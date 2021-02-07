Real estate sales total $38M for week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $38,055,868 across 36 sales for week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.

Address: 60330 Quail Drive

Seller: Double Y Properties LLC

Buyer: Timothy S. Maki

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $115,000

Property Description: 5.06 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing 5, Lot 4 at Aspen Heights Subdivision.

Address: 50 Missouri Ave.

Seller: CJSB Holdings LLC

Buyer: Martha and Robert C. Kuepper

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $767,500

Property Description: 1,448-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 32 and E2, Lot 33 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $168,000 in 1997.

Address: 319 Little Bend Road, 333 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Maria De La Luz Avila Alderete and Marcos A. Verastica Yee

Buyer: Cotangent Inc.

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $53,500

Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 73 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $44,500 in 2011.

Address: 38370 Cattails Court, 38700 Hidden Springs Drive

Seller: Connie J. Luppes Trust and Michael A. Luppes Trust

Buyer: Cotangent Inc.

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $72,000

Property Description: 5 acres of dry farm agricultural land, Lot 18 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $52,500 in 2017.

Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Iyer Family Trust

Buyer: Poplar Property LLC

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $722,500

Property Description: 1,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 616 A at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $640,000 in 2007.

Address: 31500 Runaway Place

Seller: Twlya D. Denning and Joel Arce Valladolid

Buyer: Brittany L. Bodine

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $234,000

Property Description: 529-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 102 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $140,000 in 2016.

Address: 11 Cedar Court

Seller: Bradley D. and Courtney L. Moline, Therese B. and Timothy I. Poynter

Buyer: Charles Nick Brookshire

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CE 11, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $142,000 in 2005.

Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Damon Albert and Stephanie JoAnne Miller

Buyer: Travis D. Schwartz

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $793,000

Property Description: 1,934-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 17 at Casa De Las Sierras Condominiums. Last sold for $420,000 in 2016.

Address: 1790 Sunlight Drive, 1797 Sunlight Drive, 1922 Indian Trails, 1936 Indian Trails

Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC

Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $666,668

Property Description: 0.753 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lots 55, 62, 69 and 72 at Sunlight Subdivision.

Address: 23125 Windward Drive

Seller: Victor Androvich, Coleen De Moudt, Cheryl L. Hopkins and Kathleen H. Lembke

Buyer: Coleen De Moudt and Kathleen H. Lembke

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $320,000

Property Description: 1,952-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 3.12 acres of land, Lot 4 at Captains Cove Subdivision.

Address: 1261 Urban Way

Seller: Rick Mewborn

Buyer: Steamboat Ski House LLC

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $1,225,000

Property Description: 3,933-square-foot, seven-bedroom, six-bath duplex on 0.037 acres of land. Filing No. 3, Lot M, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain. Last sold for $2,250,000 in 2020.

Address: 1733 Clubhouse Drive

Seller: Wolverine Family Limited Partnership

Buyer: Douglas B. and Lori C. McDougal

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

Price: $1,475,000

Property Description: 2,964-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 1, Lot 33 at Fairway Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $610,000 in 2002.

Address: 36390 Trail Ridge Road

Seller: Emily Sinclair

Buyer: Earl H. Devanny III Revocable Trust

Date: Feb. 1, 2021

Price: $2,750,000

Property Description: 5,282-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 10.83 acres of land, Lot 73 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,900,000 in 2014.

Address: 2200 Village Inn Court

Seller: Gregory S. and Kathleen A. Palinckx

Buyer: W Properties-Sheraton 611 LLC

Date: Feb. 1, 2021

Price: $685,000

Property Description: 820-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 611 at Steamboat Village Inn Condo. Last sold for $563,000 in 2019.

Address: 33075 Filly Trail

Seller: MJS Trust

Buyer: Rebecca and Rodney Swanstrom

Date: Feb. 1, 2021

Price: $16,000

Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $35,000 in 2018.

Address: No address

Seller: Rooney’s Round Mountain Ranch Properties, LLC

Buyer: Home Ranch LLC

Date: Feb. 1, 2021

Price: $15,724,000

Property Description: No description provided.

Address: 891 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Joshua K. Carrell

Buyer: Lynnette R. and Mark C. Burgard

Date: Feb. 2, 2021

Price: $475,000

Property Description: 2,074-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 6 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $31,000 in 2018.

