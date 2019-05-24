Re-opening for Salt & Lime delayed, scheduled for early June

Construction crews have been working on repairs to the Salt & Lime Mexican restaurant in downtown Steamboat. The work is taking longer than expected, but owner Rex Brice hopes to re-open it in early June.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Taco and margarita fanatics will have to wait at least another week before Salt & Lime re-opens its doors and fires up its grills.

Construction crews have been repairing damage from a structure fire in April that damaged the restaurant’s kitchen and ceiling.

“It looks like we’re running a couple of weeks behind schedule,” said Rex Brice, owner of Salt & Lime, part of Rex’s Family of Restaurants. “We’re hoping for some time after the first of June.”

Conduction heat from the kitchen’s cooking equipment caused the fire by igniting a portion of the drywall and wood inside the wall, according to Nick Sharp, director of operations for Rex’s.

So far, repairs have included removing and replacing portions of the wall and ceiling in the kitchen. Brice said crews are adding metal framing to the wall to avoid a similar fire from sparking in the future.

“We want it done right, not just done,” Brice said.

In the meantime, all Salt & Lime employees are being paid for the hours they were scheduled to work, according to Brice.

