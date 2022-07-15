Real estate sales surpass $30M across 38 sales for week of July 8-14

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $30.6 million across 38 sales for week of July 8-14.

3025 Columbine Drive

Seller: Emily Elizabeth and Kody James Herman

Buyer: Thomas A. Cantwell and Suzanne C. Hopkins

Date: July 8, 2022

Price: $550,000

Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 21, Building 3 at Powder Ridge Condo. Last sold for $225,000 in 2018.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Kerry Buthod and Steven Clark Taylor

Buyer: Suzanne and Timothy Furno

Date: July 8, 2022

Price: $800,000

Property Description: 771-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305, Building A at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $340,000 in 2018.

1880 Loggers Lane

Seller: Hawaii Calls LLC

Buyer: It Was A Good Day LLC

Date: July 8, 2022

Price: $975,000

Property Description: 2,400-square-foot commercial space, Unit A, Building 1880 at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $560,000 in 2009.

465 Tamarack Drive

Seller: Nicholas Del Winden and Allyce Winden Reid, Allyce Duval Reid

Buyer: Carol and Robert Vittoria

Date: July 8, 2022

Price: $390,000

Property Description: 668-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B107 at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $199,000 in 2019.

1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Austin Family Living Trust

Buyer: Jennifer and Sean T. Clark

Date: July 8, 2022

Price: $885,000

Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 210 at Eagleridge Lodge.

3069 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Anja Tribble Husi and Mark Tribble

Buyer: George and Mary Yang

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $1,042,000

Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 603 at Aspens at Walton Creek.

No address

Seller: Judy A. Green Trust

Buyer: North Face Ranch LLC

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $105,570

Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 23-4-88.

180 South 6th Street, Hayden

Seller: James Alan and Linda Susan Papreck

Buyer: Stephanie Mae Downeyas

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $435,000

Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Unit 15 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 3. Last sold for $230,000 in 2014.

1920 Ski Time Square Drive

Seller: Joshua R. Sokol

Buyer: Jill Jacobs and Eric M. Tunks

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $945,000

Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 511 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $550,000 in 2020.

30620 & 30630 Relay Court, Oak Creek

Seller: Stahl Properties LLC

Buyer: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $300,000

Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 67-D and 68-D at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: Mark and Nancy Wadopian

Buyer: Michael Tyler Willman

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $525,000

Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 106, Building A at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $170,000 in 2015.

1484 Conestoga Circle

Seller: Joshua M. Joerres and Hyun Jung Song

Buyer: James Forsee and Alison Haugh

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $955,000

Property Description: 1,918-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 10 at Pioneer Village Subdivision. Last sold for $565,000 in 2019.

1660 Ranch Road

Seller: Burman Family Trust

Buyer: Kirk R. Vanderbeek

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $1,160,000

Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 112 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1.

2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Francis Michael and Jeanette S. Roetzel

Buyer: John H. and Melissa M. Serdinsky

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $929,500

Property Description: 1,340-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 111, Building 100 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $390,000 in 2009.

426 Clover Circle

Seller: Elizabeth A. and Russell E. Davis

Buyer: David Gittleson and Andrea Thormod

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $537,000

Property Description: 1,914-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 15 at Golden Meadows Subdivision.

865 Spring Hill Road

Seller: Matthew M. Oweger and Nicole M. Perrin Oweger

Buyer: Courtney Ann and Todd Howard Richman

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $2,331,250

Property Description: 2,616-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 4 at Springs Subdivision. Last sold for $1,520,000 in 2020.

184 Main Street, Yampa

Seller: R. Edward Farrington Trust

Buyer: Kristyl Dawn and Tim Jason Boies

Date: July 11, 2022

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,748-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 7-8 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa.

2025 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Rick A. Price

Buyer: Micah N. Mohler and Levi S. Woods

Date: July 12, 2022

Price: $780,000

Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 404, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $207,000 in 2014.

No address

Seller: Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust

Buyer: Douglas B. and Lisa R. Tumminello

Date: July 12, 2022

Price: $240,000

Property Description: Elkhorn Springs Ranch Parcel 2.

850 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden

Seller: Jake A. Gray

Buyer: 850 W. Jefferson LLCA

Date: July 12, 2022

Price: $423,000

Property Description: 2,554-square-foot commercial space on 0.65 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 19-27 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $37,700 in 1989.

