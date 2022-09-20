Rams volleyball drops sixth straight game

Senior Shelby Geiger pushes the ball over the net in a Soroco volleyball game against Grand Valley on Sept. 9, 2022. Geiger and Soroco volleyball are coming off of six straight losses but hope to get back on track Friday, Sept. 23 on the road against Calhan.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Soroco volleyball team hit a rough patch in its season and despite staying competitive in the majority of games, the Rams have lost six consecutive matches.

Playing against Meeker on Saturday, Sept. 17, Soroco lost in straight sets for just the second time this season as the team falls to a 1-8 record.

The girls have played hard in every match, giving many of their opponents a tough time but are just unable to pull off wins.

They get their next opportunity to add to the win column on Friday, Sept. 23, in a road match against Calhan.

Meeker 3, Soroco 0

M 25 25 25

S 11 14 6

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.