Routt County real estate sales total $41M for Oct.9 to 15
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $40,635,000 across 54 sales for the week of Oct. 9 to 15.
Address: 20060 Shay Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Susan Marno
Buyer: Michael and Lori Slater Trust
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $24,000
Property Description: 615-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land with 4.06 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 71, 160, 162, 164 and 165 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.
Address: 61188 Main St., Clark
Seller: Kathleen Ellen Clark
Buyer: Erik James Schumacher
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $690,000
Property Description: 0.07 acres of vacant land associated with residential, Block 22, Lots1 to 3 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.
Address: 26650 Henderson Park Road, Oak Creek
Seller: Johnnie S. and K. L. Manchac
Buyer: Kimberly and Willima P. Sammon
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $1,250,000
Property Description: 2,918-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, residence on 1 acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 23-4-85.
Address: No address, in West Routt County
Seller: Sage Creek Canyon Ranch LLC
Buyer: Sage Creek Meadow LLC
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $1,035,000
Property Description: 198.8 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 13-5-88, 24-5-88 and 19-5-87.
Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir
Seller: James Romano (trustee of Romano Family Trust)
Buyer: Robert C. Skorkowsky
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $2,500
Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 114 at South Station I.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake
Seller: Double Y Properties LLC
Buyer: Stephen Paoli
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $120,000
Property Description: 6.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 6, Lot 21 at Elkhorn subdivision.
Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden
Seller: Deborah B. and Nicholas W. Rose
Buyer: Paolino Properties LLC
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 233-square-foot garage, Filing No. 1, unit A-12 at Hayden Airport Garages.
Address: 1773 Timothy Drive
Seller: Timothy J. and Wendy Sue L. McConnell
Buyer: Addison Marsh and Hannah A. Gooding
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $782,500
Property Description: 2,171-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.
Address: No address
Seller: Kimberly D. Clinco (trustee of Mesch Charitable Remainder Unitrust)
Buyer: Highland Properties 4120 LLC
Date: Oct. 9, 2020
Price: $2,500,000
Property Description: 19-1-85.
Address: 3175 Aspen Wood Lane
Seller: Dana P. and Mary Lu Thorne (trustees of Dana P. Thorne and Mary Lu Thorne trusts)
Buyer: Brad W. and Carol A. Breslau
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $2,320,000
Property Description: 3,755-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.55 acres, Filing 4, Lot 83 at Sanctuary subdivision.
Address: 1105 Eagle Glen Drive
Seller: Brad and Carol Breslau
Buyer: Brian Hylton and Kristin Whipple Dale
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $1,450,000
Property Description: 2,870-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3 at Stonewood at Ealgeridge.
Address: 3287 Snowflake Circle
Seller: David M. and Thomasina S. Palmer
Buyer: Gerald and Deborah Bush Living Trust
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $1,700,000
Property Description: 3,443-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 2 at Flattops View Village, replat of Lot 8.
Address: N/A
Seller: Masonic Temple Association and Steamboat Springs Masonic Temple Association
Buyer: 111 8th Street LLC
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $100,000
Property Description: Block 15, Lot 12 at the Original Town of Steamboat Springs.
Address: 26635 Katy Court
Seller: Delbert Lee and Sandra Jean Spiegel
Buyer: Samuel B. Clayton
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $660,000
Property Description: 6.22 acres of grazing/agricultural land with outlying residence, Filing 2, Lot 2 at Badger Meadows subdivision.
Address: 452 Willett Heights
Seller: Wendy L. Rogers
Buyer: David and Jeanine Liddell
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $905,000
Property Description: 2,449-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 9, Unit 29 at Rocky Peak Village.
Address: 20890 Filly Trail
Seller: Amanda S. and Sean C. Lacey
Buyer: Amanda S. and Michael D. Donegan
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.78 acres, Lot 48 at Black Horse I subdivision.
