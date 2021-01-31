Real estate sales total $19.8M for week of Jan. 22 to 28

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Real estate transactions totaled $19,827,310 across 32 sales for week of Jan. 22 to 28, 2021.

Address: 2053 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Bryan and Priscilla Tyler Traficanti

Buyer: Omar Kathwari and Nadia Samadani

Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Price: $1,575,000

Property Description: 2,476-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath condo, Building B, Unit 211 at Antlers at Christie Base. Last sold for $1,075,000 in 2018.

Address: 874 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden; 886 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Loren W. Waldapfel

Buyer: Alton M. Simones

Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Price: $56,000

Property Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lots 2 and 5 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Lot 2 last sold for $224,800 in 2017. Lot 5 last sold for $224,800 in 2017.

Address: No address

Seller: James S. and Sheela M. Waugh

Buyer: Jennifer Wurgaft

Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Price: $12,000

Property Description: 1.19 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 64 at High Cross Subdivision at Stagecoach. Last sold for $13,000 in 2004.

Address: 2200 Village Drive

Seller: Harold W. Sullivan Jr. Declaration of Trust

Buyer: 1015 Summit Building LLC

Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Price: $862,500

Property Description: 1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 708 at Steamboat Village Inn Condo. Last sold for $437,000 in 2000.

Address: 44 Park Ave.

Seller: Lauri and Tim Aigner

Buyer: Jennifer and Steven Spelshaus

Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Price: $799,000

Property Description: 1,922-square-feet, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land, Resub. of Lots 6, 7, 8, Block 1, Lot 12 at Crawford Addition to Steamboat Springs. Last sold for $545,000 in 2007.

Address: 3200 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Cherri D. Briggs

Buyer: Erland Family Trust

Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Price: $2,500,000

Property Description: 4,057-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath single-family residence on 0.54 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 76 at Sanctuary. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2015.

Address: 26965 Beaver Canyon Drive

Seller: Jeremy Rodriguez

Buyer: Andrew R. and Patricia A. Welch

Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Price: $25,000

Property Description: 0.50 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 346 at Steamboat Lake. Last sold for $12,000 in 2020.

Address: 932 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Loren W. Waldapfel

Buyer: Nicholas Vincent Aromando

Date: Jan. 25, 2021

Price: $28,000

Property Description: 0.14 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 17 at Dry Creek Village Subdivision. Last sold for $224,800 in 2017.

Address: 35625 Routt County Road 1

Seller: Silver Frog Trust

Buyer: Geoffrey T. and Kendra Stangl

Date: Jan. 25, 2021

Price: $230,000

Property Description: 35.18 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 13 at Enchantment Subdivision Final Amended Plat. Last sold for $95,000 in 1996.

Address: 23315 Stageline Ave.

Seller: Timothy J. Wagar

Buyer: Johnny W. and Lori G. Mann

Date: Jan. 25, 2021

Price: $57,000

Property Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 2 at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak. Last sold for $115,000 in 2006.

Address: 20765 Stirrup Way

Seller: Heritage Land Partners LLC

Buyer: Jesus and Juan Esparza

Date: Jan. 26, 2021

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 2.2 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 48 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.

Address: 20795 Stirrup Way

Seller: Heritage Land Partners LLC

Buyer: Jesus and Juan Esparza

Date: Jan. 26, 2021

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 2.3 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 49 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.

Address: 20835 Stirrup Way

Seller: Heritage Land Partners LLC

Buyer: Jesus and Juan Esparza

Date: Jan. 26, 2021

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 2.0 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 55 at Sky Hitch at Stagecoach. Last sold for $5,000 in 2016.

Address: No address

Seller: C. Lynne Castleman and John C. Sherrill Jr.

Buyer: Trout123 LLC

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $527,500

Property Description: 40 acres of forest agricultural land. SW4NE4 18-4-84. Last sold for $235,000 in 2006.

Address: 1882 Sunlight Drive

Seller: Cynthia M. and Scott E. MacGray

Buyer: Randy Flint and Abby Kacena

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $1,440,000

Property Description: 0.257 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 14 at Sunlight Subdivision. Last sold for $240,000 in 2018.

