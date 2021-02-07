Real estate sales total $38M for week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $38,055,868 across 36 sales for week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.
Address: 60330 Quail Drive
Seller: Double Y Properties LLC
Buyer: Timothy S. Maki
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $115,000
Property Description: 5.06 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing 5, Lot 4 at Aspen Heights Subdivision.
Address: 50 Missouri Ave.
Seller: CJSB Holdings LLC
Buyer: Martha and Robert C. Kuepper
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $767,500
Property Description: 1,448-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Block 5, Lot 32 and E2, Lot 33 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $168,000 in 1997.
Address: 319 Little Bend Road, 333 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Maria De La Luz Avila Alderete and Marcos A. Verastica Yee
Buyer: Cotangent Inc.
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $53,500
Property Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 73 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $44,500 in 2011.
Address: 38370 Cattails Court, 38700 Hidden Springs Drive
Seller: Connie J. Luppes Trust and Michael A. Luppes Trust
Buyer: Cotangent Inc.
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $72,000
Property Description: 5 acres of dry farm agricultural land, Lot 18 at Hidden Springs Ranch. Last sold for $52,500 in 2017.
Address: 2420 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Iyer Family Trust
Buyer: Poplar Property LLC
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $722,500
Property Description: 1,187-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 616 A at Bear Claw II Condo. Last sold for $640,000 in 2007.
Address: 31500 Runaway Place
Seller: Twlya D. Denning and Joel Arce Valladolid
Buyer: Brittany L. Bodine
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $234,000
Property Description: 529-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 102 at Timbers Condo. Last sold for $140,000 in 2016.
Address: 11 Cedar Court
Seller: Bradley D. and Courtney L. Moline, Therese B. and Timothy I. Poynter
Buyer: Charles Nick Brookshire
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $335,000
Property Description: 920-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Lot CE 11, Building 4 at Whistler Village Townhomes Phase I. Last sold for $142,000 in 2005.
Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Damon Albert and Stephanie JoAnne Miller
Buyer: Travis D. Schwartz
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $793,000
Property Description: 1,934-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 17 at Casa De Las Sierras Condominiums. Last sold for $420,000 in 2016.
Address: 1790 Sunlight Drive, 1797 Sunlight Drive, 1922 Indian Trails, 1936 Indian Trails
Seller: SEB Sunlight Investments One LLC
Buyer: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $666,668
Property Description: 0.753 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lots 55, 62, 69 and 72 at Sunlight Subdivision.
Address: 23125 Windward Drive
Seller: Victor Androvich, Coleen De Moudt, Cheryl L. Hopkins and Kathleen H. Lembke
Buyer: Coleen De Moudt and Kathleen H. Lembke
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $320,000
Property Description: 1,952-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 3.12 acres of land, Lot 4 at Captains Cove Subdivision.
Address: 1261 Urban Way
Seller: Rick Mewborn
Buyer: Steamboat Ski House LLC
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $1,225,000
Property Description: 3,933-square-foot, seven-bedroom, six-bath duplex on 0.037 acres of land. Filing No. 3, Lot M, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain. Last sold for $2,250,000 in 2020.
Address: 1733 Clubhouse Drive
Seller: Wolverine Family Limited Partnership
Buyer: Douglas B. and Lori C. McDougal
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
Price: $1,475,000
Property Description: 2,964-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Lot 1, Lot 33 at Fairway Meadows Townhomes. Last sold for $610,000 in 2002.
Address: 36390 Trail Ridge Road
Seller: Emily Sinclair
Buyer: Earl H. Devanny III Revocable Trust
Date: Feb. 1, 2021
Price: $2,750,000
Property Description: 5,282-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 10.83 acres of land, Lot 73 at Dakota Ridge Subdivision. Last sold for $1,900,000 in 2014.
Address: 2200 Village Inn Court
Seller: Gregory S. and Kathleen A. Palinckx
Buyer: W Properties-Sheraton 611 LLC
Date: Feb. 1, 2021
Price: $685,000
Property Description: 820-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 611 at Steamboat Village Inn Condo. Last sold for $563,000 in 2019.
Address: 33075 Filly Trail
Seller: MJS Trust
Buyer: Rebecca and Rodney Swanstrom
Date: Feb. 1, 2021
Price: $16,000
Property Description: 0.68 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 28 at Black Horse I Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $35,000 in 2018.
Address: No address
Seller: Rooney’s Round Mountain Ranch Properties, LLC
Buyer: Home Ranch LLC
Date: Feb. 1, 2021
Price: $15,724,000
Property Description: No description provided.
Address: 891 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Joshua K. Carrell
Buyer: Lynnette R. and Mark C. Burgard
Date: Feb. 2, 2021
Price: $475,000
Property Description: 2,074-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lot 6 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $31,000 in 2018.
Address: 2415 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Caroline Quinby and Randal E. Rush
Buyer: Power and Steam LLC
Date: Feb. 2, 2021
Price: $1,120,000
Property Description: 1,537-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 11 at Storm Meadows Club Condominiums. Last sold for $485,000 in 2003.
