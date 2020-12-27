Real estate sales total $26.1M for Dec. 18 to 24

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $26,162, 250 across 40 sales for the week of Dec. 18 to 24, 2020.

Address: 2385 Abbey Court

Seller: Dacques McCann

Buyer: Steven Batchelder

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,675-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Building 4, Unit 2 at West End townhomes.

Address: 654 Retreat Place

Seller: Andrew G. Spence

Buyer: Cathryn A. and Vincent P. Melvin

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $1,820,000

Property Description: 2,673-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.185 acres of land, Filing 4, Lot 7A at Anglers Retreat.

Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake — Willow Pass areas

Seller: Katherine Denise Young Bettcher and John Garrett Young

Buyer: Martin Gilpatric and Brittany Spinner

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $60,000

Property Description: 5.83 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 23 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 205 and 207 Park Ave.

Seller: Daniel B. and Toni Quick

Buyer: Jessica Ann and Riley Stanton Johnson

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: 1,250,000

Property Description: 647-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 2,992-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 1 and 2 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 15 Nob St.

Seller: Lori M. and Mark W. Elliott

Buyer: Franklin John Chambers

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $2,300,000

Property Description: 3,877-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 13 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 200

Seller: Michael Martin

Buyer: Ithaca Group Inc.

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $310,000

Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 3 at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2234

Seller: 2234 Rockies Condominiums LLC

Buyer: Robert Bryan Keas

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $375,000

Property Description: 771-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 304 at Rockies condominiums.

Address: No address, in West Routt County

Seller: Coleen Kim and Giacomo D. Camilletti

Buyer: Samantha Beers

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $175,000

Property Description: 5.95 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 94.05 acres of dry farm land, 15-6-88 and Parcel A at Camilletti Minor subdivision, final plat.

Address: 43280 Routt County Road 46

Seller: Charles A. Ehredt

Buyer: Ovour The Ridge LLC

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,188-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on one acre of land with 23 acres of dry farm land and 76 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 22-7-86 and 23-7-86.

Address: 429 Clover Circle, Hayden

Seller: Jacqueline and John Jesse Manley

Buyer: Stephanie Potter and Taylor Powell

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $268,000

Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 6 at Golden Meadows subdivision.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 380

Seller: Crystal S. and Dean A. Turner

Buyer: Christine A. and Harry J. Vaughn

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $499,000

Property Description: 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 2 at Storm Meadows condominiums.

Address: 424 Bell Ave., Oak Creek

Seller: Clifford Parvin Dodson

Buyer: Susan Redmond

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $269,000

Property Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land, Block 4, 31-4-85 at 3rd (James) addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $21,000 in 2013.

Address: 40485 Blue Heron Drive

Seller: Dylan Owen Cook

Buyer: Anthony Colin Martinelli

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $595,000

Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 99 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $485,000 in 2019.

Address: 2678 Leeward Lane

Seller: Katharine G. McCoy

Buyer: Leeward Lane LLC

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $500,000

Property Description: 1,906-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Landings at Steamboat.

Address: 889 Majestic Circle

Seller: Linda and William B. Kuhn

Buyer: Daniel H. and Kimberly M. Kengott and Linda L. and Thomas A. Krieger

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $850,000

Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Majestic Valley townhomes. Last sold for $730,000 in 2019.

Address: 634 Oak St.

Seller: Edward L. Becker and Jan and Nancy Kaminski

Buyer: 634 Oak LLC

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $575,000

Property Description: 1,378-square-foot office space, Lot A at 634 Oak St. townhomes.

Address: 2515 Apres Ski Way, No. 1

Seller: Diane D., Henry C. and Matthew Henry Torres

Buyer: Mountainside Investment Group LLC

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $290,000

Property Description: 1,110-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit Upper No. 1 at Hillside condominiums.

Address: 99 Park Place

Seller: Melissa and Robert Yokota

Buyer: Irene A. and Jeffrey N. Grove

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $2,175,000

Property Description: 3,673-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 1 at Yokota subdivision. Last sold for $435,000 in 2014.

Address: 61066 Routt County Road 129, Clark

Seller: Carroll P. and Darren C. Zamzow

Buyer: Chapman Geer

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $790,000

Property Description: 5,554-square-foot commercial building on 0.5 acres of commercial land, Lot 12 at Hahn’s Peak Village subdivision. Last sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Virginia Hargrove and Conrad L. Turner, Jr.

Buyer: Callie Lauren Jones

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $360,000

Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3201 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $235,000 in 2011.

Address: 248 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Peter A. Heuer

Buyer: Andrea Thormod

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $190,000

Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Filing 4, Lot 55 at Golden Meadows subdivision.

