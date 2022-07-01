Real estate sales surpass $81M across 45 sales for week of June 24-30

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $38 million across 44 sales for week of June 24-30.

30755 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Heather James and Richard M. Staniszewski

Buyer: Adam S. and Steven L. Wilson

Date: June 24, 2022

Price: $890,000

Property Description: 40.13 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 19 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $833,000 in 2021.

2663 Apres Ski Way

Seller: BCCO LLC

Buyer: 2226 Properties LLC

Date: June 24, 2022

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 2,119-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 6, Building C at Herbage Condo. Last sold for $324,000 in 2015.

22575 Cheyenne Trail

Seller: Stephen Strickler

Buyer: William Queenas

Date: June 24, 2022

Price: $23,000

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 151 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

25860 Routt Street, Phippsburg

Seller: Frances L. Iacovetto Trust

Buyer: Nathan R. Butler and Victoria A. Renfroe

Date: June 24, 2022

Price: $377,450

Property Description: 1,924-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 18-20 at Phippsburg.

1245 Crawford Avenue

Seller: Shema Trust

Buyer: Hamilton Family Trust

Date: June 24, 2022

Price: $2,735,000

Property Description: 4,321-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.60 acres of land, Lot 1 at Lund Subdivision.

446 7th Street

Seller: Jennifer and Michael Patterson

Buyer: Barbara G. Cannizzo Revocable Trust

Date: June 24, 2022

Price: $1,975,000

Property Description: 2,298-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 23-24 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $900,000 in 2017.

2500 Daybreak Court

Seller: Jill Ranee and John Eric Chalstrom

Buyer: Larry Charles Illian

Date: June 24, 2022

Price: $620,000

Property Description: 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 301, Building 300 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $205,000 in 2015.

22660 Snowbird Trail

Seller: Belle M. and Devin C. Barber

Buyer: Jill Ranee and John Eric Chalstrom

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $935,000

Property Description: 2,516-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.30 acres of land, Lot 16 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $399,000 in 2019.

2655 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Burgess Creekside Properties LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey L. and Rebecca B. Keyser

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $2,425,000

Property Description: 2,620-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Scandinavian Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $975,000 in 2010.

1885 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: Judith K. Emerson Living Trust

Buyer: Eric Gordon and Hague Ollison Bing

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $1,600,000

Property Description: 3,542-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.082 acres of land, Lot A at Kandahar Townhomes at North Meadows Lot A Replat. Last sold for $780,000 in 2014.

3450 Stone Lane

Seller: Rosemary G. Post Revocable Trust II

Buyer: Kimberly Schulz

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $872,500

Property Description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot A at Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lanes Meadows. Last sold for $358,000 in 2015.

1235 Buckskin Drive

Seller: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson

Buyer: Lisa Tranum and Will Albertlee Wiggins

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 3 at Village Green Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.

510 Eaglepointe Circle

Seller: Dean A. and Rina J. Martin

Buyer: Jane Bergeras

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot B4-U2 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $222,500 in 2002.

38970 Main Street

Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC

Buyer: B & A Retirement Fund LLC

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $205,000

Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.

24795 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Nicky Alan Haren and Marilyn Ann Haren Living Trust

Buyer: Brittany May and Darryl Dadon

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $230,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 21 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

20905 Clydesdale Way, 32840 Colt Trail

Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.

Buyer: Hailey E. Harroun and Jason E. White

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $108,900

Property Description: 1.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 66 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.

330 Little Bend Road, Hayden

Seller: Cameron L., Linda K. and Rick L. Petet

Buyer: Michelle and Thomas Christian Barnett

Date: June 27, 2022

Price: $495,000

Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 41 at Lake Village. Last sold for $345,000 in 2020.

2955 Columbine Drive

Seller: Benjamin R. and Jessica S. Smith

Buyer: Katherine C. Moriarty

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $785,750

Property Description: 874-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 210 at North Star Condo. Last sold for $505,000 in 2021.

106 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek

Seller: Michael H. Christiano and Emily Vandyke

Buyer: Noam Dahary and Kolby H. Morris

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $740,000

Property Description: 2,556-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 30 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $415,000 in 2019.

1825 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Laura E. and Thomas P. Jordan

Buyer: Aaron McCurdy; Carrie, Heather and Michael Pelton

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $1,380,000

Property Description: 1,437-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3307 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $692,300 in 2019.

1698 Alpine Vista Court

Seller: Derek and Kerri L. Zukosky

Buyer: Michele J. Armenia Trust

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $1,895,000

Property Description: 2,714-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 5 at Alpine Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $1,257,500 in 2021.

