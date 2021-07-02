RE/MAX Partners welcomes new broker associate
Rebecca Bailey has joined RE/MAX Partners in Steamboat Springs as a broker associate. She became a Realtor in 2005 and has been serving the Yampa Valley for 16 years.
“The dedication, experience and sincerity that Rebecca brings to our company is inspiring,” said Kim Kreissig, RE/MAX Partners managing broker, in a news release. “We are honored to have her on our team.”
Bailey graduated from Regis University in Denver with degrees in both business and finance. She brings to her real estate career eight years of mortgage broker experience as well as several years in corporate finance.
Rebecca and her husband have lived in the Steamboat area since 1999 and are both avid outdoor enthusiasts.
