Rams volleyball the victor at home tournament
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Confirming confidence heading into its home tournament, the Soroco High School volleyball team won the day, defeating three opponents on Saturday, Aug. 31.
To open the day, the Rams took on Ridgway, defeating them 25-20 and 25-19 in the first two frames. The third was closer, going to the Devils 26-24. Soroco sealed the victory in the fourth set, 25-19.
Against Nucla, the Rams earned their only sweep of the day, downing the Mustangs 25-18, 25-19, 25-16.
The hosts wrapped up the day against Little Snake River Valley High out of Baggs, Wyoming. The Rattlers fought hard, keeping each set close. Soroco won the first two 25-18, 25-21. Little Snake River stayed alive with a 25-18 set three win, but fell 25-21 in the fourth frame.
The Rams season continues on the road in a conference matchup at Lake County on Thursday, Sept. 5.
- Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1
- Sept. 5: at Lake County
- Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain
- Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, 5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 14: at Vail Christian
- Sept. 17: vs. North Park
- Sept. 20: vs. Caprock
- Sept. 28: Simla Tournament
- Oct. 3: at Hayden
- Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley
- Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss
- Oct. 12: vs. Paonia
- Oct. 18: at Rangely
- Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County
- Oct. 25: vs. West Grand
- Oct. 26: vs. Meeker
Soroco Tournament
Saturday, Aug. 31
Game 1: Soroco 3, Ridgway 1
R 20 19 26 19
SO 25 25 24 25
Game 2: Soroco 3, Nucla 0
N 18 19 16
SO 25 25 25
Game 3: Soroco 3, Little Snake River Valley High (Wyo.) 1
B 18 21 25 21
SO 25 25 18 25
