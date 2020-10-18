Routt County real estate sales total $41M for Oct.9 to 15

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate sales totaled $40,635,000 across 54 sales for the week of Oct. 9 to 15.

Address: 20060 Shay Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Susan Marno

Buyer: Michael and Lori Slater Trust

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $24,000

Property Description: 615-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath, single-family residence on 1.01 acres of land with 4.06 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 71, 160, 162, 164 and 165 at Sky Hitch IV at Stagecoach.

Address: 61188 Main St., Clark

Seller: Kathleen Ellen Clark

Buyer: Erik James Schumacher

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $690,000

Property Description: 0.07 acres of vacant land associated with residential, Block 22, Lots1 to 3 in the town of Hahn’s Peak.

Address: 26650 Henderson Park Road, Oak Creek

Seller: Johnnie S. and K. L. Manchac

Buyer: Kimberly and Willima P. Sammon

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $1,250,000

Property Description: 2,918-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, residence on 1 acre of land with 34 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 23-4-85.

Address: No address, in West Routt County

Seller: Sage Creek Canyon Ranch LLC

Buyer: Sage Creek Meadow LLC

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $1,035,000

Property Description: 198.8 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 13-5-88, 24-5-88 and 19-5-87.

Address: No address, near Stagecoach Reservoir

Seller: James Romano (trustee of Romano Family Trust)

Buyer: Robert C. Skorkowsky

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $2,500

Property Description: 0.62 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 114 at South Station I.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake

Seller: Double Y Properties LLC

Buyer: Stephen Paoli

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $120,000

Property Description: 6.01 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 6, Lot 21 at Elkhorn subdivision.

Address: 501 W. Airport Blvd., Hayden

Seller: Deborah B. and Nicholas W. Rose

Buyer: Paolino Properties LLC

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 233-square-foot garage, Filing No. 1, unit A-12 at Hayden Airport Garages.

Address: 1773 Timothy Drive

Seller: Timothy J. and Wendy Sue L. McConnell

Buyer: Addison Marsh and Hannah A. Gooding

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $782,500

Property Description: 2,171-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 1, Lot 7 at Whistler Meadows subdivision.

Address: No address

Seller: Kimberly D. Clinco (trustee of Mesch Charitable Remainder Unitrust)

Buyer: Highland Properties 4120 LLC

Date: Oct. 9, 2020

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 19-1-85.

Address: 3175 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Dana P. and Mary Lu Thorne (trustees of Dana P. Thorne and Mary Lu Thorne trusts)

Buyer: Brad W. and Carol A. Breslau

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $2,320,000

Property Description: 3,755-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.55 acres, Filing 4, Lot 83 at Sanctuary subdivision.

Address: 1105 Eagle Glen Drive

Seller: Brad and Carol Breslau

Buyer: Brian Hylton and Kristin Whipple Dale

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $1,450,000

Property Description: 2,870-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 3 at Stonewood at Ealgeridge.

Address: 3287 Snowflake Circle

Seller: David M. and Thomasina S. Palmer

Buyer: Gerald and Deborah Bush Living Trust

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $1,700,000

Property Description: 3,443-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Unit 2 at Flattops View Village, replat of Lot 8.

Address: N/A

Seller: Masonic Temple Association and Steamboat Springs Masonic Temple Association

Buyer: 111 8th Street LLC

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $100,000

Property Description: Block 15, Lot 12 at the Original Town of Steamboat Springs.

Address: 26635 Katy Court

Seller: Delbert Lee and Sandra Jean Spiegel

Buyer: Samuel B. Clayton

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $660,000

Property Description: 6.22 acres of grazing/agricultural land with outlying residence, Filing 2, Lot 2 at Badger Meadows subdivision.

Address: 452 Willett Heights

Seller: Wendy L. Rogers

Buyer: David and Jeanine Liddell

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $905,000

Property Description: 2,449-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Filing 9, Unit 29 at Rocky Peak Village.

Address: 20890 Filly Trail

Seller: Amanda S. and Sean C. Lacey

Buyer: Amanda S. and Michael D. Donegan

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 1,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.78 acres, Lot 48 at Black Horse I subdivision.

