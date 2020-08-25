Rattlesnake on Core Trail: The Record for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

Monday, Aug. 24, 2020

10:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of two unlocked bikes allegedly stolen from a condominium complex in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

12:50 p.m. Police were called about a rattlesnake reportedly see on the Yampa River Core Trail near the Steamboat Springs Transit Center.

3:11 p.m. Police were called about a group of people trespassing on the railroad tracks at Howelsen Parkway and Agate Street. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

3:52 p.m. Police were called about a transient man who allegedly stole a tire repair kit from an auto shop in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man received a court summons.

3:58 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft in the 7300 block of Routt County Road 65 near Hayden.

4:05 p.m. Police were called about a group of people doing suspicious but unknown things with fishing line near Casey’s Pond. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

6:55 p.m. Police received a report of a man spray painting bicycles under a bridge in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:54 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at the Routt County Road and Bridge shop.

