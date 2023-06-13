Range Food Hall opens Friday as improvements steam ahead at Steamboat Resort

This week Steamboat Resort celebrates the completion and planned opening of its Range Food & Drink Hall.

“This whole week has been really exciting,” said Loryn Duke, director of communications at Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. “The Range has been highly anticipated and to go through all the steps to get it right brought us to this week, and we are thrilled to unveil it for the public.”

She said with the completion of The Range, which will open to the public at 11 a.m. Friday, most of the work for Steamboat Square is now complete.

The facility is part of the resort’s nearly $200 million Full Steam Ahead package of improvements.

“It’s such a beautiful building, and it’s so amazing to now look at Steamboat Square and try to imagine just three short years ago the gondola building was still there, it was tight and congested and the maze took up all the space,” Duke said. “Now we have this beautiful open area where it really warms my heart — having been up in the base area the last couple days — to see families playing on Skeeter’s Lawn and seeing bikes starting to go around and knowing this is what we envisioned with Full Steam Ahead. To see it come to this completion is really exciting.”

The newest addition to the base area, The Range Food & Drink Hall is two stories offering four food hall vendors including Pioneer Pie, Why Not Sandwich Shop, Sunshine Bowl Ramen and Twister Tacos. Each floor has a dedicated bar with unique craft cocktails and local beers. The Range offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

The Range also offers guests three different ways of cashless dining. On the first floor, guests can scan the QR code from any seat, and order and pay with a phone and then collect their items from the appropriate window. Guests also have the option to use one of the ordering kiosks next to the Pioneer Pie window, pay at the kiosk and then pick up the order when it has been completed. With either option, guests will be contacted by text when the order is complete.

The second floor will offer full-service dining, and a host will seat guests with menus and a waitstaff member will take the guest’s order, as well as serve food at the table. In all ordering scenarios, guests are reminded that each “outlet” operates independently and therefore food items may be done at different times. Currently, pass-holder discounts and Steamboat gift cards currently are not available for use at The Range Food & Drink Hall.

The Range Food & Drink Hall is slated to open at 11 a.m. on Friday. The new location will offer four food hall vendors including Pioneer Pie, Why Not Sandwich Shop, Sunshine Bowl Ramen and Twister Tacos, and will be open daily starting June 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Steamboat Resort/Courtesy Photo

The facility is part of the resort’s nearly $200 million Full Steam Ahead package of improvements and its opening marks the end of Phase 2 of the multi-year project.

“Phase 2 is now complete so it’s time to tie a bow on that, and then Phase 3 is obviously already starting,” Duke said. “So, Phase 3 is the culmination of Full Steam Ahead and is an exciting time.”

This summer’s on-mountain focus will include completion of the second leg of the Wild Blue Gondola, which will go from Greenhorn Ranch all the way to the top of Sundown. It will be the longest, fastest 10-person gondola in North America. The resort will also be expanding into Mahogany Ridge and Fish Creek Canyon, adding 655 acres of expert and advanced terrain to the resort’s trail system and making Steamboat the second-largest ski resort in Colorado. Other improvements include expanding snowmaking to provide early-season access in the Sunshine/Sundown area.

“Our most popular intermediate terrain, like Tomahawk, will now have snowmaking capabilities,” Duke said. “That means we can open up that very popular area early-season by the holidays with great conditions.”

The Steamboat Resort announced it will open The Range Food & Drink Hall on Friday. Steamboat Resort/Courtesy Photo

Duke said that guests should expect to see a lot of activity on the mountain this summer.

“Early-season construction this year did have to focus a lot on snow removal and some of those basics,” Duke said. “But we are already preparing to fly helicopters later this month with towers and terminal bases, and work is absolutely already going strong.”

For ongoing information, Duke suggested visiting fullsteamahead.steamboat.com and seeing what’s happening under News & Updates.