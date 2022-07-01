Real estate sales surpass $81M across 45 sales for week of June 24-30
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $38 million across 44 sales for week of June 24-30.
30755 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Heather James and Richard M. Staniszewski
Buyer: Adam S. and Steven L. Wilson
Date: June 24, 2022
Price: $890,000
Property Description: 40.13 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 3, Lot 19 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $833,000 in 2021.
2663 Apres Ski Way
Seller: BCCO LLC
Buyer: 2226 Properties LLC
Date: June 24, 2022
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 2,119-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 6, Building C at Herbage Condo. Last sold for $324,000 in 2015.
22575 Cheyenne Trail
Seller: Stephen Strickler
Buyer: William Queenas
Date: June 24, 2022
Price: $23,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 151 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
25860 Routt Street, Phippsburg
Seller: Frances L. Iacovetto Trust
Buyer: Nathan R. Butler and Victoria A. Renfroe
Date: June 24, 2022
Price: $377,450
Property Description: 1,924-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 15, Lots 18-20 at Phippsburg.
1245 Crawford Avenue
Seller: Shema Trust
Buyer: Hamilton Family Trust
Date: June 24, 2022
Price: $2,735,000
Property Description: 4,321-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.60 acres of land, Lot 1 at Lund Subdivision.
446 7th Street
Seller: Jennifer and Michael Patterson
Buyer: Barbara G. Cannizzo Revocable Trust
Date: June 24, 2022
Price: $1,975,000
Property Description: 2,298-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 23-24 at First Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $900,000 in 2017.
2500 Daybreak Court
Seller: Jill Ranee and John Eric Chalstrom
Buyer: Larry Charles Illian
Date: June 24, 2022
Price: $620,000
Property Description: 796-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 301, Building 300 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $205,000 in 2015.
22660 Snowbird Trail
Seller: Belle M. and Devin C. Barber
Buyer: Jill Ranee and John Eric Chalstrom
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $935,000
Property Description: 2,516-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.30 acres of land, Lot 16 at Eagles Watch Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $399,000 in 2019.
2655 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Burgess Creekside Properties LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey L. and Rebecca B. Keyser
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $2,425,000
Property Description: 2,620-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 3 at Scandinavian Trails Subdivision. Last sold for $975,000 in 2010.
1885 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: Judith K. Emerson Living Trust
Buyer: Eric Gordon and Hague Ollison Bing
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $1,600,000
Property Description: 3,542-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.082 acres of land, Lot A at Kandahar Townhomes at North Meadows Lot A Replat. Last sold for $780,000 in 2014.
3450 Stone Lane
Seller: Rosemary G. Post Revocable Trust II
Buyer: Kimberly Schulz
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $872,500
Property Description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot A at Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lanes Meadows. Last sold for $358,000 in 2015.
1235 Buckskin Drive
Seller: Glenn G. and Margaret K. Patterson
Buyer: Lisa Tranum and Will Albertlee Wiggins
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $445,000
Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Tract 3 at Village Green Highlands Addition to Steamboat Springs.
510 Eaglepointe Circle
Seller: Dean A. and Rina J. Martin
Buyer: Jane Bergeras
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 1,940-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Lot B4-U2 at Eaglepointe Townhomes. Last sold for $222,500 in 2002.
38970 Main Street
Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC
Buyer: B & A Retirement Fund LLC
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $205,000
Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.
24795 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Nicky Alan Haren and Marilyn Ann Haren Living Trust
Buyer: Brittany May and Darryl Dadon
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $230,000
Property Description: Vacant residential land, Lot 21 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
20905 Clydesdale Way, 32840 Colt Trail
Seller: Bushy Creek Associates Inc.
Buyer: Hailey E. Harroun and Jason E. White
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $108,900
Property Description: 1.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 66 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach.
330 Little Bend Road, Hayden
Seller: Cameron L., Linda K. and Rick L. Petet
Buyer: Michelle and Thomas Christian Barnett
Date: June 27, 2022
Price: $495,000
Property Description: 1,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 41 at Lake Village. Last sold for $345,000 in 2020.
2955 Columbine Drive
Seller: Benjamin R. and Jessica S. Smith
Buyer: Katherine C. Moriarty
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $785,750
Property Description: 874-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 210 at North Star Condo. Last sold for $505,000 in 2021.
106 Oak Ridge Circle, Oak Creek
Seller: Michael H. Christiano and Emily Vandyke
Buyer: Noam Dahary and Kolby H. Morris
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $740,000
Property Description: 2,556-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land, Lot 30 at Sierra View Subdivision. Last sold for $415,000 in 2019.
1825 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Laura E. and Thomas P. Jordan
Buyer: Aaron McCurdy; Carrie, Heather and Michael Pelton
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $1,380,000
Property Description: 1,437-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3307 at Champagne Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort. Last sold for $692,300 in 2019.
1698 Alpine Vista Court
Seller: Derek and Kerri L. Zukosky
Buyer: Michele J. Armenia Trust
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $1,895,000
Property Description: 2,714-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 5 at Alpine Vista Townhomes. Last sold for $1,257,500 in 2021.
