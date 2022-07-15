Real estate sales surpass $30M across 38 sales for week of July 8-14
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $30.6 million across 38 sales for week of July 8-14.
3025 Columbine Drive
Seller: Emily Elizabeth and Kody James Herman
Buyer: Thomas A. Cantwell and Suzanne C. Hopkins
Date: July 8, 2022
Price: $550,000
Property Description: 878-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 21, Building 3 at Powder Ridge Condo. Last sold for $225,000 in 2018.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Kerry Buthod and Steven Clark Taylor
Buyer: Suzanne and Timothy Furno
Date: July 8, 2022
Price: $800,000
Property Description: 771-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 305, Building A at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $340,000 in 2018.
1880 Loggers Lane
Seller: Hawaii Calls LLC
Buyer: It Was A Good Day LLC
Date: July 8, 2022
Price: $975,000
Property Description: 2,400-square-foot commercial space, Unit A, Building 1880 at Loggers Lane Commercial Center. Last sold for $560,000 in 2009.
465 Tamarack Drive
Seller: Nicholas Del Winden and Allyce Winden Reid, Allyce Duval Reid
Buyer: Carol and Robert Vittoria
Date: July 8, 2022
Price: $390,000
Property Description: 668-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit B107 at Fish Creek Falls Condo. Last sold for $199,000 in 2019.
1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Austin Family Living Trust
Buyer: Jennifer and Sean T. Clark
Date: July 8, 2022
Price: $885,000
Property Description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 210 at Eagleridge Lodge.
3069 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Anja Tribble Husi and Mark Tribble
Buyer: George and Mary Yang
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $1,042,000
Property Description: 1,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Unit 603 at Aspens at Walton Creek.
No address
Seller: Judy A. Green Trust
Buyer: North Face Ranch LLC
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $105,570
Property Description: Agricultural land, SEC 23-4-88.
180 South 6th Street, Hayden
Seller: James Alan and Linda Susan Papreck
Buyer: Stephanie Mae Downeyas
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $435,000
Property Description: 1,459-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Unit 15 at Creek View Townhomes Phase 3. Last sold for $230,000 in 2014.
1920 Ski Time Square Drive
Seller: Joshua R. Sokol
Buyer: Jill Jacobs and Eric M. Tunks
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $945,000
Property Description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 511 at Ski Time Square Condo. Last sold for $550,000 in 2020.
30620 & 30630 Relay Court, Oak Creek
Seller: Stahl Properties LLC
Buyer: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $300,000
Property Description: 0.89 acres of vacant residential land, Lots 67-D and 68-D at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: Mark and Nancy Wadopian
Buyer: Michael Tyler Willman
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $525,000
Property Description: 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 106, Building A at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $170,000 in 2015.
1484 Conestoga Circle
Seller: Joshua M. Joerres and Hyun Jung Song
Buyer: James Forsee and Alison Haugh
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $955,000
Property Description: 1,918-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land, Lot 10 at Pioneer Village Subdivision. Last sold for $565,000 in 2019.
1660 Ranch Road
Seller: Burman Family Trust
Buyer: Kirk R. Vanderbeek
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $1,160,000
Property Description: 1,609-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit 112 at Ranch at Steamboat Condo Phase 1.
2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Francis Michael and Jeanette S. Roetzel
Buyer: John H. and Melissa M. Serdinsky
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $929,500
Property Description: 1,340-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 111, Building 100 at Timber Run Condo Phase II. Last sold for $390,000 in 2009.
426 Clover Circle
Seller: Elizabeth A. and Russell E. Davis
Buyer: David Gittleson and Andrea Thormod
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $537,000
Property Description: 1,914-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Block 1, Lot 15 at Golden Meadows Subdivision.
865 Spring Hill Road
Seller: Matthew M. Oweger and Nicole M. Perrin Oweger
Buyer: Courtney Ann and Todd Howard Richman
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $2,331,250
Property Description: 2,616-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 4 at Springs Subdivision. Last sold for $1,520,000 in 2020.
184 Main Street, Yampa
Seller: R. Edward Farrington Trust
Buyer: Kristyl Dawn and Tim Jason Boies
Date: July 11, 2022
Price: $515,000
Property Description: 1,748-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land, Block 2, Lots 7-8 at Fix’s Addition to Yampa.
2025 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Rick A. Price
Buyer: Micah N. Mohler and Levi S. Woods
Date: July 12, 2022
Price: $780,000
Property Description: 930-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 404, Building 400 at Timber Run Condo. Last sold for $207,000 in 2014.
No address
Seller: Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust
Buyer: Douglas B. and Lisa R. Tumminello
Date: July 12, 2022
Price: $240,000
Property Description: Elkhorn Springs Ranch Parcel 2.
850 West Jefferson Avenue, Hayden
Seller: Jake A. Gray
Buyer: 850 W. Jefferson LLCA
Date: July 12, 2022
Price: $423,000
Property Description: 2,554-square-foot commercial space on 0.65 acres of land, Block 4, Lots 19-27 at 1st Addition to West Hayden. Last sold for $37,700 in 1989.