Address: N/A

Seller: Channing S. and Natalie Reynolds

Buyer: Greg and Deborah Grisamore Family Trust

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: Lot 11 at Deerfoot addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 1959 Indian Trails

Seller: Loretta K. Shaler

Buyer: Mary Milligan Funk Living Trust

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $879,000

Property Description: 1,760-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.098 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 35 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 24095 Routt County Road 25, Oak Creek

Seller: Rocco Lombardi

Buyer: Michael Burns and Julia Luciano

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $337,000

Property Description: 1,862-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 1.58 acres, 31-4-85.

Address: 1800 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Gary H. and Lisa H. Mandelblatt

Buyer: Charles F. and Karen G. Fahrmeier

Date: Oct. 13, 2020

Price: $1,370,000

Property Description: 2,141-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath condo, Unit 5105 at Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing Resorts condominiums

Address: 1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Ara Derounian

Buyer: Daniel A. and Karen K. MacDonald

Date: Oct. 13, 2020

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,457-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building A, Unit 34 at Walton Creek condominiums.

Address: 23385 Stageline Ave.

Seller: Jean Barbara Kiernan and Ronnie Ray Lokkesmoe (trustees of Kiernan-Lokkesmoe Joint Living Trust)

Buyer: Catherine and Steven Clark

Date: Oct. 13, 2020

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 51 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

Address: 359 Vista Verde Drive

Seller: Mary L. Dobell

Buyer: Michael G. Rigoni

Date: Oct. 13, 2020

Price: $57,500

Property Description: 0.41 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 10 at Vista Verde subdivision.

Address: 369 Vista Verde Drive

Seller: Mona K. Kent

Buyer: Michael and Valerie Bush

Date: Oct. 13, 2020

Price: $35,000

Property Description: 0.36 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 15 at Vista Verde subdivision.

Address: 25055 Aspen Way

Seller: Joseph R. and Rene H. Phillips

Buyer: Heidi Elizabeth and Tyson C. Herrera

Date: Oct. 13, 2020

Price: $65,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 5 at Hahn’s Peak Village subdivision.

Address: 57770 Saturn Court

Seller: John G. Bunderson

Buyer: Debra A. Weins

Date: Oct. 13, 2020

Price: $30,000

Property Description: 0.46 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 2, Lot 21 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2000 Ski Time Drive

Seller: Russell J. Pederson (trustee of Russell J. Pederson Revocable Trust)

Buyer: Cassandra S. Brown

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $863,000

Property Description: 1,300-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building South, Unit 304 at Kutuk condominiums.

Address: 23615 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Elaine D. and Jonathan H. Schuster

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.38 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

Address: 2800 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Christopher Radke

Buyer: Samantha Jane and Tyler Richard Nesper

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $542,000

Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit C-3, Cambridge III, at Meadows at Eagleridge, Phase III.

Address: 1920 Ski Time Square

Seller: Christopher Luke

Buyer: Anthony Kent and Jamie Saine

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 824-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 209 at Ski Time Square condominiums.

Address: 2883 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Redlinger Holdings LLC

Buyer: Brandy Michelle and John Mark Voss, Jr.

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $1,050,000

Property Description: 1,924-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 303 at Scandinavian Lodge Studio Chalet condominiums.

Address: N/A

Seller: Harvey Steamboat Partnership LTD

Buyer: Lower Home Ranch LLC

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $3,500,000

Property Description: 23-8-86,24-8-86, 25-8-86, 26-8-86 and 36-8-86.

Address: 40179 Lindsay Drive

Seller: Kathryn J. Myers Richardson

Buyer: Brendan and Shelly Wu

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 1,600-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.18 acres, Lot 57 at Heritage Park subdivision.

Address: 465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Jesse C. Greenberg

Buyer: Lesley Ann Scott

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $221,000

Property Description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building B, Unit B-04 at Fish Creek Falls condominiums.

Address: 2355 Poma Lane

Seller: Poma Lane Associates LLC

Buyer: Gina and Kyle Kanter

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 4,577-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath townhome 0.19 acres, Lot 1 at Poma Lane townhomes.

Address: 27215 Golden View Trail

Seller: Joseph E. and Judith A. Grove (trustees of Joseph E. and Judith A. Grove Living Trust)

Buyer: Jeanette A. and Mitchell R. Emory

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $89,000

Property Description: 5.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 1 at Grove Happy Hour Ranch.