Address: 2415 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Caroline Quinby and Randal E. Rush

Buyer: Power and Steam LLC

Date: Feb. 2, 2021

Price: $1,120,000

Property Description: 1,537-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 11 at Storm Meadows Club Condominiums. Last sold for $485,000 in 2003.

Address: 3437 Covey Circle

Seller: Deanna Jean Hines Trust and Michael Lloyd Hines Trust

Buyer: Glen C. Hammond and Emily A. Hines

Date: Feb. 2, 2021

Price: $368,200

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 704 at Quail Run Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $282,000 in 2013.

Address: 3325 Columbine Drive

Seller: Elizabeth W. and Richard B. Ludlow

Buyer: Paul Moore

Date: Feb. 2, 2021

Price: $447,500

Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1109 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XII. Last sold for $370,000 in 2017.

Address: 1320 Athens Plaza

Seller: Swartz Family Trust

Buyer: Eda D. Englund

Date: Feb. 2, 2021

Price: $243,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Delta, Unit 1 at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $79,900 in 2002.

Address: 810 Dougherty Road

Seller: Emily W. and David S. Randles Jr.

Buyer: Julie and Kevin Haughey

Date: Feb. 3, 2021

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.041 acres, Parcel B, Lot 1 at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $550,000 in 2017.

Address: 2672 Alpenglow Way

Seller: Jarrod Shawn Deverse and Emily Claire McCulliss

Buyer: Paul and Stephanie Kreiling

Date: Feb. 3, 2021

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 5,274-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Unit B at Alpenglow Ridge Townhomes. Last sold for $1,705,000 in 2018.

Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Dakota View Holdings LLC

Buyer: Matthew R. and Tammy D. Larson

Date: Feb. 3, 2021

Price: $380,000

Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-26 at West Condo. Last sold for $299,900 in 2019.

Address: 45367 Four Seasons Way

Seller: GFI Elk River LLC

Buyer: Steven W. Dow and Robyn E. Elmslie

Date: Feb. 3, 2021

Price: $385,000

Property Description: 35.22 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 9 at Giant Sky Ranch.

Address: 890 Dry Creek South Road and 894 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Loren W. Waldapfel

Buyer: Juan Camilo Daza

Date: Feb. 3, 2021

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 0.33 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lots 6 and 7 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: KSC Enterprises

Buyer: Elizabeth and Scott Howard

Date: Feb. 3, 2021

Price: $535,000

Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 135 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $38,300 in 1975.

Address: No address

Seller: Tri State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.

Buyer: Lelania N. and Timothy R. Howard

Date: $100,000

Price: Feb. 3, 2021

Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.

Address: No address

Seller: Colorado State University Research Foundation

Buyer: Camilletti and Sons Inc.

Date: Feb. 3, 2021

Price: $140,000

Property Description: 40 acres of agricultural grazing land.

Address: 1095 Longview Circle

Seller: Kbash Trust

Buyer: Devin and Sheila Cole

Date: Feb. 3, 2021

Price: $1,315,000

Property Description: 3,209-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit B at Longview Circle Townhomes. Last sold for $795,000 in 2014.

Address: 30215 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Marshall Ridge Lot 4 LLC

Buyer: Rachel D. and Tyler M. Packard

Date: Feb. 4, 2021

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 40.15 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 4 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $410,000 in 2020.

Address: 1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Nancy Anne and Richard G. Light

Buyer: Valerie A. Roberts Mitchell Living Trust

Date: Feb. 4, 2021

Price: $601,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 203 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $410,000 in 2007.

Address: 345 Mariposa Drive

Seller: Snow White Carpet Cleaning LLC

Buyer: KJ Trust

Date: Feb. 4, 2021

Price: $62,500

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 62 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $47,500 in 2017.

Address: 317 Little Bend Circle, 334 Lake View Road, Hayden

Seller: Maria Elena and Yee Carlos Alonso Verastica

Buyer: Daniel P. Jobson and Victoria E. Marrazzo

Date: Feb. 4, 2021

Price: $49,500

Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 74 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $39,500 in 2016.

Address: 1160 Fairway Woods

Seller: Gail V. Kellogg Living Trust

Buyer: Ashley Knape and Theodore Anthony Matuga

Date: Feb. 4, 2021

Price: $2,250,000

Property Description: 7,905-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single family residence on 0.43 acres of land. Filing No. 3, Block 6, Lot 4 at Fairway Meadows Phase 1.

Timeshares

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Mitchell and Stacy Wiatrak

Buyer: Gary Bleetstein

Date: Feb. 4, 2021

Price: $95,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,202-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 459 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.