Address: N/A
Seller: Channing S. and Natalie Reynolds
Buyer: Greg and Deborah Grisamore Family Trust
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: Lot 11 at Deerfoot addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 1959 Indian Trails
Seller: Loretta K. Shaler
Buyer: Mary Milligan Funk Living Trust
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $879,000
Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.098 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 35 at Sunlight subdivision.
Address: 24095 Routt County Road 25, Oak Creek
Seller: Rocco Lombardi
Buyer: Michael Burns and Julia Luciano
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $337,000
Property Description: 1,862-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 1.58 acres, 31-4-85.
Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive
Seller: Gary H. and Lisa H. Mandelblatt
Buyer: Charles F. and Karen G. Fahrmeier
Date: Oct. 13, 2020
Price: $1,370,000
Property Description: 2,141-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 5105 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resorts condominiums
Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Ara Derounian
Buyer: Daniel A. and Karen K. MacDonald
Date: Oct. 13, 2020
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 34 at Walton Creek condominiums.
Address: 23385 Stageline Ave.
Seller: Jean Barbara Kiernan and Ronnie Ray Lokkesmoe (trustees of Kiernan-Lokkesmoe Joint Living Trust)
Buyer: Catherine and Steven Clark
Date: Oct. 13, 2020
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 51 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: 359 Vista Verde Drive
Seller: Mary L. Dobell
Buyer: Michael G. Rigoni
Date: Oct. 13, 2020
Price: $57,500
Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 10 at Vista Verde subdivision.
Address: 369 Vista Verde Drive
Seller: Mona K. Kent
Buyer: Michael and Valerie Bush
Date: Oct. 13, 2020
Price: $35,000
Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 15 at Vista Verde subdivision.
Address: 25055 Aspen Way
Seller: Joseph R. and Rene H. Phillips
Buyer: Heidi Elizabeth and Tyson C. Herrera
Date: Oct. 13, 2020
Price: $65,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Hahn’s Peak Village subdivision.
Address: 57770 Saturn Court
Seller: John G. Bunderson
Buyer: Debra A. Weins
Date: Oct. 13, 2020
Price: $30,000
Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 21 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2000 Ski Time Drive
Seller: Russell J. Pederson (trustee of Russell J. Pederson Revocable Trust)
Buyer: Cassandra S. Brown
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $863,000
Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building South, Unit 304 at Kutuk condominiums.
Address: 23615 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Elaine D. and Jonathan H. Schuster
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Christopher Radke
Buyer: Samantha Jane and Tyler Richard Nesper
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $542,000
Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C-3, Cambridge III, at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase III.
Address: 1920 Ski Time Square
Seller: Christopher Luke
Buyer: Anthony Kent and Jamie Saine
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 209 at Ski Time Square condominiums.
Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Redlinger Holdings LLC
Buyer: Brandy Michelle and John Mark Voss, Jr.
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $1,050,000
Property Description: 1,924-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 303 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.
Address: N/A
Seller: Harvey Steamboat Partnership LTD
Buyer: Lower Home Ranch LLC
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $3,500,000
Property Description: 23-8-86,24-8-86, 25-8-86, 26-8-86 and 36-8-86.
Address: 40179 Lindsay Drive
Seller: Kathryn J. Myers Richardson
Buyer: Brendan and Shelly Wu
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.18 acres, Lot 57 at Heritage Park subdivision.
Address: 465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Jesse C. Greenberg
Buyer: Lesley Ann Scott
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $221,000
Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-04 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums.
Address: 2355 Poma Lane
Seller: Poma Lane Associates LLC
Buyer: Gina and Kyle Kanter
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 4,577-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome 0.19 acres, Lot 1 at Poma Lane townhomes.
Address: 27215 Golden View Trail
Seller: Joseph E. and Judith A. Grove (trustees of Joseph E. and Judith A. Grove Living Trust)
Buyer: Jeanette A. and Mitchell R. Emory
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $89,000
Property Description: 5.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Grove Happy Hour Ranch.
Address: 2760 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: James R. and Susan M. McIntosh (trustees of McIntosh Living Trust)
Buyer: Grommeck Family Trust
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $419,000
Property Description: 0.161 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 38 at Wildhorse Meadows.
