Real estate sales surpass $31M across 20 sales for week of July 15-21

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $31.6 million across 20 sales for week of July 15-21.

2250 Bear Drive

Seller: MJZ Family Trust

Buyer: Mark Cox Trust

Date: July 15, 2022

Price: $855,000

Property Description: 0.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Running Bear Subdivision. Last sold for $655,000 in 2020.

1305 Clubhouse Circle

Seller: Drew S. and Jennifer P. Meister

Buyer: Devin and Sheila Cole

Date: July 15, 2022

Price: $4,150,000

Property Description: 3,941-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 1 at Graystone on the Green Subdivision. Last sold for $1,950,000 in 2015.

2619 Copper Ridge Circle

Seller: William A. Emerson Living Trust

Buyer: Sundance Enterprises LLC

Date: July 15, 2022

Price: $650,000

Property Description: 2,338-square-foot commercial space, Unit 5 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $250,000 in 2012.

2565 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Michael D. Kwasigroch Trust

Buyer: Crystal Bowden-McKay and Joshua McKay

Date: July 15, 2022

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 5 at Winterset Condo. Last sold for $715,000 in 2021.

No address

Seller: Hartford Ranch LLC

Buyer: Laurie A. and Stephen L. Bonucci

Date: July 15, 2022

Price: $1,281,217

Property Description: SECS 17-3-85, 19-3-85, 20-3-85.

29855 and 29955 Emerald Meadows Drive

Seller: Randall L. and Sherry D. Reed

Buyer: PEB 525 LLC

Date: July 15, 2022

Price: $7,500,000

Property Description: 8,156-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 47.21 acres of land and 720-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 20 acres of land and 33.23 acres of residential land, Parcels 1-2 at Reed Subdivision, SEC 12-5-85.

Get real estate transactions, short-term rental updates and new listings in your inbox. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

No address

Seller: HKD LLC

Buyer: Ashley R. and Eric B. Scherer

Date: July 18, 2022

Price: $400,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 16-5-88 and 17-5-88.

3031 Chinook Lane

Seller: Melissa A. and Steven J. Krendl

Buyer: Brian and JoAnne O’Keefe

Date: July 18, 2022

Price: $910,000

Property Description: 1,410-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot A at Willowbrook Townhomes. Last sold for $475,000 in 2017.

3084 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: J. Murray and Sandra R. Underwood

Buyer: Laura Medina

Date: July 18, 2022

Price: $1,153,000

Property Description: 1,518-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Unit 704 at Aspens at Walton Creek.

487 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Debra J. Zoub

Buyer: Olivia Deflumeri and Nicholas Ryan

Date: July 19, 2022

Price: $855,784

Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 6 at Mountain Vista Townhome. Last sold for $435,000 in 2007.

No address

Seller: Duane and Beverly Johnson Trust, Harold and Linda Humphries

Buyer: George Patrick Montieth

Date: July 19, 2022

Price: $55,000

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 22-6-87.

1770 Timothy Drive

Seller: Anne M. and Brian A. Small

Buyer: Andrew Fox and Jennifer Schneider

Date: July 19, 2022

Price: $1,400,000

Property Description: 2,432-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 19 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $252,500 in 1996.

38970 Main Street

Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC

Buyer: B&A Retirement Fund LLC

Date: July 20, 2022

Price: $205,000

Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.

2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Angela and Corey Rhodes

Buyer: Thomas Dean Nelson II

Date: July 20, 2022

Price: $700,000

Property Description: 818-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit S32 at Terraces Condo – South Tower. Last sold for $272,500 in 2016.

936 Steamboat Boulevard

Seller: Jessica Devin

Buyer: Ski Colorado LLC

Date: July 21, 2022

Price: $4,800,000

Property Description: 6,255-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.31 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1 Replat Lots 42 & 44 at Sanctuary Filing. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2018.

No address

Seller: Same Living Trust, Same-LDR2 LLC

Buyer: Hugh Schink

Date: July 21, 2022

Price: $3,800,000

Property Description: 59.4 acres of agricultural land, SEC 32-6-84.

No address

Seller: Amanda Jo and Joshua Norton Trepl

Buyer: Kelly D. and Michael J. Ulanskas

Date: July 21, 2022

Price: $132,500

Property Description: 6.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 147-149 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Carol Exchange Co LLC, Laurel Exchange Co LLC, Laurel March

Buyer: Virginia L. Eck Trust

Date: July 21, 2022

Price: $725,000

Property Description: 1,219-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 552 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $585,000 in 2008.

1800 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Bruce G. Williamson Trust

Buyer: Stevahn Revocable Living Trust

Date: July 21, 2022

Price: $605,000

Property Description: 614-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 104 at Stormwatch at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $137,000 in 2005.

Total sales: $31.5 million

Timeshares

Pine Grove Circle

Seller: Christie Nibaur and Christine Lee Stodola

Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.

Date: July 21, 2022

Price: $83,310

Property Description: Interest in and to Village at Steamboat Condo, Unit 501-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311.

Total timeshares: $83,310