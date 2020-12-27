Real estate sales total $26.1M for Dec. 18 to 24
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $26,162, 250 across 40 sales for the week of Dec. 18 to 24, 2020.
Address: 2385 Abbey Court
Seller: Dacques McCann
Buyer: Steven Batchelder
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,675-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Building 4, Unit 2 at West End townhomes.
Address: 654 Retreat Place
Seller: Andrew G. Spence
Buyer: Cathryn A. and Vincent P. Melvin
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $1,820,000
Property Description: 2,673-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.185 acres of land, Filing 4, Lot 7A at Anglers Retreat.
Address: No address, near Steamboat Lake — Willow Pass areas
Seller: Katherine Denise Young Bettcher and John Garrett Young
Buyer: Martin Gilpatric and Brittany Spinner
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $60,000
Property Description: 5.83 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 4, Lot 23 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 205 and 207 Park Ave.
Seller: Daniel B. and Toni Quick
Buyer: Jessica Ann and Riley Stanton Johnson
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: 1,250,000
Property Description: 647-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence and 2,992-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 1 and 2 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 15 Nob St.
Seller: Lori M. and Mark W. Elliott
Buyer: Franklin John Chambers
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $2,300,000
Property Description: 3,877-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 1, Lot 13 at Crawford addition to Steamboat Springs.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 200
Seller: Michael Martin
Buyer: Ithaca Group Inc.
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $310,000
Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 3 at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 1945 Cornice Road, No. 2234
Seller: 2234 Rockies Condominiums LLC
Buyer: Robert Bryan Keas
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $375,000
Property Description: 771-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building B, Unit 304 at Rockies condominiums.
Address: No address, in West Routt County
Seller: Coleen Kim and Giacomo D. Camilletti
Buyer: Samantha Beers
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $175,000
Property Description: 5.95 acres of grazing/agricultural land and 94.05 acres of dry farm land, 15-6-88 and Parcel A at Camilletti Minor subdivision, final plat.
Address: 43280 Routt County Road 46
Seller: Charles A. Ehredt
Buyer: Ovour The Ridge LLC
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,188-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on one acre of land with 23 acres of dry farm land and 76 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 22-7-86 and 23-7-86.
Address: 429 Clover Circle, Hayden
Seller: Jacqueline and John Jesse Manley
Buyer: Stephanie Potter and Taylor Powell
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $268,000
Property Description: 1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Filing 1, Block 2, Lot 6 at Golden Meadows subdivision.
Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 380
Seller: Crystal S. and Dean A. Turner
Buyer: Christine A. and Harry J. Vaughn
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $499,000
Property Description: 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 2 at Storm Meadows condominiums.
Address: 424 Bell Ave., Oak Creek
Seller: Clifford Parvin Dodson
Buyer: Susan Redmond
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $269,000
Property Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land, Block 4, 31-4-85 at 3rd (James) addition to Oak Creek. Last sold for $21,000 in 2013.
Address: 40485 Blue Heron Drive
Seller: Dylan Owen Cook
Buyer: Anthony Colin Martinelli
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $595,000
Property Description: 1,176-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 99 at Steamboat II subdivision. Last sold for $485,000 in 2019.
Address: 2678 Leeward Lane
Seller: Katharine G. McCoy
Buyer: Leeward Lane LLC
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $500,000
Property Description: 1,906-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 17 at Landings at Steamboat.
Address: 889 Majestic Circle
Seller: Linda and William B. Kuhn
Buyer: Daniel H. and Kimberly M. Kengott and Linda L. and Thomas A. Krieger
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $850,000
Property Description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Filing No. 3, Lot 15 at Majestic Valley townhomes. Last sold for $730,000 in 2019.
Address: 634 Oak St.
Seller: Edward L. Becker and Jan and Nancy Kaminski
Buyer: 634 Oak LLC
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $575,000
Property Description: 1,378-square-foot office space, Lot A at 634 Oak St. townhomes.
Address: 2515 Apres Ski Way, No. 1
Seller: Diane D., Henry C. and Matthew Henry Torres
Buyer: Mountainside Investment Group LLC
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $290,000
Property Description: 1,110-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 1, Unit Upper No. 1 at Hillside condominiums.
Address: 99 Park Place
Seller: Melissa and Robert Yokota
Buyer: Irene A. and Jeffrey N. Grove
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $2,175,000
Property Description: 3,673-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land, Lot 1 at Yokota subdivision. Last sold for $435,000 in 2014.
Address: 61066 Routt County Road 129, Clark
Seller: Carroll P. and Darren C. Zamzow
Buyer: Chapman Geer
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $790,000
Property Description: 5,554-square-foot commercial building on 0.5 acres of commercial land, Lot 12 at Hahn’s Peak Village subdivision. Last sold for $450,000 in 2017.
Address: 2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Virginia Hargrove and Conrad L. Turner, Jr.
Buyer: Callie Lauren Jones
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $360,000
Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3201 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $235,000 in 2011.
Address: 248 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Peter A. Heuer
Buyer: Andrea Thormod
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $190,000
Property Description: 1,296-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome, Filing 4, Lot 55 at Golden Meadows subdivision.