28000 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: Catherine M. Holihan

Buyer: Bari Harlam Trust

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $2,403,718

Property Description: 6,377-square-foot, four-bedroom, 6 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.0 acres of land, Lot 3 at Blacktail Mountain Estates F2B (Resub of part of Filing No. 2, Lot 26 at Blacktail Mountain Estates.

1320 Athens Plaza

Seller: Patrick Calhoun

Buyer: Jesse Allen and Dori Weiss

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $335,000

Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 14, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo.

No address

Seller: Diane Lynn and Peter T. Stein

Buyer: Telemedu LLC

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $194,000

Property Description: 5.38 acres of vacant land, Stein Subdivision.

19515 Routt County Road 21B

Seller: R & T Land and Cattle Snowden Ranch LLC

Buyer: Sting LLC

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $4,200,000

Property Description: 2,010-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath residence on agricultural land, SECS 20-3-85, 21-3-85, 28-3-85, 29-3-85, 32-3-85, 33-3-85.

28000 Routt County Road 7

Seller: Jeanne E. Willman

Buyer: Crystal M. Rodgers and Scott J. Smith

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $117,014

Property Description: SEC 14-2-85.

1345 Blue Spruce Court

Seller: Brian J. and Brooke A. Salazar

Buyer: Brian and Erika Jekich

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $1,650,000

Property Description: 2,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 9, Lot 4 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2015.

68 9th Street

Seller: JBESG LLC

Buyer: 68 9th Street LLC

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $950,000

Property Description: 2,326-square-foot commercial space, Lot 3A Replat of Lot 3 at Lincoln Ridge Commercial Townhouse Development. Last sold for $600,000 in 2012.

125 South Poplar Street

Seller: Leo Starbuck

Buyer: Rick A. Price

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $415,000

Property Description: 953-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 2-3 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $175,500 in 2017.

29995 Routt County Road 27

Seller: Angelique and Marvin J. Doherty

Buyer: Alexa and Dean Taylor

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $430,000

Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 14.89 acres of land, SEC 36-5-87.

2327 Oxford Way

Seller: Dennis Edward and Robin Diehl Alt

Buyer: Lucas E. Ropke

Date: July 13, 2022

Price: $1,075,000

Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 57 at West End Village. Last sold for $430,000 in 2013.

21505 Fourth Avenue, Phippsburg

Seller: Kristyl Dawn and Tim Jason Boies

Buyer: Lindsay E. Rocks and David A. Smith

Date: July 14, 2022

Price: $400,000

Property Description: 1,504-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 21, Lots 18-20 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $235,000 in 2018.

24395 Arapahoe Road

Seller: Richard D. Slemons

Buyer: Daniel R. and Renee G. Furlong, Joseph D. Henderson, Jennifer L. Wertz

Date: July 14, 2022

Price: $50,000

Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 111 at South Shore at Stagecoach.

57010 Golden Tide Place

Seller: Eujean M. and Nathaniel J. Law

Buyer: Barbara and Paul Klipfel

Date: July 14, 2022

Price: $40,000

Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 76 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 1.

48100 Routt County Road 52W

Seller: Philip Geoffrey Powis

Buyer: Charla L. and Robert J. Valusek

Date: July 14, 2022

Price: $829,350

Property Description: SECS 28-8-86, 29-8-86, 32-8-86, 33-8-86.

1095 Longview Circle

Seller: Devin and Sheila Cole

Buyer: Rodney Orton Pace

Date: July 14, 2022

Price: $1,840,000

Property Description: 3,209-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Unit B at Longview Circle Townhomes. Last sold for $1,315,000 in 2021.

1625 Shadow Run Frontage

Seller: Leah Arnone

Buyer: Matthew and Susan M. Mroz

Date: July 14, 2022

Price: $425,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $134,000 in 2015.

Total sales: $30.1 million

Timeshares

Steamboat Villas Condo

Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.

Buyer: Carol Lynn and Richard Thomas

Date: July 8, 2022

Price: $96,600

Property Description: Vacation Use Period in and to Unit 7601 at Steamboat Villas Condo.

2250 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Codd Revocable Trust

Buyer: Drew S. and Jennifer P. Meister

Date: July 14, 2022

Price: $385,000

Property Description: Interest in and to OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way, Unit RC-309-V.

Total timeshares: $481,600