Address: 2760 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: James R. and Susan M. McIntosh (trustees of McIntosh Living Trust)

Buyer: Grommeck Family Trust

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $419,000

Property Description: 0.161 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 38 at Wildhorse Meadows.

Address: 3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Therese Brodeur

Buyer: Claire Lucas and James Wachs

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 1,521-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building 3, Unit 29 at Powder Ridge (Golden Horn) condominiums.

Address: 26735 Katy Court

Seller: Christopher W. and Donna G. Slater

Buyer: Steven A. Thurston

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $235,000

Property Description: 8.86 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing 2, Lot 17 at Badger Meadows subdivision.

Address: 21595 Colo. Highway 131

Seller: Finger Rock Co. LLC

Buyer: Bee Grateful Properties

Date: Oct. 14, 2020

Price: $285,000

Property Description: 2,545-square-foot commercial space, Block 19, Lots 1 to 3 in the town of Phippsburg.

Address: 40871 Purple Sage St.

Seller: Mark E. Lehmann

Buyer: Stephanie Lorraine Gabriel

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $684,000

Property Description: 1,905-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.32 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 44 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 1896 Indian Trails

Seller: Eagle Mountain Builders LLC

Buyer: Geoffrey H. Richardson and Sarah E. Westerman

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $849,000

Property Description: 0.16 acres vacant residential land, Lot B at Sunset townhomes South.

Address: 3448 Spring Valley Drive

Seller: Farhod Khabibullaev and Narghiza Mikhmanova

Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth Mosse Thompson

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $600,000

Property Description: 1,646-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Filing 2, Unit 10 at Enclave at Steamboat Springs.

Address: 23420 Division Drive

Seller: Tracy Flood Riser

Buyer: Jeffrey H. and Sandra F. Patton Trust

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $62,000

Property Description: 0.38 acres vacant residential land, Lot 46 at Neighborhoods at Young’s Peak.

Address: 29465 Scrub Oak Path

Seller: Evangeline D. and Jason Shockley

Buyer: Kevin Fischer and Emily Kuhr

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $1,100,000

Property Description: 3,552-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 1.74 acres, Filing 2, Lot 10 at Elk River Estates subdivision.

Address: 32065 Judges View Point

Seller: Edie and Jerome Cohen

Buyer: Joann and Paul Compton

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $1,775,000

Property Description: 4,073-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath single-family residence on 7.68 acres, Lot 13 at Creek Ranch.

Address: N/A

Seller: Charlene and Rocky Stees (trustees of Charlene Stees Living Trust)

Buyer: 2517 Val’Disere Dr. LLC and Brian Palizzi

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $585,000

Property Description: 8-6-84.

Address: N/A

Seller: Albert and Kathy Deepe

Buyer: Bahrookh LLC

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 31-6-88 and Lot 4 at Johnson Ranch.

Address: 40781 Purple Sage Drive

Seller: Katherine M. and Kevin M. Knezevich

Buyer: Evangeline, Jason and Ryan Shockley

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $980,000

Property Description: 2,747-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence on 0.37 acres, Filing No. 1, Lot 39 at Silverview Estates.

Address: 6900 Routt County Road 74A

Seller: Dennis L. Moore

Buyer: Harbison West Properties LLC

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 6-7-88.

Address: 30355 Triple B Lane

Seller: David A. and Lisa A. Wilkinson

Buyer: Jacqueline A. and Kim E. Zeune

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $2,675,000

Property Description: 4,993-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath residence on 40.25 acres of farmland, 30-5-84.

Address: 24120 Crow Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Margaret Moore Tully

Buyer: Sheila Kay Wright

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 2,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.63 acres, Lot 137 at South Shore subdivision.

Address: 1647 Natches Way

Seller: Lesley M. and Thomas J. Schuldt

Buyer: Kristina K. and Stephen F. FairFax

Date: Oct. 15, 2020

Price: $1,350,000

Property Description: 2,808-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhome, Lots A and C at Natches Way townhomes at Fairway Meadows.

Total sales: $40,565,500

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Reed and Susan Polomsky

Buyer: Good Thinking LLC

Date: Oct. 12, 2020

Price: $70,000

Property Description: 1/4 shared interest in and to a 1,526-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 418 at The Steamboat Grand.

Total sales: $70,000