Mortgage veteran joins Elevate Home Loans in Steamboat

Twenty-year mortgage veteran Chris Magnotta has joined Elevate Home Loans, a division of NFM Lending, according to a news release from the company.

The local branch at 155 Anglers Drive, Suite 200, specializes in residential mortgage lending for the mountain communities, along the Front Range and throughout Colorado.

The release said Magnotta has been recognized by national mortgage publications Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Executive Magazine, in addition to being voted a 5 Star professional by 5280 Magazine and receiving numerous other honors.

“The energy and passion of this new venture, backed by the financial power of a national company like NFM Lending gives me a unique opportunity to offer my clients and real estate partners some of the best products and services available,” Magnotta said in the release.

Magnotta has a master’s degree in business and finance from the University of Colorado. He lives with his wife Sara, daughter Lucia, and twins Jace and Siena.