28000 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: Catherine M. Holihan
Buyer: Bari Harlam Trust
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $2,403,718
Property Description: 6,377-square-foot, four-bedroom, 6 ½-bath, single-family residence on 5.0 acres of land, Lot 3 at Blacktail Mountain Estates F2B (Resub of part of Filing No. 2, Lot 26 at Blacktail Mountain Estates.
1320 Athens Plaza
Seller: Patrick Calhoun
Buyer: Jesse Allen and Dori Weiss
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $335,000
Property Description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 14, Building Delta at Walton Village Condo.
No address
Seller: Diane Lynn and Peter T. Stein
Buyer: Telemedu LLC
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $194,000
Property Description: 5.38 acres of vacant land, Stein Subdivision.
19515 Routt County Road 21B
Seller: R & T Land and Cattle Snowden Ranch LLC
Buyer: Sting LLC
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $4,200,000
Property Description: 2,010-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath residence on agricultural land, SECS 20-3-85, 21-3-85, 28-3-85, 29-3-85, 32-3-85, 33-3-85.
28000 Routt County Road 7
Seller: Jeanne E. Willman
Buyer: Crystal M. Rodgers and Scott J. Smith
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $117,014
Property Description: SEC 14-2-85.
1345 Blue Spruce Court
Seller: Brian J. and Brooke A. Salazar
Buyer: Brian and Erika Jekich
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $1,650,000
Property Description: 2,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Block 9, Lot 4 at Willett Heights Subdivision. Last sold for $600,000 in 2015.
68 9th Street
Seller: JBESG LLC
Buyer: 68 9th Street LLC
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $950,000
Property Description: 2,326-square-foot commercial space, Lot 3A Replat of Lot 3 at Lincoln Ridge Commercial Townhouse Development. Last sold for $600,000 in 2012.
125 South Poplar Street
Seller: Leo Starbuck
Buyer: Rick A. Price
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $415,000
Property Description: 953-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Block 7, Lots 2-3 at Ephus Donelson’s 2nd Addition to Hayden. Last sold for $175,500 in 2017.
29995 Routt County Road 27
Seller: Angelique and Marvin J. Doherty
Buyer: Alexa and Dean Taylor
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $430,000
Property Description: 1,456-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 14.89 acres of land, SEC 36-5-87.
2327 Oxford Way
Seller: Dennis Edward and Robin Diehl Alt
Buyer: Lucas E. Ropke
Date: July 13, 2022
Price: $1,075,000
Property Description: 1,680-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land, Lot 57 at West End Village. Last sold for $430,000 in 2013.
21505 Fourth Avenue, Phippsburg
Seller: Kristyl Dawn and Tim Jason Boies
Buyer: Lindsay E. Rocks and David A. Smith
Date: July 14, 2022
Price: $400,000
Property Description: 1,504-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land, Block 21, Lots 18-20 at Town of Phippsburg. Last sold for $235,000 in 2018.
24395 Arapahoe Road
Seller: Richard D. Slemons
Buyer: Daniel R. and Renee G. Furlong, Joseph D. Henderson, Jennifer L. Wertz
Date: July 14, 2022
Price: $50,000
Property Description: 0.5 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 111 at South Shore at Stagecoach.
57010 Golden Tide Place
Seller: Eujean M. and Nathaniel J. Law
Buyer: Barbara and Paul Klipfel
Date: July 14, 2022
Price: $40,000
Property Description: 1.01 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 76 at Steamboat Lake Subdivision 1.
48100 Routt County Road 52W
Seller: Philip Geoffrey Powis
Buyer: Charla L. and Robert J. Valusek
Date: July 14, 2022
Price: $829,350
Property Description: SECS 28-8-86, 29-8-86, 32-8-86, 33-8-86.
1095 Longview Circle
Seller: Devin and Sheila Cole
Buyer: Rodney Orton Pace
Date: July 14, 2022
Price: $1,840,000
Property Description: 3,209-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.06 acres of land, Unit B at Longview Circle Townhomes. Last sold for $1,315,000 in 2021.
1625 Shadow Run Frontage
Seller: Leah Arnone
Buyer: Matthew and Susan M. Mroz
Date: July 14, 2022
Price: $425,000
Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 201, Building C at Shadow Run Condo. Last sold for $134,000 in 2015.
Total sales: $30.1 million
Timeshares
Steamboat Villas Condo
Seller: Points of Colorado Inc.
Buyer: Carol Lynn and Richard Thomas
Date: July 8, 2022
Price: $96,600
Property Description: Vacation Use Period in and to Unit 7601 at Steamboat Villas Condo.
2250 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Codd Revocable Trust
Buyer: Drew S. and Jennifer P. Meister
Date: July 14, 2022
Price: $385,000
Property Description: Interest in and to OSP Condominium at Apres Ski Way, Unit RC-309-V.
Total timeshares: $481,600
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User