Address: 30450 Elk Lane

Seller: Christine E. and Thomas G. Stapleton

Buyer: Lynne A. French and Jonathan D. Oakley

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $435,500

Property Description: 4.72 acres of vacant residential land, Filing 1, Lot 16 at Steamboat Pines Subdivision. Last sold for $200,000 in 2007.

Address: 1715 Ranch Road

Seller: Rowan Real Estate Trust

Buyer: Dena and Kendall Read

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $615,000

Property Description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo, Unit 513 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase II. Last sold for $135,000 in 1994.

Address: 2650 Medicine Springs Drive

Seller: Eric W. Weinbrenner

Buyer: John Baker and Michelle Zoerink Baker

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 2,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath townhome, Unit 17 at Waterford Townhomes. Last sold for $442,500 in 2005.

Address: 1872 Christie Drive

Seller: Starshine Lodge LLC

Buyer: Steve Cherek and Robert Covington

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 0.73 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 4A at North Meadows Block 1 Replat, Lots 4 and 5.

Address: 3741 Airport Circle

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: G3 Aviator LLC

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $160,535

Property Description: Commercial, Aviator Garages Filing No. 5, Unit G-3.

Address: 3741 Airport Circle

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Bruce Ryan

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $165,500

Property Description: Commercial, Aviator Garages Filing No. 5, Unit G-2.

Address: 3741 Airport Circle

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Whitney Scott Kim Trust

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $165,500

Property Description: Commercial, Aviator Garages Filing No. 5, Unit G-4.

Address: 33250 MacDay Lane, 33300 MacDay Lane

Seller: Judith Carol Day

Buyer: FHK LLC

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Price: $1,379,000

Property Description: 3,522-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath farm/ranch, single-family residence, 792-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 40 acres of dry farm agricultural land,. NW4SE4 9-5-85. Last sold for $340,000 in 1997.

Address: 3741 Airport Circle

Seller: Airport South LLC

Buyer: Hugh Grant Revocable Trust

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $165,500

Property Description: Commercial, Aviator Garages Filing No. 5, Unit G-5.

Address: 41900 Marabou Loop

Seller: Coyote Investments LLC

Buyer: Jenifer Hightower Vogelpohl and William George Vogelpohl

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $1,000,000

Property Description: 7.89 acres of grazing agricultural land with outlying buildings. Marabou Filing No. 1, Homestead G5.

Address: 2366 Savoy Place

Seller: Elisabeth Boersma

Buyer: Jesse L. and Kaitlyn M. Anderson

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $790,000

Property Description: 2,484-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land. Lot 35 at West End Village. Last sold for $590,500 in 2018.

Address: 29622 Routt County Road 14

Seller: Stephen G. Shelesky Trust

Buyer: Carrig Family Trust

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $1,957,000

Property Description: 946-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence on 40.09 acres of dry farm and grazing agricultural land with outlying structures. Last sold for $335,000 in 2016. Lot 2, SEC 31-5-84.

Address: 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Lisa M. Carolan Trust and Matthew T. Carolan Trust

Buyer: Scott R. Claghorn

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $825,000

Property Description: 1,128-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 3116 at Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $995,000 in 2009.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run Court

Seller: Jesse and Kaitlyn Anderson

Buyer: Evgeneia Dolos

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $254,900

Property Description: 841-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building D, Unit 203 at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $214,000 in 2018.

Address: 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Donald A. and Joyce A. Snider

Buyer: Benjamin Clark

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $45,000

Property Description: 1/4 interest in and to a 779-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 357 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Address: 32505 Routt County Road 35

Seller: Contentment Ranch Partners LLC

Buyer: Bryson Blair and Karen Lynn Braden

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $968,000

Property Description: 2,880-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family residence with outlying buildings on 14 acres of land. Lot 1 at Larry Nay Exemption. Last sold for $655,000 in 2005.

Address: 28155 Valley View Lane

Seller: Brian K. Fankhauser Family Irrevocable Trust

Buyer: Susan E. and Thomas J. Morrison

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Price: $1,322,500

Property Description: 3,393-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5.02 acres of land, Lot 46 at Blacktail Mountain Estates. Last sold for $195,000 in 2002.