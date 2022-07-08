Real estate sales surpass $21M across 23 sales for week of July 1-7
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $21.8 million across 23 sales for week of July 1-7.
57850 Longfellow Way
Seller: Siera and Teresa Harrison
Buyer: Jeffrey and Lisa Ruff
Date: July 1, 2022
Price: $85,000
Property Description: 0.64 acres of vacant residential land, Filing No. 2, Lot 51 at Steamboat Lakes Subdivision. Last sold for $70,000 in 2021.
280 Storm Peak Court
Seller: Pauline M. and Thomas J. Bouchard Jr.
Buyer: Offen Bypass Trust
Date: July 1, 2022
Price: $2,000,000
Property Description: 2,648-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land, Filing No. 3, Lot 13 at Storm Mountain Reserve. Last sold for $730,000 in 2005.
1560 Pine Grove Road
Seller: Chakka LLC
Buyer: AKD Properties LLC
Date: July 1, 2022
Price: $539,000
Property Description: 1,239-square-foot commercial condo, Unit C at Pine Grove Business Center Condominiums. Last sold for $356,000 in 2012.
3153 Aspen Wood Lane
Seller: Carrie and Justin Burns
Buyer: Darwin and Kelly German
Date: July 1, 2022
Price: $4,050,000
Property Description: 4,504-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.55 acres of land, Filing No. 4, Lot 84 at Sanctuary Subdivision. Last sold for $2,350,000 in 2019.
2800 Village Drive
Seller: Patricia and Richard Donovan
Buyer: Benjamin R. and Jessica S. Smith
Date: July 5, 2022
Price: $807,500
Property Description: 775-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit 1107 at Trappeur’s Crossing Condo. Last sold for $380,000 in 2009.
2886 Owl Hoot Trail
Seller: CP Ventures LLC
Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Guirl, Lori and Robert D. Traylor
Date: July 5, 2022
Price: $1,155,040
Property Description: 1,903-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath townhome on 0.03 acres of land, Filing No. 5, Lot K, Unit 2 at Urban Street at the Mountain.
No address
Seller: Timothy Joseph Meagher
Buyer: High Country Lamb LLC
Date: July 5, 2022
Price: $180,000
Property Description: Vacant land, SEC 25-4-86.
23370 Postrider Trail
Seller: Saltbox Custom Homes Inc.
Buyer: Lucas and Tarah Westerman
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $915,000
Property Description: 2,501-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land, Lot 45 at Youngs Peak at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
No address
Seller: Rachel and Seth Huntington
Buyer: Tara J. Bonucci and Jason C. Troyer
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $550,000
Property Description: Filing No. 2, Block 1, Lot 10 at Golden Meadows Subdivision.
35100 Red Dirt Lane
Seller: Daniel Keith and Sarah H. Giovagnoli
Buyer: Coyote Boys LLC
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $742,500
Property Description: 1,568-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath residence, SEC 24-1S-84.
28150 Yellow Jacket Drive
Seller: Barbara Ann and Brady Jon Diehl
Buyer: Jeffrey Daniel Hueser and Maeghan Mattimore Mittelstaedt
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $995,000
Property Description: 2,554-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 5.10 acres of land, Filing No. 2B, Lot 2 at Blacktail Mountain Estates. Last sold for $452,500 in 2016.
217 Arthur Avenue, Oak Creek
Seller: Brett Randolph Griffin
Buyer: Joe Hragyil, Dafawn and Scott Kinne
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $90,000
Property Description: 0.1 acre of vacant residential land, Block 2, Lots 20-21 at 3rd Addition to Town of Oak Creek.
254 Harvest Drive, Hayden
Seller: Kyle Cheetham
Buyer: Jacquelyn Cramer IRA, NDTCO as Trustee FBO Jacquelyn Cramer IRA, NDTCO Trustee
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $276,450
Property Description: 1,064-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath townhome on 0.02 acres of land, Lot 58 at Westwind Townhomes, Hayden. Last sold for $169,000 in 2020.
2545 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Troy Hill
Buyer: Ruth Jones and Ruth Stoutermire
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $551,500
Property Description: 669-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 3207 at First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $250,000 in 2018.
31790 Shoshone Way
Seller: Angela Gilmer
Buyer: Virginia Adducci and Michael J. Krausert
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $15,000
Property Description: 0.45 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 82 at South Shore at Stagecoach.
655 Yampa Street
Seller: Swedproperty 655 Yampa LLC
Buyer: 655 Yampa LLC
Date: July 6, 2022
Price: $1,572,000
Property Description: Unit C2 at Swedwood Condominiums.
23510 Stagehorn Trail
Seller: Ivy Avenue Holdings LLC
Buyer: Kristen Keravich
Date: July 7, 2022
Price: $110,000
Property Description: 0.57 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 12 at Blacktail Meadows at Neighborhoods at Youngs Peak.
310 Breeze Basin Boulevard, Hayden
Seller: Timothy D. Palmer
Buyer: Ashley and Eric Caster
Date: July 7, 2022
Price: $750,000
Property Description: 3,875-square-foot, six-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 2.33 acres of land, Lot 1 at Rolando Minor Subdivision. Last sold for $94,000 in 2007.
1464 Bangtail Way
Seller: Margaret A. Dosson and Joseph W. Rovig
Buyer: Jessie C. and Michael A. Dixon
Date: July 7, 2022
Price: $3,100,000
Property Description: 3,172-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo, Building 2, Unit B at Homestead at Wildhorse Meadows Condos. Last sold for $1,995,000 in 2021.
2900 Rowhouse Drive
Seller: Domingo A. and Margaret G. Moreira
Buyer: Francesca P. and Joshua L. Cruz
Date: July 7, 2022
Price: $2,100,000
Property Description: 1,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath townhome, Filing No. 5, Lot M2, Unit 1 at Urban Street at the Mountain. Last sold for $1,125,000 in 2022.
No address
Seller: Brian Stone Liverman Trust
Buyer: Angel Wings Property LLC
Date: July 7, 2022
Price: $115,000
Property Description: Vacant residential land, SEC 2-5-84.
27858 Silver Spur Street
Seller: 27858 Silver Spur LLC
Buyer: Kelly and Thomas Brown
Date: July 7, 2022
Price: $900,000
Property Description: 1,769-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land, Filing No. 1, Lot 7 at Silverview Estates. Last sold for $591,500 in 2019.
Total sales: $21,598,990
Timeshares
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Bonita A. Valenti Irrevocable Intervivos Trust
Buyer: Richard P. Brentlinger Revocable Trust
Date: July 7, 2022
Price: $255,000
Property Description: ¼-interest in and to a 2,229-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo, Unit PH7 at Steamboat Grand Resort Hotel Condominium.
Total timeshares: $255,000
