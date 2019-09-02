Rams volleyball the victor at home tournament

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Confirming confidence heading into its home tournament, the Soroco High School volleyball team won the day, defeating three opponents on Saturday, Aug. 31.

To open the day, the Rams took on Ridgway, defeating them 25-20 and 25-19 in the first two frames. The third was closer, going to the Devils 26-24. Soroco sealed the victory in the fourth set, 25-19.

Against Nucla, the Rams earned their only sweep of the day, downing the Mustangs 25-18, 25-19, 25-16.

The hosts wrapped up the day against Little Snake River Valley High out of Baggs, Wyoming. The Rattlers fought hard, keeping each set close. Soroco won the first two 25-18, 25-21. Little Snake River stayed alive with a 25-18 set three win, but fell 25-21 in the fourth frame.

The Rams season continues on the road in a conference matchup at Lake County on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Soroco volleyball Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1

1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County

at Lake County Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain

at Vail Mountain Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, 5:30 p.m.

vs. DeBeque, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14: at Vail Christian

at Vail Christian Sept. 17: vs. North Park

vs. North Park Sept. 20: vs. Caprock

vs. Caprock Sept. 28: Simla Tournament

Simla Tournament Oct. 3: at Hayden

at Hayden Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley

at Plateau Valley Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss

vs. Hotchkiss Oct. 12: vs. Paonia

vs. Paonia Oct. 18: at Rangely

at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County

vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand

vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

Soroco Tournament

Saturday, Aug. 31

Game 1: Soroco 3, Ridgway 1

R 20 19 26 19

SO 25 25 24 25

Game 2: Soroco 3, Nucla 0

N 18 19 16

SO 25 25 25

Game 3: Soroco 3, Little Snake River Valley High (Wyo.) 1

B 18 21 25 21

SO 25 25 18 25