Address: 33085 Routt County Road 41

Seller: Nancy P. Fry

Buyer: Jenny Schmidt and Aaron Solomon

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Price: $410,000

Property Description: 16.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 10-5-85 and 11-5-85.

Address: 27180 Cowboy Up Road

Seller: Randolph Kidder Luskey

Buyer: Barbara and George Eidsness

Date: Dec. 22, 2020

Price: $870,000

Property Description: 6.59 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D5 at Marabou.

Address: 57010 Golden Tide Place, Clark

Seller: Susan K. Marshall

Buyer: Eujean M. and Nathaniel J. Law

Date: Dec. 22, 2020

Price: $2,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 76, Unit 1 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.

Address: 2340 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Holly L. and Scott A. Ehrlich

Buyer: Christopher H. Cabell and Lindsey S. Hughes

Date: Dec. 22, 2020

Price: $1,200,000

Property Description: 1,666-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 331 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.

Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Kimberly Lynn and Dwight Paul Winchell, Jr. (trustees of Dwight Paul Winchell, Jr., and Kimberly Lynn Winchell Family Trust)

Buyer: Molly and Peter Griffith

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $895,000

Property Description: 1,934-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, condo, Unit 1 at Casa De Las Sierra condominiums. Last sold for $685,000 in 2018.

Address: 33345, 33365 and 33385 Ramuda Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: James R. Schoening

Buyer: William T. Byer

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 2.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 1 to 3 at High Cross subdivision. Last sold for $20,500 in 2017.

Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Amanda Michelle and James Welsh Castle

Buyer: Dennis and Wendy Kissler

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $449,000

Property Description: 818-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 332 at Ski-Inn condominiums.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: BSN Properties LLC

Buyer: MogulPop LLC

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $449,500

Property Description: 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 342 at The Steamboat Grand.

Address: 50620 Semotan Drive

Seller: Sherry L. Chase

Buyer: Casciano Family Trust

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $314,500

Property Description: 360-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath, single-family residence on 35 acres of land, 13-8-68.

Address: 30580 Ormega Way, Oak Creek

Seller: Ashley and John Southard

Buyer: Allen Keef

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $542,500

Property Description: 2,044-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.67 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 89 at Meadowgreen subdivision. Last sold for $375,000 in 2015.

Address: 20750 U.S. Highway 40

Seller: Donna M. and Kevin R. Hardy

Buyer: Marco Aureilo Hermosa

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $366,000

Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.11 acres of land, 9-6-86. Last sold for $267,500 in 2014.

Address: 28300 Skyline Drive and 33500 Routt County Road 41

Seller: R. Scott and Shannon C. Line

Buyer: Stacy Brainin and William Dowell Cobb, Jr. (trustees of Cobb Family Trust)

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $2,290,000

Property Description: 6,068-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath residence on one of land with 35.54 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 2A, Lot 22 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision.

Address: 31090 Fallen Falcon Trail, Oak Creek

Seller: Joanne Burwell

Buyer: John E. McInroy and Ann W. Peck

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $75,000

Property Description: 1.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 34 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $62,500 in 2019.

Address: 1527 and 1625 Natches Way

Seller: E. Shannon Maley and Stephen D. Millen

Buyer: Kash Kiffer and James Robert Odom, Jr.

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $1,300,000

Property Description: 3,206-square-foot, six-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex/triple on 0.31 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 7 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Kristin C. and Michael Halpin

Buyer: Todd Keirns

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $249,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 107 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $91,000 in 2012.

Address: 1900 Bridge Lane

Seller: Steamboat Residential LLC

Buyer: NS Investments LLC

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 1,067-square-foot commercial space and 1,428-square-foot warehouse, Filing No. 2, Unit 3 at Riverfront Park. Last sold for $470,000 in 2016.

Address: 3020 Village Drive

Seller: Scott Christian Okerstrom

Buyer: Rebecca Hext and Patrick Nagle

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Price: $340,000

Property Description: 966-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 400, Unit 432 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $157,500 in 2013.

Total sales: $25,863,500

Timeshares

Address: 1329 Turning Leaf Court

Seller: Litenup LLC

Buyer: Nancy Druva Good

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

Price: $212,750

Property Description: 12.5% shared interest in and to 5,027-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath townhome, Unit 26-A at Mores Corner, replat Lot 26.

Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Jenchris Inc.

Buyer: DJJCB LLC

Date: Dec. 22, 2020

Price: $86,000

Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,015-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 125 at Christie condominiums.

Total sales: $298,750