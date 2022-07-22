Real estate sales surpass $31M across 20 sales for week of July 15-21
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $31.6 million across 20 sales for week of July 15-21.
2250 Bear Drive
Seller: MJZ Family Trust
Buyer: Mark Cox Trust
Date: July 15, 2022
Price: $855,000
Property Description: 0.93 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 24 at Running Bear Subdivision. Last sold for $655,000 in 2020.
1305 Clubhouse Circle
Seller: Drew S. and Jennifer P. Meister
Buyer: Devin and Sheila Cole
Date: July 15, 2022
Price: $4,150,000
Property Description: 3,941-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land, Lot 1 at Graystone on the Green Subdivision. Last sold for $1,950,000 in 2015.
2619 Copper Ridge Circle
Seller: William A. Emerson Living Trust
Buyer: Sundance Enterprises LLC
Date: July 15, 2022
Price: $650,000
Property Description: 2,338-square-foot commercial space, Unit 5 at Appletree at Copper Ridge. Last sold for $250,000 in 2012.
2565 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Michael D. Kwasigroch Trust
Buyer: Crystal Bowden-McKay and Joshua McKay
Date: July 15, 2022
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 1,935-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 5 at Winterset Condo. Last sold for $715,000 in 2021.
No address
Seller: Hartford Ranch LLC
Buyer: Laurie A. and Stephen L. Bonucci
Date: July 15, 2022
Price: $1,281,217
Property Description: SECS 17-3-85, 19-3-85, 20-3-85.
29855 and 29955 Emerald Meadows Drive
Seller: Randall L. and Sherry D. Reed
Buyer: PEB 525 LLC
Date: July 15, 2022
Price: $7,500,000
Property Description: 8,156-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 47.21 acres of land and 720-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 20 acres of land and 33.23 acres of residential land, Parcels 1-2 at Reed Subdivision, SEC 12-5-85.
No address
Seller: HKD LLC
Buyer: Ashley R. and Eric B. Scherer
Date: July 18, 2022
Price: $400,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 16-5-88 and 17-5-88.
3031 Chinook Lane
Seller: Melissa A. and Steven J. Krendl
Buyer: Brian and JoAnne O’Keefe
Date: July 18, 2022
Price: $910,000
Property Description: 1,410-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.04 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot A at Willowbrook Townhomes. Last sold for $475,000 in 2017.
3084 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: J. Murray and Sandra R. Underwood
Buyer: Laura Medina
Date: July 18, 2022
Price: $1,153,000
Property Description: 1,518-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.029 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Unit 704 at Aspens at Walton Creek.
487 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Debra J. Zoub
Buyer: Olivia Deflumeri and Nicholas Ryan
Date: July 19, 2022
Price: $855,784
Property Description: 1,384-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 6 at Mountain Vista Townhome. Last sold for $435,000 in 2007.
No address
Seller: Duane and Beverly Johnson Trust, Harold and Linda Humphries
Buyer: George Patrick Montieth
Date: July 19, 2022
Price: $55,000
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 22-6-87.
1770 Timothy Drive
Seller: Anne M. and Brian A. Small
Buyer: Andrew Fox and Jennifer Schneider
Date: July 19, 2022
Price: $1,400,000
Property Description: 2,432-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 19 at Whistler Meadows Subdivision. Last sold for $252,500 in 1996.
38970 Main Street
Seller: Cheney Creek Tiny Homes LLC
Buyer: B&A Retirement Fund LLC
Date: July 20, 2022
Price: $205,000
Property Description: 368-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land, Lot 1 at Cheney Creek Tiny Homes.
2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Angela and Corey Rhodes
Buyer: Thomas Dean Nelson II
Date: July 20, 2022
Price: $700,000
Property Description: 818-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit S32 at Terraces Condo – South Tower. Last sold for $272,500 in 2016.
936 Steamboat Boulevard
Seller: Jessica Devin
Buyer: Ski Colorado LLC
Date: July 21, 2022
Price: $4,800,000
Property Description: 6,255-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.31 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 1 Replat Lots 42 & 44 at Sanctuary Filing. Last sold for $2,500,000 in 2018.
No address
Seller: Same Living Trust, Same-LDR2 LLC
Buyer: Hugh Schink
Date: July 21, 2022
Price: $3,800,000
Property Description: 59.4 acres of agricultural land, SEC 32-6-84.
No address
Seller: Amanda Jo and Joshua Norton Trepl
Buyer: Kelly D. and Michael J. Ulanskas
Date: July 21, 2022
Price: $132,500
Property Description: 6.37 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 147-149 at Sky Hitch II at Stagecoach.
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Carol Exchange Co LLC, Laurel Exchange Co LLC, Laurel March
Buyer: Virginia L. Eck Trust
Date: July 21, 2022
Price: $725,000
Property Description: 1,219-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 552 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condo. Last sold for $585,000 in 2008.
1800 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Bruce G. Williamson Trust
Buyer: Stevahn Revocable Living Trust
Date: July 21, 2022
Price: $605,000
Property Description: 614-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo, Unit 104 at Stormwatch at Steamboat Condo. Last sold for $137,000 in 2005.
Total sales: $31.5 million
Timeshares
Pine Grove Circle
Seller: Christie Nibaur and Christine Lee Stodola
Buyer: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc.
Date: July 21, 2022
Price: $83,310
Property Description: Interest in and to Village at Steamboat Condo, Unit 501-5111, 5201-5211, 5301-5311.
Total timeshares: $83,310
