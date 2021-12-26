 Routt County real estate sales Dec. 17-23 | SteamboatToday.com
Routt County real estate sales Dec. 17-23

Real estate transactions totaled $30,684,500 across 33 sales for week of Dec. 17-23.

Address: 2118 Aster Place

Seller: Cynthia L. and Jim D. Edwards

Buyer: Clint M. and Whitney R. Haggard

Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 2,122-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.044 acres of land, Lot 4 at Columbine Landing Townhomes. Last sold for $566,500 in 2018.

Address: No address, Hayden

Seller: Stonehedge Partners LLC

Buyer: High Flyer Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Price: $73,000

Property Description: 1.0 acre of vacant commercial land, Lot 1 at Williams Annexation B and Subdivision.

Address: 3055 Village Drive

Seller: Anthony and Claire Lodico

Buyer: Christopher Deridder

Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Price: $667,500

Property Description: 1,041-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building A at Alpine Ridge Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $299,000 in 2015.

Address: 33690 Sky Valley Drivve

Seller: Zarmar LLC

Buyer: Sky Valley 2 LLC

Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 2,784-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.98 acres of land, Lot 3 at Timbers Village.

Address: No address

Seller: Janet K. Fine and Charles Barnhill Jr.

Buyer: Christina and Paul Fedders

Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Price: $6,000

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 203 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

Address: No address, Oak Creek

Seller: Pensco Trust Company FBO Janet K. Fine IRA

Buyer: Christina and Paul Fedders

Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 3.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 199, 201, 202, 207 at South Station I at Stagecoach.

Address: 1455 Morgan Court

Seller: Natalie E. Cowan

Buyer: Kelly and Michelle Cobb

Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Price: $615,000

Property Description: 1,053-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 201, Building 2 at Villas at Walton Creek Condominiums. Last sold for $307,000 in 2014.

Address: 68 Park Place

Seller: Robert J. and Saundra L. Steele

Buyer: Gary and Holly Nelson

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 3,593-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Lot 11 at Park Place. Last sold for $982,000 in 2012.

Address: 700 Yampa Street

Seller: James N. Stamer Revocable Trust and Kathleen A. Stamer Revocable Trust

Buyer: Shane A. and Sharon K. Jensen

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 1,587-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A-204 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $990,250 in 2010.

Address: 1800 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Peter Sperzel

Buyer: Lauren and Matthew K. Dunn

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 637-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 211 at Stormwatch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $214,000 in 2016.

Address: 527 East Lincoln Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Kurt Frentress

Buyer: Jacob Shirar

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 1,726-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land, Block 3, Lots 22-24 at Seller’s Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $27,000 in 1998.

Address: 56455 Olive Street

Seller: Rowe Nominees

Buyer: Linnea Krizsan and Peter Sherman

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 5.05 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 14 at Willow Point Subdivision.

Address: 2853 Golf Stream Court

Seller: Laura L. Zulim

Buyer: Peter J. and Susan P. Neidecker

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 0.66 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 3, Lot 55 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $625,000 in 2011.

Address: 41560 Routt County Road 38A

Seller: Anne and Mary Katherman, Sarah Katherman Revocable Trust

Buyer: Joe Clynes

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 2,412-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.1 acres of land, SEC 33-7-84.

Address: 23395 Stageline Avenue

Seller: Kim K. and William D. Bue

Buyer: Nicholas Salter

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 52 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

Address: 2000 Trollhaugen Court

Seller: David A. and Lynn D. Kamer

Buyer: Kruse Builders LLC

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $652,500

Property Description: 0.51 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Montview Park Subdivision. Last sold for $533,000 in 2007.

Address: 2405 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Samolion 1 USA LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Laurel and Scott Phillip Griffin

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $4,000,000

Property Description: 6,055-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bath, single-family residence on 0.75 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 1, Lot 6 at Ski Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $2,425,000 in 2007.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square

Seller: Linda Chen and Francis Lee Miller

Buyer: F&D Snow Ticket! LLC

Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 505, Building A at Torian Plum Condo Phase I. Last sold for $575,000 in 2010.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jack Properties LLC

Buyer: Jean M. Lawrence

Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 630-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-4 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Address: 2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Jack Properties LLC

Buyer: Joseph D. Kelly

Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Price: $280,000

Property Description: 536-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit E-1 at OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way.

Address: 61255 Main Street, Hahn’s Peak

Seller: Michael Corrado

Buyer: Kari Mariah Fenex and Andrew Holtmeier

Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 1,240-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on .22 acres of land, Block 20, Lots 19-21 at Town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 1535 Shadow Run Court

Seller: John & Janet Hansen Living Trust

Buyer: Krista and William Brown, Leon and Nicole Hurley

Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Price: $549,000

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 308, Building E at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $84,000 in 1992.

Address: No address

Seller: Stephanie Mitchell

Buyer: CSL Irrevocable Trust

Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Price: $755,000

Property Description: Unit D-13, Building D at West Condo.

Address: 1426 Harwig Circle

Seller: Dana Forbes

Buyer: Matthew Larson and Lucy Newman

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $1,800,000

Property Description: 3,379-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land, Lot 6 at Aspen View Estates Subdivision.

Address: 23800 Routt County Road 16

Seller: Loretta Rose Edwards and Alexander James Ellsworth

Buyer: Scott J. Baraw and Gabrielle Ott

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 864-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 8, Building 3 at Wagon Wheel Condo at Stagecoach. Last sold for $103,000 in 2016.

Address: Yampa Street

Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC

Buyer: TE Lefler Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $1,077,500

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-5 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

Address: 446 Yampa Street

Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC

Buyer: Barnes Revocable Trust

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $1,077,500

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-2 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Alpine Mountain Ranch at Steamboat Springs LLLP

Buyer: Lucy Pierce Siddle Legacy Trust

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: Lot 34 at Alpine Mountain Ranch Land Preservation Subdivision Exemption Amendment No. 5.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Michelle Jayne House

Buyer: Robert and Sheryl Callahan

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $645,000

Property Description: 1,025-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3306 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $298,200 in 2009.

Address: 203 Spruce Street

Seller: Leipold Family LLC

Buyer: Kimberly Lynn Ladehoff and Brian Keith Timmons

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $1,725,000

Property Description: 3,040-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Block 13, Lot 2 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 38835 Ridge Line Court

Seller: Marjorie and Rodney McGowen

Buyer: BZ&W Inc., Grandmother’s Inc.

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $1,150,000

Property Description: 4,016-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence on 5.015 acres of land, Lot 2 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $197,500 in 2006.

Address: Yampa Street

Seller: Huffman Holdings & Investments LLC

Buyer: Kevin Horton Properties LLC

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $1,077,500

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Lot C1-3 at Downtown Riverview Subdivision.

Address: 703 Lincoln Avenue

Seller: Catherine T. Lykken

Buyer: Justin Kallal and Jody A. McMullan

Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Price: $735,000

Property Description: 840-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-206 at Howelsen Place Condos. Last sold for $480,000 in 2015.

TOTAL SALES: $30.6 million