Address: 33085 Routt County Road 41
Seller: Nancy P. Fry
Buyer: Jenny Schmidt and Aaron Solomon
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Price: $410,000
Property Description: 16.48 acres of grazing/agricultural land, 10-5-85 and 11-5-85.
Address: 27180 Cowboy Up Road
Seller: Randolph Kidder Luskey
Buyer: Barbara and George Eidsness
Date: Dec. 22, 2020
Price: $870,000
Property Description: 6.59 acres of grazing/agricultural land, Filing No. 1, Homestead D5 at Marabou.
Address: 57010 Golden Tide Place, Clark
Seller: Susan K. Marshall
Buyer: Eujean M. and Nathaniel J. Law
Date: Dec. 22, 2020
Price: $2,000
Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing 1, Lot 76, Unit 1 at Steamboat Lake subdivision.
Address: 2340 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Holly L. and Scott A. Ehrlich
Buyer: Christopher H. Cabell and Lindsey S. Hughes
Date: Dec. 22, 2020
Price: $1,200,000
Property Description: 1,666-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Building C, Unit 331 at Chateau Chamonix condominiums.
Address: 2315 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Kimberly Lynn and Dwight Paul Winchell, Jr. (trustees of Dwight Paul Winchell, Jr., and Kimberly Lynn Winchell Family Trust)
Buyer: Molly and Peter Griffith
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $895,000
Property Description: 1,934-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, condo, Unit 1 at Casa De Las Sierra condominiums. Last sold for $685,000 in 2018.
Address: 33345, 33365 and 33385 Ramuda Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: James R. Schoening
Buyer: William T. Byer
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $25,000
Property Description: 2.02 acres of vacant, residential land, Lots 1 to 3 at High Cross subdivision. Last sold for $20,500 in 2017.
Address: 2350 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Amanda Michelle and James Welsh Castle
Buyer: Dennis and Wendy Kissler
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $449,000
Property Description: 818-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo, Unit 332 at Ski-Inn condominiums.
Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: BSN Properties LLC
Buyer: MogulPop LLC
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $449,500
Property Description: 1,190-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 342 at The Steamboat Grand.
Address: 50620 Semotan Drive
Seller: Sherry L. Chase
Buyer: Casciano Family Trust
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $314,500
Property Description: 360-square-foot, one-bedroom, no-bath, single-family residence on 35 acres of land, 13-8-68.
Address: 30580 Ormega Way, Oak Creek
Seller: Ashley and John Southard
Buyer: Allen Keef
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $542,500
Property Description: 2,044-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.67 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 89 at Meadowgreen subdivision. Last sold for $375,000 in 2015.
Address: 20750 U.S. Highway 40
Seller: Donna M. and Kevin R. Hardy
Buyer: Marco Aureilo Hermosa
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $366,000
Property Description: 1,152-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 1.11 acres of land, 9-6-86. Last sold for $267,500 in 2014.
Address: 28300 Skyline Drive and 33500 Routt County Road 41
Seller: R. Scott and Shannon C. Line
Buyer: Stacy Brainin and William Dowell Cobb, Jr. (trustees of Cobb Family Trust)
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $2,290,000
Property Description: 6,068-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath residence on one of land with 35.54 acres of meadow/hay land, Filing 2A, Lot 22 at Big Valley Ranch subdivision.
Address: 31090 Fallen Falcon Trail, Oak Creek
Seller: Joanne Burwell
Buyer: John E. McInroy and Ann W. Peck
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $75,000
Property Description: 1.16 acres of vacant, residential land, Lot 34 at Eagles Watch subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $62,500 in 2019.
Address: 1527 and 1625 Natches Way
Seller: E. Shannon Maley and Stephen D. Millen
Buyer: Kash Kiffer and James Robert Odom, Jr.
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $1,300,000
Property Description: 3,206-square-foot, six-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath duplex/triple on 0.31 acres of land, Filing 1, Lot 7 at Fairway Meadows subdivision.
Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court
Seller: Kristin C. and Michael Halpin
Buyer: Todd Keirns
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $249,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 107 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $91,000 in 2012.
Address: 1900 Bridge Lane
Seller: Steamboat Residential LLC
Buyer: NS Investments LLC
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 1,067-square-foot commercial space and 1,428-square-foot warehouse, Filing No. 2, Unit 3 at Riverfront Park. Last sold for $470,000 in 2016.
Address: 3020 Village Drive
Seller: Scott Christian Okerstrom
Buyer: Rebecca Hext and Patrick Nagle
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Price: $340,000
Property Description: 966-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building 400, Unit 432 at Meadowlark condominiums. Last sold for $157,500 in 2013.
Total sales: $25,863,500
Timeshares
Address: 1329 Turning Leaf Court
Seller: Litenup LLC
Buyer: Nancy Druva Good
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Price: $212,750
Property Description: 12.5% shared interest in and to 5,027-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath townhome, Unit 26-A at Mores Corner, replat Lot 26.
Address: 2355 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Jenchris Inc.
Buyer: DJJCB LLC
Date: Dec. 22, 2020
Price: $86,000
Property Description: 1/7 shared interest in and to 2,015-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 125 at Christie condominiums.
Total sales: $298,750
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User