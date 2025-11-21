Real estate transactions — Nov.12-19

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $49,019,283 across 30 sales for week of November 12 to 19.

Address: 50430 County Road 56A

Seller: 50430 County Road 56A LLC

Buyer: Angela Michelle MacPhee Trust and David Alexander MacPhee Trust

Date: November 12, 2025

Price: $6,200,000

Property Description: 5,821-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 100.00 acres of land, SECS 15-8-86 and 16-8-86. Last sold for $6,950,000 in 2025.

Address: 2397 Val D Isere Circle

Seller: Cheri R. Radway Trust Agreement

Buyer: Christopher R. Silva

Date: November 13, 2025

Price: $2,550,000

Property Description: 4,205-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 22 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $488,000 in 2011.

Address: Vacant land, Oak Creek

Seller: Stahl Properties LLC, Stahl Family Holdings LLC

Buyer: West Windsor Investments LLC

Date: November 13, 2025

Price: $200,000

Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant land, Lot 41 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

Address: 435 Ore House Plaza

Seller: Carrold Holdings LLC

Buyer: Bradley Dale Richards

Date: November 13, 2025

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $296,000 in 2019.

Address: 2505 Daybreak Court

Seller: Edward and Cynthia Orlandi Revocable Trust

Buyer: Daybreak Ski LLC

Date: November 13, 2025

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 1,302-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building 300 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $750,000 in 2021.

Address: 1144 Redwoods Drive

Seller: Luck Revocable Trust

Buyer: Tim and Diana Moormeier

Date: November 13, 2025

Price: $4,850,000

Property Description: 5,146-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Filing No. 6, Lot 2 at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $235,000 in 1998.

Address: 401 Moffat Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Donna Garner and Darlene Whitaker

Buyer: Serbousek Family Trust

Date: November 13, 2025

Price: $366,000

Property Description: 1,984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 11-16 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $119,000 in 1996.

Address: 1875 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Joshua J. and Beth E. Welsh

Buyer: Blue Highway Investment LLC

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 1,447-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4107 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condominiums. Last sold for $1,330,000 in 2023.

Address: No address, Hayden

Seller: Sage Creek Holdings LLC

Buyer: Sycamore Forest Investments LLC

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $1,742,250

Property Description: SECS 14-5-88, 15-5-88, 21-5-88, 22-5-88, 23-5-88.

Address: 32715 Waters Edge Court

Seller: Wayne Wagner and Nancy Knutson

Buyer: J. Christopher Clifford Trust

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $3,400,000

Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 21A Replat Lot 21 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,600,000 in 2018.

Address: 24 Maple Street

Seller: 24 Maple LLC

Buyer: Andrew James Peternell

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $4,615,000

Property Description: 5,082-square-foot, four-bedroom 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, SEC 8-6-84. Last sold for $3,250,000 in 2023.

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Brent R. Kinson

Buyer: Adventure Point LLC

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 458-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet Condo. Last sold for $274,000 in 2020.

Address: 3279 Emerson Trail

Seller: Overlook Park Development LLC

Buyer: Kenneth J. and Patricia A. Gold, Max Taylor Gold

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $1,444,450

Property Description: Lot 50 at The Glen Subdivision.

Address: 582 Laurel Street

Seller: Andrew and Jamie Peternell

Buyer: Michael H. Staenberg

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $4,150,000

Property Description: 4,022-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 1-3 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Address: 60800 Floyd Creek Road, Clark

Seller: Anthony W. and Kathryn A. Statuto

Buyer: Andrew and Jessica Laws

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 3,646-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.22 acres of land, Ranch 7 at the Ranches at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2017.

Address: 32980 Maverick Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Sobeida H. Snow, Sobeida H. Butchko

Buyer: Martin W. and Deborah L. Brown, Courtney M. Cooper

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $46,500

Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant land, Lot 95 at Black Horse 1 Subdivision.

Address: 2583 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Paul M. Wilken

Buyer: Seidl Family Revocable Trust

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $1,190,000

Property Description: 1,870-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 4, Building A at Herbage Townhouse Condo. Last sold for $630,000 in 2020.

Address: 37125 William William Road

Seller: Charles Benson and Suzi MS Mitchell

Buyer: Edward and Cynthia Orland Revocable Trust

Date: November 17, 2025

Price: $2,095,000

Property Description: 3,298-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Lot 96 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $810,000 in 2016.

Address: 22523 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Andoni Cameron

Buyer: McEntee Group

Date: November 17, 2025

Price: $19,500

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant land, Lot 137 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.

Address: 60810 Parkside Drive, Clark

Seller: North Hill Properties LLC

Buyer: Brian Matthew Lynch

Date: November 17, 2025

Price: $272,500

Property Description: Vacant land.

Address: 54 Copper Rose Court

Seller: Kruse Builders LLC

Buyer: Nancy A. Ide

Date: November 18, 2025

Price: $3,574,583

Property Description: 3,821-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 8 at Copper Rose Subdivision. Last sold for $772,500 in 2024.

Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Marcene R. and Kingsley Wood Jr.

Buyer: Alison M. and George E. Hitzel

Date: November 18, 2025

Price: $1,975,000

Property Description: 2,394-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 4 at Casa De Las Sierras Condo. Last sold for $730,000 in 2007.

Address: 27125 Moonlight Way

Seller: Vance C. Bates and Debra Kay Mack

Buyer: Chrisopher Douglas Deridder and Catherine Baldwin Neill

Date: November 18, 2025

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 1,994-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 93A at Bates-Mack Subdivision.

Address: 41900 Marabou Loop

Seller: William George and Jenifer Hightower Vogelpohl

Buyer: Barry Goldman

Date: November 18, 2025

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 7.89 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead G5 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2021.

Address: 2646 Riverside Drive

Seller: Lori L. Thompson Revocable Trust

Buyer: Reese K. Freeman

Date: November 19, 2025

Price: $534,000

Property Description: 720-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A at Riverside Lot 27 Condominiums.

Total sales: $47,734,783

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Steven Park Smalley and Lisa Kay Smalley Joint Living Trust

Buyer: Ronald and Jeanne Vaughn Trust

Date: November 12, 2025

Price: $124,500

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 539 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Eric and Christine Napelbaum Revocable Trust

Buyer: E3 Restaurant LLC

Date: November 12, 2025

Price: $135,000

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 537 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Delores E. and Daryl L. Morgison

Buyer: Krisanne M. and Jeffrey R. Jastrzab

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $25,000

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 121 at Four Seasons at Steamboat.

Address: 38905 Mud Aly

Seller: Jarrod Raper

Buyer: Chase Grippa

Date: November 14, 2025

Price: $100,000

Property Description: Interest in and to Lot 1 at Alma Subdivision.

Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: La Casa 17 Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Silver Creek Investments LLC

Date: November 17, 2025

Price: $900,000

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 17 at the Casa De Las Sierras Condominium.

Total timeshares: $1,284,500