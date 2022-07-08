 Real estate sales surpass $21M across 23 sales for week of July 1-7 | SteamboatToday.com
Real estate sales surpass $21M across 23 sales for week of July 1-7

News

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

real estate transactions, logo
transactions-sbt

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $21.8 million across 23 sales for week of July 1-7.

57850 Longfellow Way

Seller: Siera and Teresa Harrison

Buyer: Jeffrey and Lisa Ruff

Date: July 1, 2022

Price: $85,000

Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 51 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 2021.

280 Storm Peak Court

Seller: Pauline M. and Thomas J. Bouchard Jr.

Buyer: Offen Bypass Trust

Date: July 1, 2022

Price: $2,000,000

Property Description: 2,648-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 13 at Storm Mountain Reserve. Last sold for $730,000 in 2005.

1560 Pine Grove Road

Seller: Chakka LLC

Buyer: AKD Properties LLC

Date: July 1, 2022

Price: $539,000

Property Description: 1,239-square-foot commercial condo, Unit C at Pine Grove Business Center Condominiums. Last sold for $356,000 in 2012.

3153 Aspen Wood Lane

Seller: Carrie and Justin Burns

Buyer: Darwin and Kelly German

Date: July 1, 2022

Price: $4,050,000

Property Description: 4,504-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 84 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $2,350,000 in 2019.

2800 Village Drive

Seller: Patricia and Richard Donovan

Buyer: Benjamin R. and Jessica S. Smith

Date: July 5, 2022

Price: $807,500

Property Description: 775-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1107 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $380,000 in 2009.

2886 Owl Hoot Trail

Seller: CP Ventures LLC

Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Guirl, Lori and Robert D. Traylor

Date: July 5, 2022

Price: $1,155,040

Property Description: 1,903-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot K, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.

No address

Seller: Timothy Joseph Meagher

Buyer: High Country Lamb LLC

Date: July 5, 2022

Price: $180,000

Property Description: Vacant land, SEC 25-4-86.

23370 Postrider Trail

Seller: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.

Buyer: Lucas and Tarah Westerman

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $915,000

Property Description: 2,501-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lot 45 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

No address

Seller: Rachel and Seth Huntington

Buyer: Tara J. Bonucci and Jason C. Troyer

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $550,000

Property Description: Filing No. 2, Block 1, Lot 10 at Golden Meadows Subdivision.

35100 Red Dirt Lane

Seller: Daniel Keith and Sarah H. Giovagnoli

Buyer: Coyote Boys LLC

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $742,500

Property Description: 1,568-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence, SEC 24-1S-84.

28150 Yellow Jacket Drive

Seller: Barbara Ann and Brady Jon Diehl

Buyer: Jeffrey Daniel Hueser and Maeghan Mattimore Mittelstaedt

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $995,000

Property Description: 2,554-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 5.10 acres of land, Filing No. 2B, Lot 2 at Blacktail Mountain Estates. Last sold for $452,500 in 2016.

217 Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek

Seller: Brett Randolph Griffin

Buyer: Joe Hragyil, Dafawn and Scott Kinne

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $90,000

Property Description: 0.1 acre of vacant residential land, Block 2, Lots 20-21 at 3rd Addition to Town of Oak Creek.

254 Harvest Drive, Hayden

Seller: Kyle Cheetham

Buyer: Jacquelyn Cramer IRA, NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer IRA, NDTCO Trustee

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $276,450

Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.02 acres of land, Lot 58 at Westwind Townhomes, Hayden. Last sold for $169,000 in 2020.

2545 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Troy Hill

Buyer: Ruth Jones and Ruth Stoutermire

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $551,500

Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3207 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $250,000 in 2018.

31790 Shoshone Way

Seller: Angela Gilmer

Buyer: Virginia Adducci and Michael J. Krausert

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $15,000

Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 82 at South Shore at Stagecoach.

655 Yampa Street

Seller: Swedproperty 655 Yampa LLC

Buyer: 655 Yampa LLC

Date: July 6, 2022

Price: $1,572,000

Property Description: Unit C2 at Swedwood Condominiums.

23510 Stagehorn Trail

Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC

Buyer: Kristen Keravich

Date: July 7, 2022

Price: $110,000

Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.

310 Breeze Basin Boulevard, Hayden

Seller: Timothy D. Palmer

Buyer: Ashley and Eric Caster

Date: July 7, 2022

Price: $750,000

Property Description: 3,875-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.33 acres of land, Lot 1 at Rolando Minor Subdivision. Last sold for $94,000 in 2007.

1464 Bangtail Way

Seller: Margaret A. Dosson and Joseph W. Rovig

Buyer: Jessie C. and Michael A. Dixon

Date: July 7, 2022

Price: $3,100,000

Property Description: 3,172-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo, Building 2, Unit B at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $1,995,000 in 2021.

2900 Rowhouse Drive

Seller: Domingo A. and Margaret G. Moreira

Buyer: Francesca P. and Joshua L. Cruz

Date: July 7, 2022

Price: $2,100,000

Property Description: 1,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 5, Lot M2, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2022.

No address

Seller: Brian Stone Liverman Trust

Buyer: Angel Wings Property LLC

Date: July 7, 2022

Price: $115,000

Property Description: Vacant residential land, SEC 2-5-84.

27858 Silver Spur Street

Seller: 27858 Silver Spur LLC

Buyer: Kelly and Thomas Brown

Date: July 7, 2022

Price: $900,000

Property Description: 1,769-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $591,500 in 2019.

Total sales: $21,598,990

Timeshares

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Bonita A. Valenti Irrevocable Intervivos Trust

Buyer: Richard P. Brentlinger Revocable Trust

Date: July 7, 2022

Price: $255,000

Property Description: ¼-interest in and to a 2,229-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit PH7 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.

Total timeshares: $255,000