160 North Walnut Street, Hayden
Seller: Ashley and Eric Caster
Buyer: Wesley Anderson and Kari Kalar
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $490,000
Property Description: 1,460-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 15-16 at Original Town of Hayden. Last sold for $169,000 in 2015.
2894 Owl Hoot Trail
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Kevin E. and Kimberlee Graves
Date: June 28, 222
Price: $1,332,675
Property Description: 1,947-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot K, Unit 4 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
2890 Owl Hoot Trail
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Kevin Borgerding
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $1,177,075
Property Description: 1,903-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot K, Unit 3 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
992 Captain Jack Drive
Seller: Jake and Matthew Kruse
Buyer: Reed Schmidt and Maya Shaff
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $989,863
Property Description: 1,475-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.158 acres of land, Lot B at Captain Jack East 1 Subdivision.
1995 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Kristin and Spence Sedacca
Buyer: Craig Mathew Knowlton
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 605 at Bronze Tree Condo.
30940 Hummingbird Lane
Seller: Carol A. and John Todd Sepella
Buyer: Danna M. and Jason Quinn
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $1,825,000
Property Description: 3,295-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.19 acres of land, Lot 20 at Country Green Subdivision. Last sold for $839,000 in 2006.
829 Majestic Circle
Seller: Michael T. Hurley
Buyer: PH Balance LLC
Date: June 29, 2022
Price: $1,000,000
Property Description: 2,028-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 5 at Majestic Valley Townhomes.
No address
Seller: Gary Williams and Carol Williams Revocable Trust
Buyer: Cake Land Co LLC
Date: June 29, 2022
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: SECS 5-6-88, 6-6-88, 7-6-88
2320 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Deborah Joy and Keith Arthur Ewert
Buyer: Emerald 207 LLC
Date: June 29, 2022
Price: $665,000
Property Description: 871-square-foot-two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 207 at Ski Trail Condominiums.
2302 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Gary Bell Jr.
Buyer: Stellar EJS Holdings LLC
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $1,910,000
Property Description: 1,690-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 343, Building C at Chateau Chamonix. Last sold for $672,000 in 2001.
1750 Indian Trails
Seller: Alan and Bari Harlam
Buyer: Derek and Kerri L. Zukosky
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $1,849,718
Property Description: 2,913-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Lot 5 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $1,180,827 in 2020.
32416 Ute Trail
Seller: M. Sterling Banks
Buyer: Mark Breit and Jodi L. Hays
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.65 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 112 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
501 West Airport Boulevard
Seller: Craig and Wendy Koehrsen
Buyer: Jeremy S. MacGray
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot commercial space, Filing No. 2, Lot D-72 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $19,900 in 2010.
No address
Seller: Lower Home Ranch LLC
Buyer: GIBCO Partners LLC
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $863,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 24-8-86 and 25-8-86.
35575 Humble Road
Seller: Arete Mountain Development LLC
Buyer: EJ and Sandra Olbright
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 7.58 acres of agricultural land, Lot 8 at Agate Creek Preserve. Last sold for $558,000 in 2000.
272 Locust Court
Seller: Karen E. Gallivan
Buyer: Michael H. Christiano and Emily VanDyke
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $775,000
Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Lot B at Locust Court Townhomes at Willett Ridge. Last sold for $224,900 in 2004.
1466 Bangtail Way
Seller: Baxter LLC
Buyer: Douglas L. Snyder
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $3,540,000
Property Description: 3,301-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath condo, Building 2, Unit A at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $1,535,000 in 2019.
2565 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Virginia L. Eck Trust
Buyer: Michael D. Kwasigroch Trust
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $1,525,000
Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 7 at Winterset Condo.
No address
Seller: J J Taylor Trust Agreement Number One
Buyer: David S. Greulich and Mikkol R. Ruiz
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $11,000
Property Description: 0.67 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 5, Lot 180 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
46600 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Needmore Big Creek LLC
Buyer: Needful LLC
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $39,900,000
Property Description:10,015-square-foot, eight-bedroom, nine-bath residence on 3,474.87 acres of land, SEC:12,13,14,22,23,24,25,26,27,34,35,36 T:8N R:85W; SEC:2,3 T:7N R:85W; SEC:7,18 T:8N R:84W. Last sold for $10,600,000 in 1997.
Total sales: $81,540,931
Timeshares
2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Amy J. and Joseph J. Fitzgerald; Kathryn, Richard, Sarah E. and Scott P. Sibbel
Buyer: Kenutjes Ski Time LLC
Date: June 28, 2022
Price: $145,000
Property Description: 1/7-interest in and to a 2,039-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 123 at Christie Condominiums.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Estate of Irene Woodruff
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $120,821
Property Description: Interest in and to Village at Steamboat Condo Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Duane E. and Linda G. Sappenfield
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $127,660
Property Description: Interest in and to Village at Steamboat Condo Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311.
1000 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: David K. and Teri Rainey
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: June 30, 2022
Price: $36,070
Property Description: Interest in and to Village at Steamboat Condo Unit 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311.
Total timeshares: $429,551
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User