Address: 3025 Columbine Drive
Seller: Therese Brodeur
Buyer: Claire Lucas and James Wachs
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $499,000
Property Description: 1,521-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 29 at Powder Ridge (Golden Horn) condominiums.
Address: 26735 Katy Court
Seller: Christopher W. and Donna G. Slater
Buyer: Steven A. Thurston
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $235,000
Property Description: 8.86 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 2, Lot 17 at Badger Meadows subdivision.
Address: 21595 Colo. Highway 131
Seller: Finger Rock Co. LLC
Buyer: Bee Grateful Properties
Date: Oct. 14, 2020
Price: $285,000
Property Description: 2,545-square-foot commercial space, Block 19, Lots 1 to 3 in the town of Phippsburg.
Address: 40871 Purple Sage St.
Seller: Mark E. Lehmann
Buyer: Stephanie Lorraine Gabriel
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $684,000
Property Description: 1,905-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.32 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 44 at Silverview Estates.
Address: 1896 Indian Trails
Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLC
Buyer: Geoffrey H. Richardson and Sarah E. Westerman
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $849,000
Property Description: 0.16 acres vacant residential land, Lot B at Sunset townhomes South.
Address: 3448 Spring Valley Drive
Seller: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova
Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth Mosse Thompson
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $600,000
Property Description: 1,646-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Filing 2, Unit 10 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs.
Address: 23420 Division Drive
Seller: Tracy Flood Riser
Buyer: Jeffrey H. and Sandra F. Patton Trust
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $62,000
Property Description: 0.38 acres vacant residential land, Lot 46 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.
Address: 29465 Scrub Oak Path
Seller: Evangeline D. and Jason Shockley
Buyer: Kevin Fischer and Emily Kuhr
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $1,100,000
Property Description: 3,552-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 1.74 acres, Filing 2, Lot 10 at Elk River Estates subdivision.
Address: 32065 Judges View Point
Seller: Edie and Jerome Cohen
Buyer: Joann and Paul Compton
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $1,775,000
Property Description: 4,073-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family residence on 7.68 acres, Lot 13 at Creek Ranch.
Address: N/A
Seller: Charlene and Rocky Stees (trustees of Charlene Stees Living Trust)
Buyer: 2517 Val’Disere Dr. LLC and Brian Palizzi
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $585,000
Property Description: 8-6-84.
Address: N/A
Seller: Albert and Kathy Deepe
Buyer: Bahrookh LLC
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $45,000
Property Description: 31-6-88 and Lot 4 at Johnson Ranch.
Address: 40781 Purple Sage Drive
Seller: Katherine M. and Kevin M. Knezevich
Buyer: Evangeline, Jason and Ryan Shockley
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $980,000
Property Description: 2,747-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence on 0.37 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 39 at Silverview Estates.
Address: 6900 Routt County Road 74A
Seller: Dennis L. Moore
Buyer: Harbison West Properties LLC
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 6-7-88.
Address: 30355 Triple B Lane
Seller: David A. and Lisa A. Wilkinson
Buyer: Jacqueline A. and Kim E. Zeune
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $2,675,000
Property Description: 4,993-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residence on 40.25 acres of farmland, 30-5-84.
Address: 24120 Crow Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Margaret Moore Tully
Buyer: Sheila Kay Wright
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $555,000
Property Description: 2,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.63 acres, Lot 137 at South Shore subdivision.
Address: 1647 Natches Way
Seller: Lesley M. and Thomas J. Schuldt
Buyer: Kristina K. and Stephen F. FairFax
Date: Oct. 15, 2020
Price: $1,350,000
Property Description: 2,808-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lots A and C at Natches Way townhomes at Fairway Meadows.
Total sales: $40,565,500
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Reed and Susan Polomsky
Buyer: Good Thinking LLC
Date: Oct. 12, 2020
Price: $70,000
Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 1,526-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 418 at The Steamboat Grand.
Total sales: $70,000