160 North Walnut Street, Hayden

Seller: Ashley and Eric Caster

Buyer: Wesley Anderson and Kari Kalar

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $490,000

Property Description: 1,460-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 15-16 at Original Town of Hayden. Last sold for $169,000 in 2015.

2894 Owl Hoot Trail

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Kevin E. and Kimberlee Graves

Date: June 28, 222

Price: $1,332,675

Property Description: 1,947-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot K, Unit 4 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

2890 Owl Hoot Trail

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Kevin Borgerding

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $1,177,075

Property Description: 1,903-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot K, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

992 Captain Jack Drive

Seller: Jake and Matthew Kruse

Buyer: Reed Schmidt and Maya Shaff

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $989,863

Property Description: 1,475-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.158 acres of land, Lot B at Captain Jack East 1 Subdivision.

1995 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Kristin and Spence Sedacca

Buyer: Craig Mathew Knowlton

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 605 at Bronze Tree Condo.

30940 Hummingbird Lane

Seller: Carol A. and John Todd Sepella

Buyer: Danna M. and Jason Quinn

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $1,825,000

Property Description: 3,295-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.19 acres of land, Lot 20 at Country Green Subdivision. Last sold for $839,000 in 2006.

829 Majestic Circle

Seller: Michael T. Hurley

Buyer: PH Balance LLC

Date: June 29, 2022

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Majestic Valley Townhomes.

No address

Seller: Gary Williams and Carol Williams Revocable Trust

Buyer: Cake Land Co LLC

Date: June 29, 2022

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: SECS 5-6-88, 6-6-88, 7-6-88

2320 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Deborah Joy and Keith Arthur Ewert

Buyer: Emerald 207 LLC

Date: June 29, 2022

Price: $665,000

Property Description: 871-square-foot-two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Ski Trail Condominiums.

2302 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Gary Bell Jr.

Buyer: Stellar EJS Holdings LLC

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $1,910,000

Property Description: 1,690-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 343, Building C at Chateau Chamonix. Last sold for $672,000 in 2001.

1750 Indian Trails

Seller: Alan and Bari Harlam

Buyer: Derek and Kerri L. Zukosky

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $1,849,718

Property Description: 2,913-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 5 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,180,827 in 2020.

32416 Ute Trail

Seller: M. Sterling Banks

Buyer: Mark Breit and Jodi L. Hays

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 112 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

501 West Airport Boulevard

Seller: Craig and Wendy Koehrsen

Buyer: Jeremy S. MacGray

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 2, Lot D-72 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $19,900 in 2010.

No address

Seller: Lower Home Ranch LLC

Buyer: GIBCO Partners LLC

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $863,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 24-8-86 and 25-8-86.

35575 Humble Road

Seller: Arete Mountain Development LLC

Buyer: EJ and Sandra Olbright

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 7.58 acres of agricultural land, Lot 8 at Agate Creek Preserve. Last sold for $558,000 in 2000.

272 Locust Court

Seller: Karen E. Gallivan

Buyer: Michael H. Christiano and Emily VanDyke

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $775,000

Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Lot B at Locust Court Townhomes at Willett Ridge. Last sold for $224,900 in 2004.

1466 Bangtail Way

Seller: Baxter LLC

Buyer: Douglas L. Snyder

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $3,540,000

Property Description: 3,301-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Building 2, Unit A at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $1,535,000 in 2019.

2565 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Virginia L. Eck Trust

Buyer: Michael D. Kwasigroch Trust

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $1,525,000

Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 7 at Winterset Condo.

No address

Seller: J J Taylor Trust Agreement Number One

Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $11,000

Property Description: 0.67 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 180 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

46600 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Needmore Big Creek LLC

Buyer: Needful LLC

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $39,900,000

Property Description:10,015-square-foot, eight-bedroom, nine-bath residence on 3,474.87 acres of land, SEC:12,13,14,22,23,24,25,26,27,34,35,36 T:8N R:85W; SEC:2,3 T:7N R:85W; SEC:7,18 T:8N R:84W. Last sold for $10,600,000 in 1997.

Total sales: $81,540,931

Timeshares

2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Amy J. and Joseph J. Fitzgerald; Kathryn, Richard, Sarah E. and Scott P. Sibbel

Buyer: Kenutjes Ski Time LLC

Date: June 28, 2022

Price: $145,000

Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 123 at Christie Condominiums.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Estate of Irene Woodruff

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $120,821

Property Description: Interest in and to Village at Steamboat Condo Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Duane E. and Linda G. Sappenfield

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $127,660

Property Description: Interest in and to Village at Steamboat Condo Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311.

1000 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: David K. and Teri Rainey

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: June 30, 2022

Price: $36,070

Property Description: Interest in and to Village at Steamboat Condo Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311.

Total timeshares: $429,551