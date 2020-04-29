Ranch workers find old dynamite: The Record for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

12:04 a.m.Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a group of people yelling at each other at North Sixth Street and West Jefferson Avenue in Hayden.

7:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a string of code enforcements for trash ordinance violations in the Fish Creek mobile home park.

7:42 a.m. Officers conducted a second string of code enforcements for trash ordinance violations in the West Acres mobile home park.

11:37 a.m. Police were called about a homeless man “causing a scene” and allegedly damaging people’s cars outside a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:39 a.m.Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone choking in the 2900 block of Laurel Lane.

1:36 p.m. A man called police claiming someone tampered with one of his vehicle’s tires at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Cornice Road. The man said he had a suspect in mind.

2:53 p.m. Deputies received a report of explosives at a ranch in the 32800 block of Gays Lane. Some ranch hands were cleaning an old shed when they found a container filled with dynamite. A bomb squad came to dispose of the explosives.

3:06 p.m. Police were called about a man yelling at passersby outside a gas station in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.

4:53 p.m. Deputies were called about six headstones that had toppled over at a cemetery in the 1500 block of Cemetery Drive. It appears the stones fell from natural causes.

5:56 p.m. Police were called about the same man who was yelling at people earlier in the day. This time, he was shouting at passersby in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:18 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance between current employees and a former employee at a gas station in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:39 p.m. Police were called about a man acting suspicious at a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers later pulled him over and charged him with driving under the influence.

Total incidents: 57

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

