin Horton Properties LLC
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $1,077,500
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-3 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.
Address: 703 Lincoln Avenue
Seller: Catherine T. Lykken
Buyer: Justin Kallal and Jody A. McMullan
Date: Dec. 23, 2021
Price: $735,000
Property Description: 840-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-206 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $480,000 in 2015.
TOTAL SALES: $30.6 million
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Routt County real estate sales Dec. 17-23
Real estate transactions totaled $30,684,500 across 33 sales for week of Dec. 17-23.