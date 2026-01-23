Real estate transactions — Jan. 15-21

Real estate transactions totaled $16,021,493 across 17 sales for week of Jan. 15-21.

Address: Christopher Lane

Seller: Zeitern Inc.

Buyer: Mallory McVey and Conor Garrecht-Connely

Date: January 15, 2026

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 4, Lot C4 at Heritage Park.

Address: 1223 Urban Way

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Mary B. and Henry W. Burch III

Date: January 15, 2026

Price: $2,850,000

Property Description: 2,704-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.05 acres of land, Filing No. 7, Unit 2, Lot F at Urban Street at the Mountain.

Address: 26870 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark

Seller: Nathan T. and Tanna J. Marsh

Buyer: Brian and Johanna Newman

Date: January 15, 2026

Price: $925,000

Property Description: 2,315-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.25 acres of land, Lot 1 at Marsh Subdivision. Last sold for $165,300 in 2012.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Jacqueline M. and Grover C. Ellisor III

Buyer: PS Management LLC

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 2,402-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo, Unit 11, Building B at Meadows at Eagleridge Condo. Last sold for $525,000 in 2013.

Address: 54737 Routt County Road 129

Seller: Alfred W Buckley Living Trust and Cheryl H Buckley Living Trust

Buyer: Ryan Christopher and Emily Louisa Land

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 837-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit North Star at Glen Eden Townhouses. Last sold for $97,000 in 2020.

Address: Wiffle Tree Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Radian Real Estate Services Inc.

Buyer: Justin Horst

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $13,500

Property Description: 0.88 acres of vacant land, Lot 206 at South Station I at Stagecoach. Last sold for $10,500 in 2022.

Address: 26840 Beaver Canyon Drive, Clark

Seller: Kliewer Living Trust

Buyer: Steven Van Buskirk

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $63,000

Property Description: 0.55 acres of vacant land, Filing No. 2, Lot 391 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision.

Address: 835 Pine Street

Seller: Jennifer L Grooters Trust

Buyer: Reese and Kenneth C. Odenwelder

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $954,000

Property Description: 904-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Block 8, Lot 5 at Original Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $320,100 in 2014.

Address: 33000 Colt Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Homes For Our Troops Inc.

Buyer: Joshua M. Kelly

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $1,694,184

Property Description: Lot 18 at Black Horse II Subdivision at Stagecoach

Address: 2515 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Michael A. Payne

Buyer: JPC Family Trust

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $932,500

Property Description: 1,207-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit Upper 5 at Hillsider Condo. Last sold for $434,000 in 2019.

Address: 31820 Bradley Ranch

Seller: William S Sanders Revocable Trust and Barbara McPherson Sanders Declaration of Trust

Buyer: Neil Robertson and Magdalene Ong Mar Yee

Date: January 26, 2026

Price: $4,000,000

Property Description: 6,544-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 21.36 acres of land, SEC 20-7-84.

Address: 27300 Sundance Trail

Seller: Margot Taylor Binetti

Buyer: Michael W. and Sara Oldenburg

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 11.05 acres of vacant land, Lot 4 at Sundance Ridge Preserve. Last sold for $350,000 in 2021.

Address: 323 East Second Street, Oak Creek

Seller: Adam Green

Buyer: Justin Andrew Robison

Date: January 20, 2026

Price: $60,000

Property Description: Mobile home on 0.15 acres of land, Block 5, Lots 32-33 at Schempps Garden Addition to Oak Creek.

Address: 501 West Airport Boulevard, Hayden

Seller: Jewish Congregation of Steamboat Springs Har Mishpacha

Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC

Date: January 20, 2026

Price: $58,000

Property Description: 237-square-foot, commercial garage, Filing No. 2, Unit B-26 at Hayden Airport Garages. Last sold for $19,900 in 2010.

Address: 400 Bearview Court

Seller: James B. Ackerman

Buyer: Joel Allen Ackerman

Date: January 21, 2026

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 2,460-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.05 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot 2 at Bearview Subdivision.

Total sales: $15,720,184

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Jacqueline A. Mills

Buyer: Wade J. and Lisa L. Riniker

Date: January 16, 2026

Price: $120,000

Property Description: Interest in and to Unit 210/209 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Address: 900 Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Michaelis Living Trust

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: January 21, 2026

Price: $181,309

Property Description: Interest in and to Units 5101-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311 at the Village at Steamboat Condominium.

Total timeshares: $301,309