Real estate transactions — Nov.12-19
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $49,019,283 across 30 sales for week of November 12 to 19.
Address: 50430 County Road 56A
Seller: 50430 County Road 56A LLC
Buyer: Angela Michelle MacPhee Trust and David Alexander MacPhee Trust
Date: November 12, 2025
Price: $6,200,000
Property Description: 5,821-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 100.00 acres of land, SECS 15-8-86 and 16-8-86. Last sold for $6,950,000 in 2025.
Address: 2397 Val D Isere Circle
Seller: Cheri R. Radway Trust Agreement
Buyer: Christopher R. Silva
Date: November 13, 2025
Price: $2,550,000
Property Description: 4,205-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 22 at Ski Ranches Subdivision. Last sold for $488,000 in 2011.
Address: Vacant land, Oak Creek
Seller: Stahl Properties LLC, Stahl Family Holdings LLC
Buyer: West Windsor Investments LLC
Date: November 13, 2025
Price: $200,000
Property Description: 0.44 acres of vacant land, Lot 41 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
Address: 435 Ore House Plaza
Seller: Carrold Holdings LLC
Buyer: Bradley Dale Richards
Date: November 13, 2025
Price: $630,000
Property Description: 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 104 at Pines at the Ore House Plaza. Last sold for $296,000 in 2019.
Address: 2505 Daybreak Court
Seller: Edward and Cynthia Orlandi Revocable Trust
Buyer: Daybreak Ski LLC
Date: November 13, 2025
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 1,302-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 306, Building 300 at Sunrise Condo. Last sold for $750,000 in 2021.
Address: 1144 Redwoods Drive
Seller: Luck Revocable Trust
Buyer: Tim and Diana Moormeier
Date: November 13, 2025
Price: $4,850,000
Property Description: 5,146-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.58 acres of land, Filing No. 6, Lot 2 at Fairway Meadows. Last sold for $235,000 in 1998.
Address: 401 Moffat Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Donna Garner and Darlene Whitaker
Buyer: Serbousek Family Trust
Date: November 13, 2025
Price: $366,000
Property Description: 1,984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land, Block 9, Lots 11-16 at 2nd Addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $119,000 in 1996.
Address: 1875 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Joshua J. and Beth E. Welsh
Buyer: Blue Highway Investment LLC
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: 1,447-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 4107 at Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resort Condominiums. Last sold for $1,330,000 in 2023.
Address: No address, Hayden
Seller: Sage Creek Holdings LLC
Buyer: Sycamore Forest Investments LLC
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $1,742,250
Property Description: SECS 14-5-88, 15-5-88, 21-5-88, 22-5-88, 23-5-88.
Address: 32715 Waters Edge Court
Seller: Wayne Wagner and Nancy Knutson
Buyer: J. Christopher Clifford Trust
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $3,400,000
Property Description: 2,370-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land, Lots 21A Replat Lot 21 at Cabins at Lake Catamount. Last sold for $1,600,000 in 2018.
Address: 24 Maple Street
Seller: 24 Maple LLC
Buyer: Andrew James Peternell
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $4,615,000
Property Description: 5,082-square-foot, four-bedroom 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, SEC 8-6-84. Last sold for $3,250,000 in 2023.
Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Brent R. Kinson
Buyer: Adventure Point LLC
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 458-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 203 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet Condo. Last sold for $274,000 in 2020.
Address: 3279 Emerson Trail
Seller: Overlook Park Development LLC
Buyer: Kenneth J. and Patricia A. Gold, Max Taylor Gold
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $1,444,450
Property Description: Lot 50 at The Glen Subdivision.
Address: 582 Laurel Street
Seller: Andrew and Jamie Peternell
Buyer: Michael H. Staenberg
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $4,150,000
Property Description: 4,022-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 1-3 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $650,000 in 2017.
Address: 60800 Floyd Creek Road, Clark
Seller: Anthony W. and Kathryn A. Statuto
Buyer: Andrew and Jessica Laws
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 3,646-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath residence on 35.22 acres of land, Ranch 7 at the Ranches at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2017.
Address: 32980 Maverick Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Sobeida H. Snow, Sobeida H. Butchko
Buyer: Martin W. and Deborah L. Brown, Courtney M. Cooper
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $46,500
Property Description: 0.63 acres of vacant land, Lot 95 at Black Horse 1 Subdivision.
Address: 2583 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Paul M. Wilken
Buyer: Seidl Family Revocable Trust
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $1,190,000
Property Description: 1,870-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 4, Building A at Herbage Townhouse Condo. Last sold for $630,000 in 2020.
Address: 37125 William William Road
Seller: Charles Benson and Suzi MS Mitchell
Buyer: Edward and Cynthia Orland Revocable Trust
Date: November 17, 2025
Price: $2,095,000
Property Description: 3,298-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Lot 96 at Tree Haus Subdivision. Last sold for $810,000 in 2016.
Address: 22523 Cheyenne Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Andoni Cameron
Buyer: McEntee Group
Date: November 17, 2025
Price: $19,500
Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant land, Lot 137 at Morningside I at Stagecoach.
Address: 60810 Parkside Drive, Clark
Seller: North Hill Properties LLC
Buyer: Brian Matthew Lynch
Date: November 17, 2025
Price: $272,500
Property Description: Vacant land.
Address: 54 Copper Rose Court
Seller: Kruse Builders LLC
Buyer: Nancy A. Ide
Date: November 18, 2025
Price: $3,574,583
Property Description: 3,821-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 8 at Copper Rose Subdivision. Last sold for $772,500 in 2024.
Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Marcene R. and Kingsley Wood Jr.
Buyer: Alison M. and George E. Hitzel
Date: November 18, 2025
Price: $1,975,000
Property Description: 2,394-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 4 at Casa De Las Sierras Condo. Last sold for $730,000 in 2007.
Address: 27125 Moonlight Way
Seller: Vance C. Bates and Debra Kay Mack
Buyer: Chrisopher Douglas Deridder and Catherine Baldwin Neill
Date: November 18, 2025
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 1,994-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land, Lot 93A at Bates-Mack Subdivision.
Address: 41900 Marabou Loop
Seller: William George and Jenifer Hightower Vogelpohl
Buyer: Barry Goldman
Date: November 18, 2025
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 7.89 acres of agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead G5 at Marabou. Last sold for $1,000,000 in 2021.
Address: 2646 Riverside Drive
Seller: Lori L. Thompson Revocable Trust
Buyer: Reese K. Freeman
Date: November 19, 2025
Price: $534,000
Property Description: 720-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit A at Riverside Lot 27 Condominiums.
Total sales: $47,734,783
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Steven Park Smalley and Lisa Kay Smalley Joint Living Trust
Buyer: Ronald and Jeanne Vaughn Trust
Date: November 12, 2025
Price: $124,500
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 539 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Eric and Christine Napelbaum Revocable Trust
Buyer: E3 Restaurant LLC
Date: November 12, 2025
Price: $135,000
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 537 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Address: 2335 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Delores E. and Daryl L. Morgison
Buyer: Krisanne M. and Jeffrey R. Jastrzab
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $25,000
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 121 at Four Seasons at Steamboat.
Address: 38905 Mud Aly
Seller: Jarrod Raper
Buyer: Chase Grippa
Date: November 14, 2025
Price: $100,000
Property Description: Interest in and to Lot 1 at Alma Subdivision.
Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: La Casa 17 Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Silver Creek Investments LLC
Date: November 17, 2025
Price: $900,000
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 17 at the Casa De Las Sierras Condominium.
Total timeshares: $1,284,500
