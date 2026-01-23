Real estate transactions — Jan. 15-21
Real estate transactions totaled $16,021,493 across 17 sales for week of Jan. 15-21.
Address: Christopher Lane
Seller: Zeitern Inc.
Buyer: Mallory McVey and Conor Garrecht-Connely
Date: January 15, 2026
Price: $350,000
Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 4, Lot C4 at Heritage Park.
Address: 1223 Urban Way
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Mary B. and Henry W. Burch III
Date: January 15, 2026
Price: $2,850,000
Property Description: 2,704-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 7, Unit 2, Lot F at Urban Street at the Mountain.
Address: 26870 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark
Seller: Nathan T. and Tanna J. Marsh
Buyer: Brian and Johanna Newman
Date: January 15, 2026
Price: $925,000
Property Description: 2,315-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.25 acres of land, Lot 1 at Marsh Subdivision. Last sold for $165,300 in 2012.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Jacqueline M. and Grover C. Ellisor III
Buyer: PS Management LLC
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 2,402-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo, Unit 11, Building B at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo. Last sold for $525,000 in 2013.
Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129
Seller: Alfred W Buckley Living Trust and Cheryl H Buckley Living Trust
Buyer: Ryan Christopher and Emily Louisa Land
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $270,000
Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit North Star at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $97,000 in 2020.
Address: Wiffle Tree Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Radian Real Estate Services Inc.
Buyer: Justin Horst
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $13,500
Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant land, Lot 206 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,500 in 2022.
Address: 26840 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark
Seller: Kliewer Living Trust
Buyer: Steven Van Buskirk
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $63,000
Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 391 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.
Address: 835 Pine Street
Seller: Jennifer L Grooters Trust
Buyer: Reese and Kenneth C. Odenwelder
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $954,000
Property Description: 904-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Block 8, Lot 5 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $320,100 in 2014.
Address: 33000 Colt Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Homes For Our Troops Inc.
Buyer: Joshua M. Kelly
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $1,694,184
Property Description: Lot 18 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach
Address: 2515 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Michael A. Payne
Buyer: JPC Family Trust
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $932,500
Property Description: 1,207-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit Upper 5 at Hillsider Condo. Last sold for $434,000 in 2019.
Address: 31820 Bradley Ranch
Seller: William S Sanders Revocable Trust and Barbara McPherson Sanders Declaration of Trust
Buyer: Neil Robertson and Magdalene Ong Mar Yee
Date: January 26, 2026
Price: $4,000,000
Property Description: 6,544-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 21.36 acres of land, SEC 20-7-84.
Address: 27300 Sundance Trail
Seller: Margot Taylor Binetti
Buyer: Michael W. and Sara Oldenburg
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 11.05 acres of vacant land, Lot 4 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $350,000 in 2021.
Address: 323 East Second Street, Oak Creek
Seller: Adam Green
Buyer: Justin Andrew Robison
Date: January 20, 2026
Price: $60,000
Property Description: Mobile home on 0.15 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 32-33 at Schempps Garden Addition to Oak Creek.
Address: 501 West Airport Boulevard, Hayden
Seller: Jewish Congregation of Steamboat Springs Har Mishpacha
Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC
Date: January 20, 2026
Price: $58,000
Property Description: 237-square-foot, commercial garage, Filing No. 2, Unit B-26 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $19,900 in 2010.
Address: 400 Bearview Court
Seller: James B. Ackerman
Buyer: Joel Allen Ackerman
Date: January 21, 2026
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 2,460-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.05 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 2 at Bearview Subdivision.
Total sales: $15,720,184
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Jacqueline A. Mills
Buyer: Wade J. and Lisa L. Riniker
Date: January 16, 2026
Price: $120,000
Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 210/209 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Address: 900 Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Michaelis Living Trust
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: January 21, 2026
Price: $181,309
Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at the Village at Steamboat Condominium.
Total timeshares: $301,309
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.