Address: 3437 Covey Circle
Seller: Deanna Jean Hines Trust and Michael Lloyd Hines Trust
Buyer: Glen C. Hammond and Emily A. Hines
Date: Feb. 2, 2021
Price: $368,200
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 704 at Quail Run Condo Phase 1. Last sold for $282,000 in 2013.
Address: 3325 Columbine Drive
Seller: Elizabeth W. and Richard B. Ludlow
Buyer: Paul Moore
Date: Feb. 2, 2021
Price: $447,500
Property Description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1109 at Sunray Meadows Condominiums Phase XII. Last sold for $370,000 in 2017.
Address: 1320 Athens Plaza
Seller: Swartz Family Trust
Buyer: Eda D. Englund
Date: Feb. 2, 2021
Price: $243,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building Delta, Unit 1 at Walton Village Condo. Last sold for $79,900 in 2002.
Address: 810 Dougherty Road
Seller: Emily W. and David S. Randles Jr.
Buyer: Julie and Kevin Haughey
Date: Feb. 3, 2021
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 1,944-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.041 acres, Parcel B, Lot 1 at River Place Subdivision. Last sold for $550,000 in 2017.
Address: 2672 Alpenglow Way
Seller: Jarrod Shawn Deverse and Emily Claire McCulliss
Buyer: Paul and Stephanie Kreiling
Date: Feb. 3, 2021
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 5,274-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath townhome, Unit B at Alpenglow Ridge Townhomes. Last sold for $1,705,000 in 2018.
Address: 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Dakota View Holdings LLC
Buyer: Matthew R. and Tammy D. Larson
Date: Feb. 3, 2021
Price: $380,000
Property Description: 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B-26 at West Condo. Last sold for $299,900 in 2019.
Address: 45367 Four Seasons Way
Seller: GFI Elk River LLC
Buyer: Steven W. Dow and Robyn E. Elmslie
Date: Feb. 3, 2021
Price: $385,000
Property Description: 35.22 acres of agricultural grazing land, Lot 9 at Giant Sky Ranch.
Address: 890 Dry Creek South Road and 894 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Loren W. Waldapfel
Buyer: Juan Camilo Daza
Date: Feb. 3, 2021
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 0.33 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lots 6 and 7 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: KSC Enterprises
Buyer: Elizabeth and Scott Howard
Date: Feb. 3, 2021
Price: $535,000
Property Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 135 at Ski-Inn Condo. Last sold for $38,300 in 1975.
Address: No address
Seller: Tri State Generation and Transmission Association Inc.
Buyer: Lelania N. and Timothy R. Howard
Date: $100,000
Price: Feb. 3, 2021
Property Description: 0.58 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 25 at South Shore Subdivision at Stagecoach.
Address: No address
Seller: Colorado State University Research Foundation
Buyer: Camilletti and Sons Inc.
Date: Feb. 3, 2021
Price: $140,000
Property Description: 40 acres of agricultural grazing land.
Address: 1095 Longview Circle
Seller: Kbash Trust
Buyer: Devin and Sheila Cole
Date: Feb. 3, 2021
Price: $1,315,000
Property Description: 3,209-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath townhome, Unit B at Longview Circle Townhomes. Last sold for $795,000 in 2014.
Address: 30215 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Marshall Ridge Lot 4 LLC
Buyer: Rachel D. and Tyler M. Packard
Date: Feb. 4, 2021
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 40.15 acres of agricultural grazing land, Filing No. 3, Lot 4 at Sidney Peak Ranch. Last sold for $410,000 in 2020.
Address: 1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Nancy Anne and Richard G. Light
Buyer: Valerie A. Roberts Mitchell Living Trust
Date: Feb. 4, 2021
Price: $601,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 203 at Eagleridge Lodge. Last sold for $410,000 in 2007.
Address: 345 Mariposa Drive
Seller: Snow White Carpet Cleaning LLC
Buyer: KJ Trust
Date: Feb. 4, 2021
Price: $62,500
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 62 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $47,500 in 2017.
Address: 317 Little Bend Circle, 334 Lake View Road, Hayden
Seller: Maria Elena and Yee Carlos Alonso Verastica
Buyer: Daniel P. Jobson and Victoria E. Marrazzo
Date: Feb. 4, 2021
Price: $49,500
Property Description: 0.21 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 74 at Lake Village Phase 1. Last sold for $39,500 in 2016.
Address: 1160 Fairway Woods
Seller: Gail V. Kellogg Living Trust
Buyer: Ashley Knape and Theodore Anthony Matuga
Date: Feb. 4, 2021
Price: $2,250,000
Property Description: 7,905-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single family residence on 0.43 acres of land. Filing No. 3, Block 6, Lot 4 at Fairway Meadows Phase 1.
Timeshares
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Mitchell and Stacy Wiatrak
Buyer: Gary Bleetstein
Date: Feb. 4, 2021
Price: $95,000
Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 1,202-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 459 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Real estate sales total $38M for week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $38,055,868 across 36 sales for week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4.